Track and Field blog: Westminster, Blessed Trinity sweep region titles ahead of state sectionals

“It’s just dedication to wanting to be great,” Pirates head coach Brian Edwards told The Brunswick News.

The track season started just two weeks after the basketball season and Rankin opened the year with a 6-foot-8 jump at the Richmond Hill meet. Just two meets later and Rankin set this year’s national best and coach Edwards is proud of how Rankin has dedicated his time and energy into maximizing his abilities.

Rankin matched his own record this past weekend and cleared 7-0 again to win the Region 2-6A high jump—granting him more attention and opening up opportunities to possibly represent the United States in the Olympics if his trajectory continues.

As for the other standout performances this past weekend. Ridgeland’s Logan Montgomery took the Region7-4A championship in the shotput with a 65-2, marking the fifth best throw in state history and Dunwoody’s Alon Rogow cleared 16-1 in the pole vault to take the Region 7-7A title. On the track, Southwest DeKalb 4x400 meter relay team clocked a blazing 3:14.33 to take the Region 5-5A title and the Panthers will have their sights set on the state championship next month.

On the girls side, Jonesboro’s Yahnari Lyons dominated the Clayton County Championships by taking first place in the 100 meter dash, 110 hurdles and the 200 meter dash (11.69, 13.90, 23.80) and Westlake’s Collen Branch took the 200 and 100 meter dash at the Region 4-6A championships with a 23.79 and 11.96. Branch bested Lyons by a hundredth of a second in the 200, while Lyons got the faster time in the 100. These two super starts will likely square off in the Class 6A championships.