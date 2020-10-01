Trivia: DeKalb public school with most victories since 2000

Southwest DeKalb and Tucker, two of DeKalb County’s oldest football programs, will play each other for the first time since 2013 in a Friday night game at Hallford Stadium. It’s part of the opening week for DeKalb County Schools, which delayed its first games. Which DeKalb school has won the most games since 2000? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: Gainesville, directed by quarterback Deshaun Watson, was the only team to beat Buford at home over a stretch of 87 games (non-forfeits) from 2007 to 2017.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author