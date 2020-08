Answer to Monday’s question: McEachern’s Franklin Stephens, with a 109-22-1 record, won the most games in Georgia among current Class 7A coaches from 2010 to 2019. Denmark’s Mike Palmieri, hired this season from Mallard Creek in Charlotte, was 127-21 for the decade in North Carolina.

