Trivia: Georgia high school where Duke’s Charlie Ham played

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Duke redshirt freshman Charlie Ham is the ACC’s specialist of the week. Ham was 3-for-3 on field goals, good from 36, 45 and 21 yards, and 3-for-3 on extra points in a 38-24 victory at Syracuse. For what Georgia high school known for its kickers and punters did Ham play? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Aquinas is the only team to win in each of the first six weeks of the regular season. The Fighting Irish are 6-0 for the third consecutive season and fifth time in the past eight seasons.

