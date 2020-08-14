Trivia: Coaches who won multiple region titles at 3 or more schools

Answer to Thursday’s question: Lee Campbell and Chad Campbell were the first brothers to win state titles as head coaches. Lee Campbell won Class A at Hawkinsville in 2003 and 2004. Chad Campbell won 3A at Peach County in 2009. Lee has been Chad’s offensive coordinator the past six seasons at Peach. The next brothers to win state titles were Erik Soliday (2000, 2001 Americus) and Casey Soliday (2019 Irwin County), although Soliday was an interim head coach for Buddy Nobles, who continued to supervise the team as best he could during his battle with cancer.

