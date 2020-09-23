Trivia: High school where Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs played

Answer to Tuesday’s question: The longest uninterrupted rivalries that are ending this year because of COVID-19 are Greene County vs. Putnam County and Tift County vs. Valdosta, each played since 1966. The Greene-Putnam rivalry dates to 1957 if Greensboro High is included. Also ending this year because of COVID-19 are Calhoun vs. Miller County (played each season since 1978) and Fannin County vs. Gilmer (1976).

