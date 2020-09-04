Trivia: Active GHSA coach that has been head coach at the most schools

Which active GHSA coach has been head coach at the most schools? Ed Dudley of Winder-Barrow, Sid Fritts of Washington-Wilkes, Franklin Stephens of McEachern, Rodney Hackney of Riverdale or Rick Tomberlin of Appling County. (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Marietta was the team won a state title last season after finishing with a losing record the year before. The Blue Devils were 5-6 in 2018.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here
About the Author