Track and Field blog: What to watch for Championship Weekend

In Class 7A, Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips will be a favorite in the boys 100 meter dash after clocking a 10.44 to win the Sectional B last weekend—besting the 10.65 that Lowndes’ Tydreke Thomas took state with a year ago. Camden County’s Ricky Williams earned a top finish in the Sectional A this past weekend in the 400 with a 46.62 time and his teammate Deonte Cole Took the Long Jump with a 23-8. Both of those results would have earned state titles at last year’s championships. On the girls side, reigning 100 meter dash state champion Tamiia Fuller bested her 11.76 time at last year’s championships with a blazing 11.56 this past weekend and will look to defend her crown.

Class 6A is headlined by defending boys state champion Carrollton—which will be looking for its 28th all-time state crown this season and the Westlake girls—which will look to win their sixth state crown since 2013. Whether or not the Trojans’ and Lions’ dynasties will persist is definitely a major storyline, but Class 6A as a whole this season has been the main driving force of putting Georgia on the map nationally. In Feburary, Buford’s foursome of Tobi Olawole, Isaiah Bond, Victor Venn and K.J. Bolden won the 400 relay in 40.79 seconds—marking the fastest time in Georgia and in the nation this season. Venn was replaced by Jordan Allen in the sectionals and the Wolves earned a top finish with a 41.73. Additonally, Brunswick’s Riyon Rankin has earned national praise in the high jump and he cleared a national-best 7-feet again at the Sectionals and will be aiming for his first-ever state title after last year’s third-place finish (6-6). On the girls side, the sprints will be headlined by Westlake’s Collen Branch and Imari Johnson, Tucker’s Mallory Hodge, Lakeside-Evans Anetra Graham and Alexander’s Adaejah Hodge. Branch won the 100 meter. Hodge finished runner-up in the 100, earned first in the 200 and is fresh off a top finish in the 400 this past weekend at sectionals with a 55.09. Westlake also features junior Jasmine Harmon—who won both the hurdle events at Sectionals last weekend with a 13.95 (110-meter) and 42.78 (330).