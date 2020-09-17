X

Trivia: Fulton County Schools' 6 region champions in 2019

Coach Adam Clack led Milton High School to its first state football championship two years ago
Credit: Jason Getz

Fulton County Schools' 16 schools can start their seasons this week after a two-week, COVID-prompted delay. In 2019, Fulton teams won six of the seven regions in which they had teams. What were Fulton County’s six 2019 region champions? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: North Gwinnett holds the Gwinnett County Schools record for the most consecutive weeks in the AJC rankings with 87 from Sept. 14, 2008, to Sept. 28, 2014.

