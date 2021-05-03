Track and Field Blog: A look at the top performances in the region championships

Savannah Sims, a senior at Woodward Academy, won the 300-meter hurdles at the Region 3-AAAAA meet in 42.90, the fastest time in the state this season. She helped lead the War Eagles to the team championship, outscoring second place Jonesboro by more than 100 points (234-108).

The Sandy Creek 1,600-meter relay team won the Region 5-AAA title in 3:50.22, the fastest time in Georgia this season.

Grace Smith, a freshman at Westminster, won the Region 5-AAA long jump title with a leap of 19-feet, 10-inches, No. 1 in Georgia and No. 13 in the nation.

Carrollton junior Kayla Pinkard won the triple jump title at the Region 5-AAAAAA meet with a jump of 41-feet, the best in the state thus far. Pinkard also won the 300-meter hurdle title in 46.33. Her performance helped the Trojans squeak by Alexander for the team title, 177-175.

Virginia-bound Janae Profit, a senior at Dunwoody, won the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship in the shot put with a toss of 46-11, No. 1 in Georgia. Profit won the discus title as well with a throw of 148-11.

Boys

Jones County freshman Zion Ragins won the Region 4-AAAAA title in the 100 meters with a time of 10.47, the fastest time in the state this season. Ragins won the 200 meters as well in 21.34.

Malik Mixon, a junior at Westlake, won the Region 4-AAAAAA title in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.88, No. 1 in Georgia. Mixon won the 300-meter hurdles as well in a time of 38.36.

Buford won the 1,600-meter relay championship in Region 8-AAAAAA in a time of 3:16.30, the fastest time in Georgia this season. The Wolves tied with Shiloh for the team title with 168 points.

Dainsus Miller, a junior at Creekside, won the Region 3-AAAAA title in the triple jump with a leap of 48-10, No. 1 in Georgia.

AJ Johnson, a senior at Hart County and a Kennesaw State signee, won the Region 8-AAA title in the pole vault, going 16-0 ¼. The performance helped lead Hart County to the team title.

Dacula senior Adam Watkins won the Region 8-AAAAAAA title in the shot put with a toss of 60-11, No. 1 in the state this season. A defensive lineman on the football team, Watkins has committed to Kennesaw State on a football scholarship.