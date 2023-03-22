Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips, Brookwood’s Janai Jones earn top finishes

The A.J. Terrell Invitational at Westlake High School that is named after the former Lion and Falcons starting cornerback hosted 1,104 total performances over the weekend. Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips made the biggest splash with his wind legal 100 meter time of 10.29. Phillips outpaced South Atlanta’s Taye Seymore (10.74) and there was a tie for third at 10.79 with Austin McGee (Athens Academy) and Antwan Smith (Westlake). Seymore prevailed with a 21.63 top finish in the 200 meter and Didi Nijie (Westlake) took the 400 meter with a 46.87—comfortably topping second-place Westminster Wildcat William Gituku’s 48.33.

Earlier this month, Alexander senior and Georgia Tech football commit Eric Singleton set a school-record with a 10.35 in the 100 meter. Singleton’s time was the top in the nation prior to Phillips’ 10.29 at the AJ Terrell Invitational.