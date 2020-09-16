X

Trivia: Gwinnett record for consecutive weeks in top 10

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Two games this week - North Gwinnett vs. Parkview and Grayson vs. Collins Hill - match top-10 Class 7A schools from Gwinnett County. What Gwinnett County Schools team (meaning not Buford or a private school) holds the district record for consecutive weeks in the AJC rankings? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Georgia Tech sophomore Curtis Ryans, the ACC defensive lineman of the week, played high school football at North Cobb, where he was a four-year letterman.

