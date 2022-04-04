Track and Field: Westlake sweeps AJ Terrell Invitational

This past weekend’s lineup of meets started with the 26-team Friday Night Lights at Starr’s Mill and the Brookwood girls were big winners—earning a top finish with 99 points ahead of second-place Woodward Academy (87.5). On the boys side, Carrollton earned a top finish with 116 points and Mill Creek finished runner-up with 75.5 points.
The Lady Broncos’ top finish was fueled by first-place finishes in the 800 meter relay (1:40.88) and the 400 meter relay (48.09). Serena Tate, Janai Jones, Elle Bass and Madison Campbell competed in the 800, while Amaiya Dillard and Chloe Perry teamed up with Bass and Jones in the 400.
Tate also won the 400 with a 56.52 and teammate Macy Felton took the 3200 with a 11:14.80. Brookwood also excelled in the field events with Perry measuring a school-record 19-6 in the long jump—which is the top performance in Class 7A this season and the second-best mark achieved statewide.
Mill Creek’s top finish was led by Ethan Nordman’s victory in the 1600 (4:23.56), Jaiden Patterson’s victory in the 400 meters (48.74) and Jake Peters’ triumph in the 800 (1:59.40). The Friday Night Lights also saw Georgia Southern football commit Marc Stampley II clock a school-record 10.97 in the 100 meter dash—earning him the John Strickland High Point Award.
Atlanta Falcons’ starting cornerback AJ Terrell hosted the second annual AJ Terrell Invitational at Westlake this weekend. Terrell had a terrific sophomore year with the Falcons and earned second-team All-Pro recognition. The hometown legend gave out autographed jerseys to the winners of the girls and boys 4x100 relay teams on Saturday. That gear went to the Southwest DeKalb’s Ali Dargan Isaiah Taylor, Ke’Ante Thornton and Xzaviah Taylor (41.67) on the boys side and Westlake’s Gabrielle Carter, Caylie Jefferson, Jaden Billings and Zion Lockette (48.47) on the girls side.
As for the team scores, Westlake swept the event with the girls racking up 165 points and the boys tallying 173 points. The Westlake girls have been unstoppable this season and dominated the Fulton County Championships last month with a 180-point total to second-place Cambridge’s 97.50 points. The Westlake girls placed first in the 4x200 meter relay, the 100 meter hurdles, the 100 meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay, the 300 meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.
