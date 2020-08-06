X

Trivia: Highest-rated offensive line prospect from Georgia since 2000

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Who is the highest-rated offensive line prospect from Georgia since 2000: Justin “Bean” Anderson, Mitch Hyatt, Broderick Jones, Jamaree Salyer or Andrew Thomas? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: The highest-rated wide receiver prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Jadon Haselwood of Cedar Grove in 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite. Haselwood was the No. 4 overall prospect nationally that year and the only Georgia wide receiver since 2000 to be a consensus top-10 overall national recruit. Haselwood is a sophomore at Oklahoma.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

