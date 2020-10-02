Trivia: Georgia team that hasn’t been shut out this century

What is the only school that has not been shut out this century: Camden County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Hillgrove, Lowndes or Tucker? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Tucker, with a record of 217-42, has won the most games among DeKalb County Schools football programs since 2000 and ranks fifth overall in the state in that time. Stephenson, at 186-53, ranks second in DeKalb.
