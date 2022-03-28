Track and Field blog: County championship weekend wrap-up

Collins Hill will host the Gwinnett County Varsity Championships on Saturday and that will include 22 schools: Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Providence Christian, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. Buford High School will not be participating in the meet and so the Shiloh boys will be a top headliner and contender for the county title. The Shiloh boys won state titles in 2014 and 2019 while competing in the state’s highest classification, but finished seventh in the state last year in Class 6A. The Generals have a tough group of teams to battle with this season, but this year’s results have already showcased Shiloh’s prowess. At the Christian Coleman Invitational, Shiloh earned a first-place finish with 103 total points and edged second-place Buford’s 79 points. The Christian Coleman Invitational also saw Shiloh’s Christion Barker land a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history.

The Shiloh boys earned another first-place finish with 67 points and Mill Creek came in second with 62. Barker had another State Top 10 mark in the long jump with 22-11.50, but Mill Creek’s Joseph Alexander took first with a 23-0. On the girls side, Mill Creek (47) edged Brookwood (45) for the title. Mill Creek got 36 of its 47 points in the various jumps. Mill Creek’s Madison Aiken (37-2) and Adrianna Pelham (36-3) finished first and third, respectively in the triple jump and racked up 16 points for the Hawks.