Track and Field Blog: Lowndes sweeps field at Harmon’s Invitational

The Villa Rica Invitational featured a 12-team field on Saturday with host Villa Rica, Alexander, Bremen, Central-Clay (AL), Heritage-Conyers, Mt. Zion-Carroll, New Manchester, North Oconee, Paulding County, South Paulding and Unity Christian. The Alexander girls earned first place with 183.50 points and Heritage-Catoosa (138) and Villa Rica (122.50) finished in the top 3. On the boys side, Alexander (235) and Villa Rica (204) cruised to victory past third-place Central-Clay (AL)’s 88 points. Alexander’s Alisa Gordon (17-6.25) and Morgan Willingham (17-4.50) finished first and second in the Girls Long Jump and measured top 50 marks within the state of Georgia. Alexander junior Kinsley Williams won the Shot Put with a Georgia top 25 mark of 37-4.

On the boys side, Villa Rica senior Kenaz Vicks took first-place in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record 14.80 that also marked a Georgia top 25 mark. Vicks’ freshman teammate Zachary Daniels placed second with a 15.59 and sophomore Ashton Taylor earned a fourth-place finish with a personal record 16.85. Alexander sophomores Drew Lester and freshman Ayden Goode each earned top 6 finishes in the 3200 meters and will be key in providing the Cougars with depth in the distance events this season. Lester ran a 11:15.75 and Araugo set a personal record 11:18.70 for his fourth-place finish. Alexander junior Zachary Porter placed first in the 1600 meter run with a 4:48.14 and teammate Charlie White earned third-place with a personal record 4:56.49.

Trinity Christian hosted the Lion Relays over the weekend and swept the 10-team field. The Lady Lions dominated with 237.50 points to second-place King’s Academy’s 11.50. On the boys side, Trinity Christian (168) edged LaGrange (159.50) for first place. The girls dominated the Jumps with 82.5 points, but struggled in the distance events with just nine points.