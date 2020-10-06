Trivia: Georgia high schools where 3 ACC players of the week played

Three former Georgia high school football players were named players of the week Monday in the ACC. They were Virginia Tech’s Emmanuel Belmar (defensive lineman), Clemson’s Baylon Spector (linebacker) and Clemson’s Andrew Booth (defensive back). Match them to their high schools: Archer, Calhoun and Collins Hill. (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Cass is the 5-0 team that is led by a first-year head coach, Steve Gates, who had been Kell’s assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author