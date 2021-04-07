Track and Field Blog: New rule upsets minority coaches, national Top 50 performers

Track and field is back! The season, which was suspended mid-way through last year due to COVID-19, is now operating at full capacity.
We’ll take a look at some of the top performances thus far, but first, a bit of a controversy has surfaced in the world of Georgia track and field.
The Minority Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association of Georgia (MTFXCCAGA) launched two years ago out of concern that the thoughts and opinions of coaches of color were not being heard and respected fully by the Georgia Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (GTFXCCA). And with region track meets just a month away, members of the MTFXCCAGA are upset that this year teams will not be able to qualify more than one relay team per relay event. This year, those events include the 4X100-, 4X400- and for the first time, the 4X800-meter relay.
Even though this is consistent with rules set forth by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NHFS), members of the MTFXCCAGA say they disagree with this change and were not allowed to have a fair say in its implementation in Georgia. They claim the rule change will have a negative impact on teams made up predominantly of athletes of color by reducing the number of opportunities for athletes and hurting teams’ chances of winning region and state championships.
We will have more reporting on this story later.
Georgia athletes, teams well represented nationally
Here is a look at some of the states athletes and teams that are currently ranked in the top 50 nationally:
(Boys)
100: No. 6 Isaiah Bond, Jr., Buford, 10.59; No. 10 Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 10.62; No. 19 Emory Floyd, Jr., Hillgrove, 10.71; No. 21 Keyshawn Buckley, Sr., Chapel Hill, 10.72; No. 26 Leon Christian, Sr., Parkview, 10.74; No. 32 Robert Lockhart, So., Langston Hughes, 10.75
200: No. 17 Eric Young, Jr., Allatoona, 21.60; No. 20 Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 21.62; No. 22 Leon Christian, Sr., Parkview, 21.66; No. 24 Isaiah Bond, Jr., Buford, 21.70; No. 34 Rashun Fountain, Jr., Heritage-Conyers, 21.83; No. 37 Andrew Spearman, Sr., Archer; Emory Floyd, Jr., Hillgrove, 21.86; No. 42 Joshua Knox, Jr., McEachern, 21.89; No. 48 Joziah Gamble, Jr., Discovery, 21.94
400: No. 15 Bradley Favors, Sr., Stephenson, 47.73; No. 27 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 48.20; No. 28 Tobi Olawole, Jr., Buford, 48.26; No. 29 Kason Jones, Sr., Monroe-Albany, 48.27; No. 30 Eric Young, Jr., Allatoona, 48.28; No. 40 Xavier Smith, Jr., Langston Hughes, 48.54; No. 41 Christopher Coleman, So., South Gwinnett, 48.55
110 hurdles: No. 5 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 14.05; No. 17 Jacari Simpson, Sr., Mill Creek, 14.44; No. 18 Tyler Tremble, Sr., McEachern, 14.46; No. 45 Christopher McFerrin, Sr., Alpharetta, 14.86
300 hurdles: No. 13 Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 38.00; No. 20 Jasai Taylor, Jr., Richmond Hill, 38.41; No. 30 Jordan Fick, Sr., North Oconee, 38.60; No. 34 Tyler Tremble, Sr., McEachern, 38.63; No. 35 Dorian Helm, Sr., Stephenson, 38.68; No. 38 Patrez Thomas, Sr., Shiloh, 38.74; No. 45 Alan Wright, Sr., Woodward Academy, 38.85
