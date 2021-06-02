Track and Field Blog: Year end wrap up

Class 6A

Team champions: (Boys) Carrollton, (Girls) Westlake

Carrollton won its 27th championship, the Trojans’ first since 2012, with plenty of room to spare over second place Alexander (70 ½ - 47). University of Georgia signee, senior Grant Briscoe led the charge by winning the pole vault with a classification best 16-2. Other classification-leading performances included Buford junior and Florida football commit Isaiah Bond in the 200 meters (21.05), Allatoona junior Eric Young in the 400 meters (48.07), Alexander sophomore Marcus Guidry in the 800 meters (1:54.99), Dacula senior and Lipscomb signee Ben Butcher in the 3,200 meters, Westlake junior Malik Mixon in the 300 meter hurdles, and Dacula senior and Kennesaw State football signee Adam Watkins in the discus (169-6).

Westlake won its sixth state girls title in a romp over Buford (94 ½ - 50). The Lions were led by senior Kieley Gayle in the 800 meters (2:13.60) junior Madyson Wilson in the 300 meter hurdles (42.22) and their 4X100 meter relay team (46.32), all with classification-leading times. Other state-leading performances included Buford sophomore Sydney Harris in the 400 meters (53.67), Pope senior Sophie Boice in the 3,200 meters (10:53.06), Alexander freshman Adaejah Hodge in the long jump (19-7), Carrollton junior Kayla Pinkard in the triple jump (41-6), senior and Georgia signee Payton Phillips in the pole vault (13-5 ½) and senior Jada Marsh in the discus (146-9), South Cobb senior Cyan Green in the shot put (42-6 ½), Buford’s 4X400 meter relay (3:47.67) and Pope’s 4X800 meter relay (9:28.16).

Class 5A

Team champions: (Boys) Blessed Trinity, (Girls) Woodward Academy

Blessed Trinity edged Starr’s Mill (52-47 ½) for the Titans’ first track and field state title. Leading the charge was junior Ben Rothering, the 3,200 meter champ with a classification leading time of 9:24.64. Other classification-leading performances included Decatur senior Eoin McNally in the 1,600 meters (4:18.17), Creekside junior Dainsus Miller in the 300 meter hurdles (37.88), the Southwest DeKalb 4X400 meter relay team and the Decatur 4X800 relay team.

Woodward Academy outpointed second place St. Pius (59 ½ -53) to claim the War Eagles’ third state title, the first since 2014. Leading the way was Woodward’s 4X400 meter relay team, which won in a classification leading time of 3:54.66. Other top performances were Jonesboro sophomore Yahnari Lyons in the 200 meters (24.07), Union Grove junior Gabby Parsons in the 800 meters (2:13.89), Blessed Trinity senior Hannah Miniutti in the 1,600 meters (4:53.67), St. Pius junior Hannah Schemmel in the 3,200 meters (10:25.72), Woodland-Stockbridge senior and Baylor signee Jamine Gryne in the 300 meter hurdles, Jonesboro junior Queens Adams in the high jump (5-4), and the Blessed Trinity 4X800 meter relay squad (9:23.38).

Class 4A

Team champions: (Boys) Stephenson, (Girls) Marist

Stephenson won its third team championship, its first since 2002, edging North Oconee (74-70 ½). The Jaguars were led by senior and Georgia Tech signee Bradley Favors, who won the 200 and the 400 meters, the ladder in a classification leading time of 46.74, and the 4X400 relay team, which won in a classification leading 3:19.47. Other top performances included Pickens County senior Seth White in the 800 meters (1:53.68), Marist senior and Virginia Tech signee Colin O’Rielly in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, Monroe-Albany junior Domonik Henderson in the triple jump (46- ¼), and Ridgeland junior Logan Montgomery in the discus (169-0) and shot put (58-1 ½).

Marist won its fourth state title, its first since 2015, in a romp over Jefferson (116- 78 ½) and the rest of the field. The War Eagles got huge efforts from junior Johna Grisik in the 800 meters (2:14.17) and 1,600 meters (4:59.88), the ladder in a classification leading time, and freshman Ruby Little in the 3,200 (10:58.90).

Class 3A

Team champions: (Boys) Westminster, (Girls) Greater Atlanta Christian

Westminster won its third state title, the Wildcats’ first since 2013, outpointing Liberty County (70-52). Westminster was led by junior Matthew Fernando in the 1,600 meters (4:14.83), freshman Phillips Moore, who doubled by winning the discus (150-7) and the shot put (51-1), and the 4X800 meter relay squad (7:55.84).

GAC repeated as state champion, winning its seventh championship title overall, by preventing Westminster from sweeping Class 3A (128-115). GAC was paced by senior and UCLA signee Trinity Rossum, who won the 100 meters (11.68) and the 200 meters in a classification leading time of 24.17, and led the Spartans’ 4X100 relay team to a victory as well (45.95).

Class 2A

Team champions: (Boys) Pace Academy, (Girls) Oglethorpe County

Pace Academy won its second team title in history, its first in 49 years, by easily outpointing Washington County (88 ½ - 58) and the rest of the field. The Knights were led by junior John Catherman, who won the 100 (10.78) and the 200 meters (21.85).

Oglethorpe County won the program’s first team title, and prevented Pace from sweeping the classification in the process (91-76). The Patriots were led by senior Ella Stoudenmire who won the 800 meters (2:21.99) and their 4X400 (4:06.20) and 4X800 (9:34.14) meter relay teams.

Class A Private

Team champions: (Boys) Landmark Christian, (Girls) Hebron Christian

Landmark repeated as team champs, winning the program’s 11th title, beating out Stratford Academy (68-56). The War Eagles were led by junior Joshua Smith’s classification leading performance in the triple jump (48-9 ½) and the 4X400 meter relay team took first in a classification leading 3:20.31. Senior and Georgia Tech signee Zack Truitt doubled, winning the 800 meters (1:56.13) and 1,600 meters (4:19.01).

Hebron Christian won the program’s first team title in blowout fashion, 112-78 over second place Wesleyan. The Lions were led by junior Ellie Brewer’s win in the 3,200 meters in a classification leading 11:18.72, and their 4X100 meter and 4X400 meter relay teams in classification leading times of 49.08 and 4:02.08, respectively. Senior Rachael Ruff won the pole vault (10-6) while senior Layton Glisson won the 100 (12.61) and 200 (25.60) meters.

Class A Public

Team champions: (Boys) Commerce, (Girls) Gordon Lee

Commerce repeated as state champs, winning the program’s fourth title overall. The Tigers were led by three classification leading performances – freshman Sammy Brown in the 400 meters (50.50), junior Lambdin Hardy in the pole vault (14-1) and the 4X800 meter relay squad (8:37.76). Senior Brandin Martin doubled up, winning the 1,600 (4:35.60) and 3,200 meters (9:38.50), while junior Colin Hall placed second in the pole vault (12-06) behind Hardy.

Gordon Lee repeated as state champs as well, winning the program’s third title in history. Senior and Kennesaw State signee Kaylee Brown led the way, winning the pole vault with a classification leading vault of 11 feet, as well as the high jump (5-06). Senior Addison Sturdivant won the 100 meter hurdles (15.69) and freshman Madolynn Loyd (105-07) and junior Arilyn Lee (101-09) placed first and second in the discus, while Lee won the shot put (36-11 ¼) as well.