Trivia: Active GHSA coach that has been head coach at the most schools

ajc.com

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 10 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Which active GHSA coach has been head coach at the most schools? Ed Dudley of Winder-Barrow, Sid Fritts of Washington-Wilkes, Franklin Stephens of McEachern, Rodney Hackney of Riverdale or Rick Tomberlin of Appling County. (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Marietta was the team won a state title last season after finishing with a losing record the year before. The Blue Devils were 5-6 in 2018.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