800: No. 27 Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 1:53.32; No. 41 Parker Buchheit, Sr., Harrison, 1:54.07
1,600: No. 3 Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 4:07.42; No. 28 Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 4:13.98; No. 29 Kamari Miller, Sr., 4:14.06; No. 43 Edward Blaha, Jr., Pace Academy, 4:15.30; No. 46 Ethan Ashley, Jr., 4:15.39
3,200: No. 4 Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 8:52.72; No. 11 Kamari Miller, Sr., Marietta, 9:01.55; No. 19 Andrew Jones, Sr., North Hall, 9:08.46; No. 28 Luke Gaddis, Sr., Chestatee, 9:11.26; No. 43 Justin Wachtel, Sr., Mary Persons, 9:13.68
Discuss: No. 35 Seth Allen, Jr., New Manchester, 168-11; No. 44 Adam Watkins, Sr., Dacula, 167-2
Shot put: No. 14 Adam Watkins, Sr., Dacula, 59-10; No. 20 Marice Brown, Jr., Marietta, 58-4
High jump: No. 17 Brandon Benton, Sr., Alexander, 6-8¼; No. 18 Riyon Rankin, So., Brunswick; Zach Marinko, Sr., Pope; Deion Colzie, Sr., Athens Academy, 6-8; No. 31 Bryce Fleetwood, Jr., Parkview; Jens Rueckert, Sr., McEachern; Jack Miscall, Sr., Stratford Academy, 6-7; No. 46 Isaac Osifo, Sr., West Forsyth; Mike Higgins, Sr., Carrollton; Jaylen Green, Sr., Appling County; Simeon Respress, Sr., Tallulah Falls; Zae Plummer, Sr., Pierce County; Tyson Rooks, Jr., Glynn Academy, 6-6
Long jump: No. 9 Mark Morozov, Jr., Alpharetta, 22-4; No. 44 Jordan Perry, Jr., Jefferson, 21-1; No. 49 Simeon Respress, Sr., Tallulah Falls, 21-¼
Triple jump: No. 6 Mark Morozov, Jr., Alpharetta, 45-3½
Pole vault: No. 9 Grant Briscoe, Sr., Carrollton, 16-0; No. 14 AJ Johnson, Sr., Hart County, 15-11
4X100 relay: No. 34 Chapel Hill, 41.69; No. 40 Buford, 41.75; No. 42 Parkview, 41.79
4X400: No. 9 Westlake, 3:18.09; No. 13 Alexander, 3:19.66; No. 18 Buford, 3:20.45; No. 27 New Manchester, 3:21.30; No. 31 Alpharetta, 3:21.80; No. 33 Shiloh, 3:22.13; No. 39 West Forsyth, 3:22.53; No. 47 Harrison, 3:22.83; No. 48 Lassiter, 3:22.88
4X800: No. 16 Harrison, 8:00.30; No. 20 Denmark, 8:02.49; No. 28 Parkview, 8:06.06; No. 35 Alexander, 8:06.97; No. 37 Decatur, 8:07.48; No. 39 Shiloh, 8:07.91
(Girls)
100: No. 4 Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 11.66; No. 6 Nia Wilson, So., Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC), 11.78; No. 9 Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 11.80; No. 13 Mya Turner, Sr., Allatoona, 11.92; No. 15 Trinity Rossum, Sr., GAC, 11.95; No. 19 Alexis Brown, Jr., South Cobb, 11.96; No. 24 Kyndall Sessom, So., Shiloh, 12.02; No. 27 Timika Scarlett, Jr., GAC, 12.03; No. 32 Yahnari Lyons, So., Jonesboro; Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 12.08; No. 37 Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 12.09; No. 41 Mallory Hodge, Jr., Tucker, 12.10; No. 48 Derica Price, Sr., Chapel Hill, 12.15
200: No. 6 Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 23.92; No. 7 Sydney Harris, So., Buford, 23.98; No. 12 Mya Turner, Sr., Allatoona, 24.14; No. 16 Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 24.25; No. 19 Mallory Hodge, Jr., Tucker, 24.31; No. 21 Nia Wilson, So., GAC, 24.37; No. 22 Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 24.38; No. 23 Madison Gardner, Fr., Banneker, 24.41; No. 28 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 24.51; No. 32 Kitana Burgard, Sr., Archer, 24.57; No. 39 Serena Tate, Fr., Brookwood, 24.68
