Track and Field Blog: Sectionals to set stage for upcoming state championships

The 2022 GHSA Track and Field State Championships are two weeks away (May 12-14) and those will be held at four separate locations, with A Public and 4A (Hugh Mills Stadium), A Private and 7A (McEachern), 3A, 6A and Adapted (Grisham Stadium) and 2A and 5A (Kinnett) divided into the different venues. Now, statewide Sectionals will be taking place this week to set the state championship field.
This Saturday, May 7, will be the busiest day of Sectionals and today’s blog will lay out the locations and competing regions. The Class A Public Sectional A (Region 1-4) will be held at Montgomery County High School and Commerce High School will host the Sectional B (Region 5-8).
Class A Private Sectional A will be held at Trinity Christian on Saturday and Providence Christian Academy will host the Sectional B with Areas 4, 5 and 6. Class 2A will be divided up to East Laurens High School for Region 1-4 and Pace Academy for Region 5-8. In Class 3A, East Jackson High School will host Regions 1, 2, 4 and 8, while Greater Atlanta Christian will host Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7.
North Oconee will host Regions 3, 4, 6, and 8 in Class 4A and Apalachee High School will host Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Class 5A. Saturday’s action also includes the Class 6A Sectionals for Region 5, 6, 7 and 8 at River Ridge High School and the Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 Sectionals at Valdosta High School.
As the state looks ahead to the Sectionals and Championships, the Region Championships over the past two weeks were filled with notable results. On the girls side, Marist’s Johna Grisik took the Region 6-4A title in the 1600 with her 5:01and Cambridge’s Liv Bollenbacher cleared a 12-10 in the Pole Vault to take the Region 7-6A title. Buford’s Sydney Harris clocked a 54.85 in the 400 to earn the Region 8-6A title and Alexander’s Adaejah Hodge racked up region titles in the 100 and 200 with times of 11.65 and 24.19.
Maynard Jackson’s Jessicka Woods also took a pair of region titles in Region 6-5A with her 14.02 110 hurdle time and 42.21 finish in the 300 meter hurdles. Creekside’s Oluwatosin Awoleye made headlines with her Region 3-5A championship-clinching 2:15 in the 800 and Pace Academy standout Caroline Hood took the 3200 in Region 6-2A with a 10:43.
As for the field events, Sandy Creek’s Chelsea Davis won Region 5-3A with a 19-6.25 long jump, Liberty County’s Leia Williams won Region 3-3A with a 148-4 throw in the discus and Carrollton’s Kayla Pinkard won Region 5-6A with a 41-3 in the triple jump.
