Track and Field: Westlake sweeps AJ Terrell Invitational

The Lady Broncos’ top finish was fueled by first-place finishes in the 800 meter relay (1:40.88) and the 400 meter relay (48.09). Serena Tate, Janai Jones, Elle Bass and Madison Campbell competed in the 800, while Amaiya Dillard and Chloe Perry teamed up with Bass and Jones in the 400.

Tate also won the 400 with a 56.52 and teammate Macy Felton took the 3200 with a 11:14.80. Brookwood also excelled in the field events with Perry measuring a school-record 19-6 in the long jump—which is the top performance in Class 7A this season and the second-best mark achieved statewide.