Trivia: Brothers who won state titles as head coaches

Answer to Wednesday’s question: The highest-rated cornerback prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Eric Berry of Creekside in 2007, according to the 247Sports Composite. Berry wasn’t really a cornerback, though. He was only projected as such at the time. Berry, an All-American at Tennessee and All Pro with the Kansas City Chiefs, played quarterback and safety in high school and safety in college and the NFL. The highest-rated pure cornerback prospect in Georgia since 2000 was Paul Oliver of Harrison in 2003.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.