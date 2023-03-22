X

Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips, Brookwood’s Janai Jones earn top finishes

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Credit: Cecil Copeland

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
50 minutes ago

The 2023 GHSA Track and Field State Championships on May 11-13 are on the horizon and premiere meets will stack the schedule in the weeks ahead. This past weekend, Mountain View High School hosted the Gail Devers Invitational that included 1,395 total performances. Brookwood’s Janai Jones placed first in the 100 meter (12.05) and 200 meter (25.56) and teammate Serena Tate earned first in the 400 meter (56.06). On the boys side, Langston Hughes had a strong performance with Maurice Gleaton placing first in the 100 meter (10.71), 200 meter (21.58) and helping the Panthers earn top finishes in the 4x100 meter (41.59) and 4x200 meter (1.27.63). Georgia-Tech football signee Bryce Dopson finished runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles with a 38.11 and was edged by Southwest DeKalb’s Isaiah Taylor, who clocked a blazing 37.24. Shiloh’s Bryce Southerland (14.01) and George Benjamin (14.10) earned top two finishes in the 100 meter, Taylor placed third (14.25), Morgan County’s Josh Jones finished fourth (14.42) and Dopson earned fifth with a 14.76.

The A.J. Terrell Invitational at Westlake High School that is named after the former Lion and Falcons starting cornerback hosted 1,104 total performances over the weekend. Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips made the biggest splash with his wind legal 100 meter time of 10.29. Phillips outpaced South Atlanta’s Taye Seymore (10.74) and there was a tie for third at 10.79 with Austin McGee (Athens Academy) and Antwan Smith (Westlake). Seymore prevailed with a 21.63 top finish in the 200 meter and Didi Nijie (Westlake) took the 400 meter with a 46.87—comfortably topping second-place Westminster Wildcat William Gituku’s 48.33.

Earlier this month, Alexander senior and Georgia Tech football commit Eric Singleton set a school-record with a 10.35 in the 100 meter. Singleton’s time was the top in the nation prior to Phillips’ 10.29 at the AJ Terrell Invitational.

