Trivia: Longest uninterrupted series in Georgia

Valdosta has played Colquitt County or Moultrie High each season since 1950. Is that the longest uninterrupted series in Georgia? If not, what is? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Amarius Mims of Bleckley County is the highest-rated Georgia senior who has not made a public college commitment, according to the 247Sports Composite. Mims, an offensive tackle and a top-10 prospect nationally, reportedly favors Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
