Trivia: Highest-rated uncommitted recruit in Georgia

Former Marietta wide receiver Arik Gilbert, who signed with LSU, was the top-rated recruit in Georgia in the Class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite. (Daniel Varnado/Special)
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Who is the highest-rated Georgia senior who has not make a public college commitment: Amarius Mims of Bleckley County, Brock Vandagriff of Prince Avenue Christian, Smael Mondon of Paulding County or Barrett Carter of North Gwinnett? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech freshman running back who was named the ACC’s rookie of the week, played high school football at Dalton.

