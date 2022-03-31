Track and Field blog: Autographed AJ Terrell jerseys and more statewide action headline weekend slate

The Westlake girls are not only favorites in Class 6A this year, but they also have a great opportunity of earn Terrell’s personalized souvenirs this weekend. The Westlake girls dominated the Fulton County Championships with a 180-point total to second-place Cambridge’s 97.50 points. The Westlake girls placed first in the 4x200 meter relay, the 100 meter hurdles, the 100 meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay, the 300 meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump. On the boys side, Creekside (89.00) earned first place over Westlake’s 88.50. Additionally, Westminster swept the Westminster Relays with the girls racking up 146 points and the boys tallying 117.50. Earlier this season, defending 100 meter state champion Colleen Branch anchored Westlake’s 4x100 relay team with Imari Johnson, Jasmine Harmon and Madyson Wilson and they tied a Georgia state-record with a blazing 45.17 finish.

Westlake will be joined by Cedar Grove, Cherokee Bluff, Fulton Leadership, Griffin, KIPP Atlanta, Landmark Christian, MLK, South Atlanta, Southwest DeKalb, Howard and Towers, in addition to Ohio’s Princeton and Withrow High School and Tennessee’s Boyd Buchanan High School.