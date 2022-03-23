Track and Field blog: Record-setting performances set tone at Westlake

The Christian Coleman Invitational also saw Shiloh’s Christion Barker land a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history. Carrollton’s Amare Hall took the long jump state title with a 23-3 a year ago. The Shiloh boys won state titles in 2014 and 2019 while competing in the state’s highest classification, but finished seventh in the state last year in Class 6A. The Generals have a tough group of teams to battle with this season, but this year’s results have already showcased Shiloh’s prowess. At the Christian Coleman Invitational, Shiloh earned a first-place finish with 103 total points and edged second-place Buford’s 79 points. Buford closed out a fifth-place finish at last year’s championships and has a ton of returning star power this year—especially in the 400-meter relay that the team earned a state title in last year. On Saturday, Buford’s relay team posted a new state record and national-best time of 40.05. If the Wolves can find a way to break the 40-second mark, they will do what no other relay team has done in state history. Buford’s relay team features Victor Venn, KJ Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond—who won individual state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash last year.

More history was made at the Christian Coleman Invitational during the girls’ 100-meter dash. Jonesboro junior Yahnari Lyons clocked a 11.40 finish and Alexander sophomore Adejah Hodge finished with a 11.50 time. Both of those times are top 10 national times this season and were faster than Westlake’s Colleen Branch (11.68), who won the state title last year with a 11.62. Lyons also took first in the 200 meter dash with a 22.99. Westlake teammate Jasmine Harmon took the 100 meter hurdles with a 13.88. Last year’s state championship time in Class 6A girls was a 14.64 by Dalton senior Meg Coleman.