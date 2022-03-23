Track and Field blog: Record-setting performances set tone at Westlake

The 2022 Track and Field season has begun its statewide circuit of meets and the results coming out of these events are setting the stage for a historic year in the state of Georgia. This was especially true this past weekend at the Christian Coleman Invitational at Westlake High School. There were two state records set during the event and Alexander sophomore Alisa Gordon landed a 40-4 mark in the triple jump. This will be an intriguing event to follow in Class 6A the rest of this season, because two-time defending state champion Kayla Pinkard is also back for her senior season. Last year, the FSU-commit and two-time National champion landed a 41-6 to take the title, her personal best is a 42-6.
The Christian Coleman Invitational also saw Shiloh’s Christion Barker land a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history. Carrollton’s Amare Hall took the long jump state title with a 23-3 a year ago. The Shiloh boys won state titles in 2014 and 2019 while competing in the state’s highest classification, but finished seventh in the state last year in Class 6A. The Generals have a tough group of teams to battle with this season, but this year’s results have already showcased Shiloh’s prowess. At the Christian Coleman Invitational, Shiloh earned a first-place finish with 103 total points and edged second-place Buford’s 79 points. Buford closed out a fifth-place finish at last year’s championships and has a ton of returning star power this year—especially in the 400-meter relay that the team earned a state title in last year. On Saturday, Buford’s relay team posted a new state record and national-best time of 40.05. If the Wolves can find a way to break the 40-second mark, they will do what no other relay team has done in state history. Buford’s relay team features Victor Venn, KJ Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond—who won individual state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash last year.
More history was made at the Christian Coleman Invitational during the girls’ 100-meter dash. Jonesboro junior Yahnari Lyons clocked a 11.40 finish and Alexander sophomore Adejah Hodge finished with a 11.50 time. Both of those times are top 10 national times this season and were faster than Westlake’s Colleen Branch (11.68), who won the state title last year with a 11.62. Lyons also took first in the 200 meter dash with a 22.99. Westlake teammate Jasmine Harmon took the 100 meter hurdles with a 13.88. Last year’s state championship time in Class 6A girls was a 14.64 by Dalton senior Meg Coleman.
Branch anchored Westlake’s 4x100 relay team with Imari Johnson, Jasmine Harmon and Madyson Wilson and they tied a Georgia state-record with a blazing 45.17 finish. Tucker came in second with a distant 47.48. Westlake won the state title last year with a 46.32 and they are already in championship form with more prestigious events on the horizon. In summary, the Christian Coleman Invitational proved to be one of the top meets in recent history and gave the state of Georgia a major spotlight heading into the rest of the track season.
The Campbell girls (166) and Langston Hughes boys (139) earned first-place finishes this past weekend at the Campbell Invitational. The 25th Annual Roswell Rotary Relays also took place this past weekend and produced more intriguing results. The Lambert girls used the relays to earn a first-place finish (600) over second-place Carrollton (58) and third-place Harrison (51) and the Carrollton boys finished first with a 90-point finish over second-place Marietta (76).
Oglethorpe County’s Kenzie Henderson won the high jump (5-7) at the Loch Johnson Invitational, … Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon threw a 131-6 in the discus to win the Tiger Creek Classic. Dunwoody’s Jane Profit won the title last year with a historic 151-2 and Hannon earned a second-place finish with a 125-5; Hannon is a favorite this year to earn the title after Profit graduated and signed with the University of Virginia, … Woodward Academy’s Kenyah Conner clocked a first-place 2:14 in the 800 meter this weekend at Westlake and Lovejoy’s Tia Williams won the 400-meter dash with a 55.28. Conner placed second in the 800 last year with a 2:14.97 and Williams placed third with a 55.85 at state.