400: No. 8 Sydney Harris, So., Buford, 54.17; No. 15 Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 54.63; No. 16 Mekenze Kelley, Sr., Campbell, 54.73; No. 20 Adaejah Hodge, Fr., Alexander, 55.11; No. 23 Madison Gardner, Fr., Banneker, 55.16; No. 24 Amara Onyeukwu, Sr., Walton, 55.17; No. 43 Jasmine Gryne, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 55.85; No. 46 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 55.98; No. 48 Dae’Nitra Hester, Sr., New Manchester, 56.13; No. 50 Isis Symone Grant, So., Sandy Creek, 56.20
100 hurdles: No. 5 Jessicka Woods, Jr., Maynard Jackson, 13.82; No. 9 Yahnari Lyons, So., Jonesboro, 14.09; No. 11 Olivia Powell, So., Woodward Academy, 14.18; No. 13 Zionn Rice, Jr., Campbell, 14.23; No. 21 Madison Fleming, Sr., North Atlanta, 14.46; No. 26 Kara Stewart, Jr., McEachern, 14.54; No. 43 Camryn King, Jr., Archer, 14.79; No. 50 Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 14.94
300 hurdles: No. 6 Olivia Powell, So., Woodward Academy, 42.98; No. 25 Jessicka Woods, Jr., Maynard Jackson, 44.21; No. 33 Jasmine Gryne, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 44.39; No. 35 Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 44.56; No. 39 Allyria McBride, Jr., Wheeler, 44.59; No. 43 Ayden Drake, Sr., Providence Christian, 44.71;
800: No. 18 Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 2:11.85; No. 23 Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 2:12.35;
1,600: No. 36 Hannah Schemmel, So., St. Pius, 4:58.84; No. 39 Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 4:59.35;
3,200: No. 15 Hannah Miniutti, Sr., Blessed Trinity, 10:31.42; No. 28 Hannah Schemmel, So., St. Pius, 10:40.22; No. 29 Mary Brady, Sr., St. Pius, 10:41.90;
Discuss: No. 12 Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, 159-8
Shot put: No. 11 Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, 46-8½; No. 45 Jae’l Dunn, Jr., Stockbridge, 41.10¼
High jump: No. 7 Jania Joseph, Sr., Statesboro; Jazzmin Taylor, Sr., Alexander, 5-8; No. 37 Kaylee Brown, Sr., Gordon Lee, 5-6½; No. 41 Paris Ivery, So., Grovetown; Tomisin Adenupe, Sr., Walton; Kaylen Madrey, Sr., Newnan; Maddie Byrd, So., Savannah Christian, 5-6
Long jump: None
Triple jump: No. 26 Carson Moore, Jr., Parkview, 36-0; No. 47 Ameah Richardson, Sr., Grady, 35-0
Pole vault: No. 6 Payton Phillips, Sr., Carrollton, 13-4¾; No. 20 Rhiannon Held, Sr., North Oconee, 12-11
4X100 relay: No. 3 GAC, 46.01; No. 12 Westlake, 46.81; No. 15 Campbell, 46.85; No. 17 Peachtree Ridge, 46.91; No. 21 Walton, 47.06; No. 33 Pebblebrook, 47.56; No. 37 Archer, 47.63; No. 38 Hillgrove, 47.65; No. 48 Sandy Creek, 47.80
4X400: No. 15 Westlake, 3:52.17; No. 17 Campbell, 3:52.92; No. 20 Sandy Creek, 3:53.63; No. 29 Buford, 3:55.44; No. 34 Marietta, 3:56.20; No. 37 Alexander, 3:56.39; No. 39 Peachtree Ridge, 3:56.45; No. 49 Brookwood, 3:57.59; No. 50 Woodward Academy, 3:57.78
4X800: No. 5 Marist, 9:34.17; No. 12 Pope, 9:39.89; No. 16 Etowah, 9:42.08; No. 20 Brookwood, 9:43.05; No. 22 Hillgrove, 9:43.25; No. 31 Marietta, 9:49.09; No. 45 Richmond Hill, 9:52.71
