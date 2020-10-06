X

Trivia: Georgia high schools where 3 ACC players of the week played

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) recovers a loose ball by Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on the Clemson University campus in Clemson, S.C. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Georgia Tech took the field for the first time with Geoff Collins as head coach. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Three former Georgia high school football players were named players of the week Monday in the ACC. They were Virginia Tech’s Emmanuel Belmar (defensive lineman), Clemson’s Baylon Spector (linebacker) and Clemson’s Andrew Booth (defensive back). Match them to their high schools: Archer, Calhoun and Collins Hill. (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Cass is the 5-0 team that is led by a first-year head coach, Steve Gates, who had been Kell’s assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

