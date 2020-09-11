X

Trivia: Coach who followed Bazemore at Valdosta

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during an NFL football camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. McVay, who played at Marist, is the only active NFL head coach from a Georgia high school. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Valdosta has two coaches in the top five all-time in winning percentage among 200-game winners. (See List.) Who is the coach who followed Wright Bazemore and preceded Nick Hyder, compiling a 17-3 record and winning region titles at three Georgia schools in his career – Charlie Greene, Mike O’Brien, Joe Wilson or Charlie Winslette? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Sean McVay, who led Marist to a state title in 2003, is the only active NFL head coach from Georgia. He is with the Los Angeles Rams.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

