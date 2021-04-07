Track and Field Blog: New rule upsets minority coaches, national Top 50 performers

Georgia athletes, teams well represented nationally

Here is a look at some of the states athletes and teams that are currently ranked in the top 50 nationally:

(Boys)

100: No. 6 Isaiah Bond, Jr., Buford, 10.59; No. 10 Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 10.62; No. 19 Emory Floyd, Jr., Hillgrove, 10.71; No. 21 Keyshawn Buckley, Sr., Chapel Hill, 10.72; No. 26 Leon Christian, Sr., Parkview, 10.74; No. 32 Robert Lockhart, So., Langston Hughes, 10.75

200: No. 17 Eric Young, Jr., Allatoona, 21.60; No. 20 Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 21.62; No. 22 Leon Christian, Sr., Parkview, 21.66; No. 24 Isaiah Bond, Jr., Buford, 21.70; No. 34 Rashun Fountain, Jr., Heritage-Conyers, 21.83; No. 37 Andrew Spearman, Sr., Archer; Emory Floyd, Jr., Hillgrove, 21.86; No. 42 Joshua Knox, Jr., McEachern, 21.89; No. 48 Joziah Gamble, Jr., Discovery, 21.94

400: No. 15 Bradley Favors, Sr., Stephenson, 47.73; No. 27 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 48.20; No. 28 Tobi Olawole, Jr., Buford, 48.26; No. 29 Kason Jones, Sr., Monroe-Albany, 48.27; No. 30 Eric Young, Jr., Allatoona, 48.28; No. 40 Xavier Smith, Jr., Langston Hughes, 48.54; No. 41 Christopher Coleman, So., South Gwinnett, 48.55

110 hurdles: No. 5 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 14.05; No. 17 Jacari Simpson, Sr., Mill Creek, 14.44; No. 18 Tyler Tremble, Sr., McEachern, 14.46; No. 45 Christopher McFerrin, Sr., Alpharetta, 14.86

300 hurdles: No. 13 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 38.00; No. 20 Jasai Taylor, Jr., Richmond Hill, 38.41; No. 30 Jordan Fick, Sr., North Oconee, 38.60; No. 34 Tyler Tremble, Sr., McEachern, 38.63; No. 35 Dorian Helm, Sr., Stephenson, 38.68; No. 38 Patrez Thomas, Sr., Shiloh, 38.74; No. 45 Alan Wright, Sr., Woodward Academy, 38.85

800: No. 27 Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 1:53.32; No. 41 Parker Buchheit, Sr., Harrison, 1:54.07

1,600: No. 3 Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 4:07.42; No. 28 Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 4:13.98; No. 29 Kamari Miller, Sr., 4:14.06; No. 43 Edward Blaha, Jr., Pace Academy, 4:15.30; No. 46 Ethan Ashley, Jr., 4:15.39

3,200: No. 4 Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 8:52.72; No. 11 Kamari Miller, Sr., Marietta, 9:01.55; No. 19 Andrew Jones, Sr., North Hall, 9:08.46; No. 28 Luke Gaddis, Sr., Chestatee, 9:11.26; No. 43 Justin Wachtel, Sr., Mary Persons, 9:13.68

Discuss: No. 35 Seth Allen, Jr., New Manchester, 168-11; No. 44 Adam Watkins, Sr., Dacula, 167-2

Shot put: No. 14 Adam Watkins, Sr., Dacula, 59-10; No. 20 Marice Brown, Jr., Marietta, 58-4

High jump: No. 17 Brandon Benton, Sr., Alexander, 6-8¼; No. 18 Riyon Rankin, So., Brunswick; Zach Marinko, Sr., Pope; Deion Colzie, Sr., Athens Academy, 6-8; No. 31 Bryce Fleetwood, Jr., Parkview; Jens Rueckert, Sr., McEachern; Jack Miscall, Sr., Stratford Academy, 6-7; No. 46 Isaac Osifo, Sr., West Forsyth; Mike Higgins, Sr., Carrollton; Jaylen Green, Sr., Appling County; Simeon Respress, Sr., Tallulah Falls; Zae Plummer, Sr., Pierce County; Tyson Rooks, Jr., Glynn Academy, 6-6

Long jump: No. 9 Mark Morozov, Jr., Alpharetta, 22-4; No. 44 Jordan Perry, Jr., Jefferson, 21-1; No. 49 Simeon Respress, Sr., Tallulah Falls, 21-¼

Triple jump: No. 6 Mark Morozov, Jr., Alpharetta, 45-3½

Pole vault: No. 9 Grant Briscoe, Sr., Carrollton, 16-0; No. 14 AJ Johnson, Sr., Hart County, 15-11

4X100 relay: No. 34 Chapel Hill, 41.69; No. 40 Buford, 41.75; No. 42 Parkview, 41.79

4X400: No. 9 Westlake, 3:18.09; No. 13 Alexander, 3:19.66; No. 18 Buford, 3:20.45; No. 27 New Manchester, 3:21.30; No. 31 Alpharetta, 3:21.80; No. 33 Shiloh, 3:22.13; No. 39 West Forsyth, 3:22.53; No. 47 Harrison, 3:22.83; No. 48 Lassiter, 3:22.88

4X800: No. 16 Harrison, 8:00.30; No. 20 Denmark, 8:02.49; No. 28 Parkview, 8:06.06; No. 35 Alexander, 8:06.97; No. 37 Decatur, 8:07.48; No. 39 Shiloh, 8:07.91

