Trivia: Brothers who won state titles as head coaches

Casey Soliday became head coach at defending Class 1A Public champion Irwin County after the January death of Buddy Nobles, who during his public battle with stomach cancer inspired high school fans throughout the state. As Nobles coached many games from an elevated wooden stand that his school built for him, Soliday took over the sideline role through Irwin’s state-finals victory over Marion County. Soliday’s brother, Erik Soliday, also won state titles as a head coach at Americus in 2000 and 2001. Who are the only other brothers who can claim Georgia state titles as head coaches, albeit as the interim guy in the case of Soliday? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: The highest-rated cornerback prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Eric Berry of Creekside in 2007, according to the 247Sports Composite. Berry wasn’t really a cornerback, though. He was only projected as such at the time. Berry, an All-American at Tennessee and All Pro with the Kansas City Chiefs, played quarterback and safety in high school and safety in college and the NFL. The highest-rated pure cornerback prospect in Georgia since 2000 was Paul Oliver of Harrison in 2003.
