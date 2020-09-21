Trivia: Georgia high school where Liberty’s Malik Willis played

Auburn transfer Malik Willis (right), playing for Liberty, was 13-of-21 passing for 133 yards, rushed for 168 yards and scored three touchdowns Saturday in his team’s 30-24 victory over Western Kentucky, a 15-point favorite. For what Georgia high school did Willis play? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: GHSA executive director Robin Hines was the head football coach at Westover in Albany from 1990 to 1994.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author