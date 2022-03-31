Track and Field blog: Autographed AJ Terrell jerseys and more statewide action headline weekend slate

Westlake’s track and field season has already been packed with excitement and this weekend will be another memorable occasion for the Lions as Westlake alum and Atlanta Falcons’ starting cornerback AJ Terrell hosts the second annual AJ Terrell Invitational. Terrell had a terrific sophomore year with the Falcons and earned second-team All-Pro recognition. The hometown legend will give autographed jerseys to the winners of the girls and boys 4x100 relay teams on Saturday.
The Westlake girls are not only favorites in Class 6A this year, but they also have a great opportunity of earn Terrell’s personalized souvenirs this weekend. The Westlake girls dominated the Fulton County Championships with a 180-point total to second-place Cambridge’s 97.50 points. The Westlake girls placed first in the 4x200 meter relay, the 100 meter hurdles, the 100 meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay, the 300 meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump. On the boys side, Creekside (89.00) earned first place over Westlake’s 88.50. Additionally, Westminster swept the Westminster Relays with the girls racking up 146 points and the boys tallying 117.50. Earlier this season, defending 100 meter state champion Colleen Branch anchored Westlake’s 4x100 relay team with Imari Johnson, Jasmine Harmon and Madyson Wilson and they tied a Georgia state-record with a blazing 45.17 finish.
Westlake will be joined by Cedar Grove, Cherokee Bluff, Fulton Leadership, Griffin, KIPP Atlanta, Landmark Christian, MLK, South Atlanta, Southwest DeKalb, Howard and Towers, in addition to Ohio’s Princeton and Withrow High School and Tennessee’s Boyd Buchanan High School.
Elsewhere in the state, Starr’s Mill will be hosting the Friday Night Lights at Starr’s Mill meet to start off the April slate. This meet has a massive 36-team field, including private schools like St. Pius, Pace Academy, Lovett and St. Pius and other powerhouses like Carrollton, Brookwood and Alabama’s Auburn, Hewitt-Trussville and Smith Station.
In Hall County, Chestatee High School will host the Lake Lanier Classic Invitational on Friday and that field will include Chestatee, Flowery Branch, Jefferson, Johnson-Gainesville, Lumpkin County, Union County, West Hall and White County.
Discovery High School is set to host the Titan Relays on Friday with Southwest DeKalb, Redan, McNair, Clarkston and Apalachee all registered to compete. On Saturday, Effingham County will stage the 1st Annual Rebel Invitational with Appling County, Bethesda Academy, Brunswick, Liberty County, Savannah Christian, South Effingham and Southeast Bulloch.
The 52nd Annual Statesboro Relays were also slated for Saturday, but have been cancelled.
