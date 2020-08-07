Trivia: Highest-rated defensive line prospects from Georgia since 2000

Answer to Thursday’s question: The highest-rated offensive line prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Jamaree Salyer of Pace Academy in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. Salyer is the only Georgia offensive lineman since 2000 who was a consensus top-10 national recruit. Salyer is a junior at Georgia.

