Trivia: Highest-rated uncommitted recruit in Georgia

Who is the highest-rated Georgia senior who has not make a public college commitment: Amarius Mims of Bleckley County, Brock Vandagriff of Prince Avenue Christian, Smael Mondon of Paulding County or Barrett Carter of North Gwinnett? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech freshman running back who was named the ACC’s rookie of the week, played high school football at Dalton.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author