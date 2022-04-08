Track and Field blog: What to watch for as season intensifies

The 2022 GHSA Track and Field State Championships are just over a month away (May 12-14) and those will be held at four separate locations, with A Public and 4A (Hugh Mills Stadium), A Private and 7A (McEachern), 3A, 6A and Adapted (Grisham Stadium) and 2A and 5A (Kinnett) divided into the different venues. The County Championships meets took place two weekends ago and the rest of the season will feature a lineup of meets both in-state and across state lines before the Region/Area schedule concludes on April 30. Sectionals will take place the following weekend on May 7 and then the much-anticipated championships will be here.
Previous blogs have highlighted countless state-records and nationally-ranked results in field events, relays and sprints and there is no doubt that the final month of this season is going to elevate Georgia’s already highly-respected reputation in the sport.
Here’s a brief look at some of the significant results that have already been achieved this year: Shiloh’s Christion Barker landed a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history. … Buford’s relay team posted a new state record and national-best time of 40.05. If the Wolves can find a way to break the 40-second mark, they will do what no other relay team has done in state history. Buford’s relay team features Victor Venn, KJ Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond—who won individual state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash last year. … Jonesboro junior Yahnari Lyons clocked a 11.40 finish and Alexander sophomore Adejah Hodge finished with a 11.50 time. Both of those times are top 10 national times this season and were faster than Westlake’s Colleen Branch (11.68), who won the state title last year with a 11.62. Lyons also took first in the 200 meter dash with a 22.99. Westlake teammate Jasmine Harmon took the 100 meter hurdles with a 13.88. Last year’s state championship time in Class 6A girls was a 14.64 by Dalton senior Meg Coleman.
Branch anchored Westlake’s 4x100 relay team with Imari Johnson, Jasmine Harmon and Madyson Wilson and they tied a Georgia state-record with a blazing 45.17 finish. … Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon threw a 131-6 in the discus to win the Tiger Creek Classic. Dunwoody’s Jane Profit won the title last year with a historic 151-2 and Hannon earned a second-place finish with a 125-5; Hannon is a favorite this year to earn the title after Profit graduated and signed with the University of Virginia, … Woodward Academy’s Kenyah Conner clocked a first-place 2:14 in the 800 meter this weekend at Westlake and Lovejoy’s Tia Williams won the 400-meter dash with a 55.28. Conner placed second in the 800 last year with a 2:14.97 and Williams placed third with a 55.85 at state.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR:
This weekend, The South Effingham Invitational will take place Friday night with Appling County, Beach, Beaufort (SC), Benedictine, Bethesda Academy, Bluffton (SC), Calvary Day, Effingham County, Jenkins, Johnson-Savannah, Long County, New Hampstead, South Effingham and Vidalia all set to attend. On Saturday, the Whitfield Academy Home Meet will have Whitefield Academy, Union Grove, The Heritage School, Southwest Atlanta Christian, Providence Christian, Lovett, Holy Spirt Prep, Heritage Prep, Harvester Christian, Galloway and Fideles Christian all competing.
On April 13, rivals will square off in the Etowah Dual w/ Roswell at Etowah High School and Rome will host Friday Night Under the Lights on April 15 at Barron Stadium with Bremen, Coosa, Dalton, Gordon Lee, Johnson Ferry, Model, North Paulding, Northwest Whitfield, Pepperell, Rockmart, Rome, Sonoraville, South Atlanta, Therrell, Tyner Academy (TN), Unity Christian and West Laurens. Finally, the Allatoona Clash at the Border Tune Up was originally scheduled for April 16, but has been cancelled.
About the Author