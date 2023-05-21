Track and Field: Wingfoot Night of Champions 2023 Results

Southwest DeKalb’s Xzaviah Taylor closed out his phenomenal track season with a meet record 36.36 finish in the boys 300-meter hurdles and Marianna Wright clocked a 40.97 top finish and meet record. The boys mile race was one of the night’s most star-studded events with seven state championship runners, two state runner-ups and a third-place finisher in the finals. Illegal contact forced a restart after the first 100 meters and once the runners got reset, Marist sophomore Tommy Latham took first place with a 4:11.49 finish.

Jaci Wright finished third in the girls 100-meter hurdles and also set a meet record in the long jump with a 19-8.00. Ohio State-signee and Woodward Academy senior Olivia Powell took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a 13.78. Tennessee signee and Lovejoy senior Kalib Branch won a star-studded 110-meter hurdles field with a season-best time of 13.73.