Trivia: Highest-rated defensive line prospects from Georgia since 2000

Part I: Who is the highest-rated defensive end prospect from Georgia since 2000: Ray Drew, Charles Johnson, Brandon Miller, Myles Murphy or Robert Nkemdiche? Part II: Who is the highest-rated defensive tackle prospect from Georgia since 2000: Montravius Adams, Derrick Brown, Trenton Thompson, DeAngelo Tyson or Travon Walker? (Answers Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: The highest-rated offensive line prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Jamaree Salyer of Pace Academy in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. Salyer is the only Georgia offensive lineman since 2000 who was a consensus top-10 national recruit. Salyer is a junior at Georgia.
