Trivia: High school where Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs played

September 19, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 19, 2020. UCF won 49-21 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Georgia Tech freshman Jahmyr Gibbs was named the ACC rookie of the week after compiling 219 all-purpose yards in his collegiate debut. He returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to set up a touchdown drive and scored Tech’s second and third touchdowns in a 49-21 loss to Central Florida last week. For what Georgia high school did Gibbs play? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: The longest uninterrupted rivalries that are ending this year because of COVID-19 are Greene County vs. Putnam County and Tift County vs. Valdosta, each played since 1966. The Greene-Putnam rivalry dates to 1957 if Greensboro High is included. Also ending this year because of COVID-19 are Calhoun vs. Miller County (played each season since 1978) and Fannin County vs. Gilmer (1976).

