Track and Field blog: What to watch for as season intensifies

Previous blogs have highlighted countless state-records and nationally-ranked results in field events, relays and sprints and there is no doubt that the final month of this season is going to elevate Georgia’s already highly-respected reputation in the sport.

Here’s a brief look at some of the significant results that have already been achieved this year: Shiloh’s Christion Barker landed a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history. … Buford’s relay team posted a new state record and national-best time of 40.05. If the Wolves can find a way to break the 40-second mark, they will do what no other relay team has done in state history. Buford’s relay team features Victor Venn, KJ Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond—who won individual state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash last year. … Jonesboro junior Yahnari Lyons clocked a 11.40 finish and Alexander sophomore Adejah Hodge finished with a 11.50 time. Both of those times are top 10 national times this season and were faster than Westlake’s Colleen Branch (11.68), who won the state title last year with a 11.62. Lyons also took first in the 200 meter dash with a 22.99. Westlake teammate Jasmine Harmon took the 100 meter hurdles with a 13.88. Last year’s state championship time in Class 6A girls was a 14.64 by Dalton senior Meg Coleman.