Track and Field blog: Spring break meets add more record-setting performances

Spring break for each district varies and so some counties have been off over the last few weeks, but meets have continued and more notable results occurred at the Fifth annual GA Spring Break Showdown at Marietta on April 2. There were 29 girls and 35 boys programs that participated in the event and the Lowndes girls and Marietta boys earned top team finishes. Lowndes’ top finish was fueled by a memorable performance by Kaniya Johnson—who clocked a first-place 23.60 in the 200 meter dash and a first-place 11.88 in the 100 meter dash. Johnson’s 200-meter time was a top 10 time in the state this year and her 100 meter dash was a top 25 time. Her top finishes earned her female track and field athlete of the week(s) for the period of 3/28-4/9 by ga.milesplit. The other finalists were the Westlake girls—who set a state record in the 4x200 relays with a blazing 1:36.31. Westminster’s Palmer Walstad broke the 5-minute mark with a 4:59 in the 1600 at the Spring Break Showdown and Marist’s Johna Grisik took first with a 2:13 finish in the 800. As for the field events, North Atlanta’s Amber Jamison landed a 38-8 triple jump to win the spring break showdown and Alexander’s Adaejah Hodge won the 400 meter dash with a 55.34 and also took first in the long jump with a 20-.05 at the Beach Run Invitational. Westlake’s Jasmine Harmon also earned a top finish with a 13.78 in the 100 meter hurdles at the Arcadia meet.

On the boys side, New Manchester’s Seth Allen made history with a 198-0 throw in the discus—which marks the fourth-best distance in state history. Ridgeland’s Logan Montgomery won the shotput at the Gordon Lee Invitational with a 60-0 and Southeast Bulloch’s James Hodges cleared 14-8 in the pole vault to win the Rebel Invitational. Creekside’s Dainsus Miller won the Need for Speed triple jump with a 48-8.75 and Westminster’s Malik Mixon clocked a 4:11 finish in the 1600 meter at the GA Spring Break Showdown.