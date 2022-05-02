Track and Field Blog: Sectionals to set stage for upcoming state championships

This Saturday, May 7, will be the busiest day of Sectionals and today’s blog will lay out the locations and competing regions. The Class A Public Sectional A (Region 1-4) will be held at Montgomery County High School and Commerce High School will host the Sectional B (Region 5-8).

Class A Private Sectional A will be held at Trinity Christian on Saturday and Providence Christian Academy will host the Sectional B with Areas 4, 5 and 6. Class 2A will be divided up to East Laurens High School for Region 1-4 and Pace Academy for Region 5-8. In Class 3A, East Jackson High School will host Regions 1, 2, 4 and 8, while Greater Atlanta Christian will host Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7.