Track and Field Blog: Sectionals set for Saturday statewide

The 2023 GHSA Track and Field season has arrived at the critical Sectional stage that will take place this Saturday, May 6 across the state. Georgia’s top programs contending for his year’s team titles and the state’s top individual standouts will have the opportunity to qualify for the state meet and build the depth across the various events that will be necessary in the capturing of this year’s team state championships. Archer High School will host the Class 7A Sectional B with Regions 4, 6, 7, and 8. The host Tigers are in Region 8 with Brookwood, Grayson, Newton, Parkview and South Gwinnett. Region 6 includes Denmark, Forsyth Central, Lambert, Milton, South Forsyth and West Forsyth, Region 7 has Peachtree Ridge, North Gwinnett, Norcross, Meadowcreek, Duluth, Discovery and Berkmar and Region 8 showcases Buford, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Mill Creek and Mountain View. The West Forsyth girls and Lambert boys captured the Region 6 championship last month. The Brookwood girls (199) edged Archer (190) and the Parkview boys (139) narrowly edged Brookwood (131) and Archer (127) in the Region 4 meet. As for Region 8, Mill Creek swept the competition with the girls tallying 196 and the boys earning 222, while Buford finished runner-up in both. Carrollton High School will host the Class 7A Sectional A with Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5. Lowndes swept the Region 1 meet, the Westlake girls and Carrollton boys won the Region 2 meet, Marietta swept the Region 3 meet and Walton swept the Region 5 meet.
Apalachee High School will host the Class 6A Sectional A with Regions 1, 2, 3 and 8 and River Ridge will host the Sectional B with Regions 4, 5, 6 and 7. The Shiloh Boys (Region 8) and Woodward Academy Boys (Region 3) will be head-to-head in the Sectional A after dominant performances in the region meets. Sectional B will showcase Region 5 standouts Alexander and Hughes and Region 6′s Rome, Etowah and Creekview.
The Class 5A Sectional A with Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 will take place at Union Grove High School in McDonough, while Jefferson Memorial Stadium hosts Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the Class 5A Sectional B. Central-Carroll High School is hosting the Class 4A Sectional A that will include Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7 and the Sectional B with Regions 3, 4, 5 and 8 will be hosted by Starr’s Mill High School. Kinnett Stadium will host the Class 3A Sectional A with Regions 1, 2, 3 and 6 and the Class 3A Sectional B with Regions 4, 5, 7 and 8 will take place at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.
In Class 2A, East Jackson will host Regions 1, 3, 4 and 8 for the Sectional A and Rockmart will host Reigons 2, 5, 6 and 7 in the Sectional B. This will be the first year that a Class A Division I and II champion is crowned and the Division I Sectionals will take place at East Laurens (1, 2, 3 and 5) for Sectional A and Lamar County (4, 6, 7 and 8) for Sectional B. Finally, the Class A Division II Sectional A will go down at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany with Regions 1, 2, 4 and 6 and the Sectional B will be hosted by Greenbrier High School for Regions 3, 5, 7 and 8.
The GHSA Track and Field state championships will take place on May 11-13 at Hugh Mills Stadium (3A & 4A), Kinnett Stadium (A-DII & 5A), McEachern (2A & 7A) and Barron Stadium (A-DI, 6A & Adapted). The championship meets and battle for the team titles will be historic and will set the stage the following week for the Wingfoot Nigh of Champions at Georgia Tech presented by Atlanta Track Club.
