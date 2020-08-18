X

Trivia: Only 2019 champion that was first-time winner

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Of the eight 2019 football champions, only one was a first-time winner. Which was it? Marietta, Harrison, Buford, Blessed Trinity, Cedar Grove, Dublin, ELCA or Irwin County? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Robert Nkemdiche is the only Georgia high school football player to receive a perfect 1.0000 rating on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Nkemdiche, a defensive end, was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country in 2020.

Todd Holcomb