(Girls)

100: No. 4 Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 11.66; No. 6 Nia Wilson, So., Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC), 11.78; No. 9 Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 11.80; No. 13 Mya Turner, Sr., Allatoona, 11.92; No. 15 Trinity Rossum, Sr., GAC, 11.95; No. 19 Alexis Brown, Jr., South Cobb, 11.96; No. 24 Kyndall Sessom, So., Shiloh, 12.02; No. 27 Timika Scarlett, Jr., GAC, 12.03; No. 32 Yahnari Lyons, So., Jonesboro; Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 12.08; No. 37 Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 12.09; No. 41 Mallory Hodge, Jr., Tucker, 12.10; No. 48 Derica Price, Sr., Chapel Hill, 12.15

200: No. 6 Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 23.92; No. 7 Sydney Harris, So., Buford, 23.98; No. 12 Mya Turner, Sr., Allatoona, 24.14; No. 16 Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 24.25; No. 19 Mallory Hodge, Jr., Tucker, 24.31; No. 21 Nia Wilson, So., GAC, 24.37; No. 22 Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 24.38; No. 23 Madison Gardner, Fr., Banneker, 24.41; No. 28 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 24.51; No. 32 Kitana Burgard, Sr., Archer, 24.57; No. 39 Serena Tate, Fr., Brookwood, 24.68

400: No. 8 Sydney Harris, So., Buford, 54.17; No. 15 Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 54.63; No. 16 Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 54.73; No. 20 Adaejah Hodge, Fr., Alexander, 55.11; No. 23 Madison Gardner, Fr., Banneker, 55.16; No. 24 Amara Onyeukwu, Sr., Walton, 55.17; No. 43 Jasmine Gryne, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 55.85; No. 46 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 55.98; No. 48 Dae’Nitra Hester, Sr., New Manchester, 56.13; No. 50 Isis Symone Grant, So., Sandy Creek, 56.20

100 hurdles: No. 5 Jessicka Woods, Jr., Maynard Jackson, 13.82; No. 9 Yahnari Lyons, So., Jonesboro, 14.09; No. 11 Olivia Powell, So., Woodward Academy, 14.18; No. 13 Zionn Rice, Jr., Campbell, 14.23; No. 21 Madison Fleming, Sr., North Atlanta, 14.46; No. 26 Kara Stewart, Jr., McEachern, 14.54; No. 43 Camryn King, Jr., Archer, 14.79; No. 50 Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 14.94

300 hurdles: No. 6 Olivia Powell, So., Woodward Academy, 42.98; No. 25 Jessicka Woods, Jr., Maynard Jackson, 44.21; No. 33 Jasmine Gryne, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 44.39; No. 35 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 44.56; No. 39 Allyria McBride, Jr., Wheeler, 44.59; No. 43 Ayden Drake, Sr., Providence Christian, 44.71;

800: No. 18 Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 2:11.85; No. 23 Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 2:12.35;

1,600: No. 36 Hannah Schemmel, So., St. Pius, 4:58.84; No. 39 Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 4:59.35;

3,200: No. 15 Hannah Miniutti, Sr., Blessed Trinity, 10:31.42; No. 28 Hannah Schemmel, So., St. Pius, 10:40.22; No. 29 Mary Brady, Sr., St. Pius, 10:41.90;

Discuss: No. 12 Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, 159-8

Shot put: No. 11 Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, 46-8½; No. 45 Jae’l Dunn, Jr., Stockbridge, 41.10¼

High jump: No. 7 Jania Joseph, Sr., Statesboro; Jazzmin Taylor, Sr., Alexander, 5-8; No. 37 Kaylee Brown, Sr., Gordon Lee, 5-6½; No. 41 Paris Ivery, So., Grovetown; Tomisin Adenupe, Sr., Walton; Kaylen Madrey, Sr., Newnan; Maddie Byrd, So., Savannah Christian, 5-6

Long jump: None

Triple jump: No. 26 Carson Moore, Jr., Parkview, 36-0; No. 47 Ameah Richardson, Sr., Grady, 35-0

Pole vault: No. 6 Payton Phillips, Sr., Carrollton, 13-4¾; No. 20 Rhiannon Held, Sr., North Oconee, 12-11

4X100 relay: No. 3 GAC, 46.01; No. 12 Westlake, 46.81; No. 15 Campbell, 46.85; No. 17 Peachtree Ridge, 46.91; No. 21 Walton, 47.06; No. 33 Pebblebrook, 47.56; No. 37 Archer, 47.63; No. 38 Hillgrove, 47.65; No. 48 Sandy Creek, 47.80

4X400: No. 15 Westlake, 3:52.17; No. 17 Campbell, 3:52.92; No. 20 Sandy Creek, 3:53.63; No. 29 Buford, 3:55.44; No. 34 Marietta, 3:56.20; No. 37 Alexander, 3:56.39; No. 39 Peachtree Ridge, 3:56.45; No. 49 Brookwood, 3:57.59; No. 50 Woodward Academy, 3:57.78

4X800: No. 5 Marist, 9:34.17; No. 12 Pope, 9:39.89; No. 16 Etowah, 9:42.08; No. 20 Brookwood, 9:43.05; No. 22 Hillgrove, 9:43.25; No. 31 Marietta, 9:49.09; No. 45 Richmond Hill, 9:52.71