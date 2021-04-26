Track and Field Blog: A look at the county champs as region meets conclude this week

Senior distance specialist Kamari Miller led the way for the Marietta boys, who placed second in the 1,600- and 3,200-meters in 4:14.06 and 9:01.65, respectively. The Syracuse signee was beaten by Harrison senior Sully Shelton, a North Carolina signee, who won both events with time of 4:07.42 and 8:52.72. Allatoona junior sprinter Eric Young took home the 200- (21.60) and 400-meter (48.28) titles, and Harrison senior Parker Buchheit, a Georgia Tech signee, won the 800 meters in 1:54.31. In the girls meet, Campbell junior Zionn Rice won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.23, Allatoona senior Mya Turner won the 200 meters in 24.14, Walton senior Amara Onyeukwu won the 400 meters in 55.17, Harrison senior Riley Perlakowski, a Georgia Tech signee, won the 800 meters in 2:13.30, Wheeler junior Allyria McBride soared out to a distance of 18-9 ¼ to win the long jump, and the Walton 400-meter relay team took the title in 47.06.

Coweta County: East Coweta swept the girls and boys championships. Senior Logan Ray won the boys 1,600-meter title in 4:20.89 while sophomore Aaron Fenimore won the shot put with a toss of 54-1.

DeKalb County: The Chamblee girls ran away with the title, outdistancing Dunwoody, 118-97, while the Stephenson boys outpointed second place Decatur, 88-79.

Dunwoody senior thrower Janae Profit, a Virginia signee, took home the discus and shot put titles, with tosses of 146-6 and 44-7, respectively. On the boys side, Stephenson senior Bradley Favors and sophomore Jace Coleman took first and second place in the 200 meters in 21.32 and 21.55, respectively, Favors also won the 400-meter title in 47.07 and the Jaguars won the 400-meter relay in 41.85. Dunwoody junior Alon Rogow won the pole vault (15-6).

Douglas County: Alexander swept both titles as the girls easily outscored second place Chapel Hill, 147-85, and the boys dominated with 131 points to 89 for New Manchester. Alexander freshman Adaejah Hodge took home the girls 200-and 400-meter titles in 23.99 and 55.11, respectively. On the boys’ side, Chapel Hill’s 400-meter relay team won the championship in 41.69 while Alexander won the 1,600-meter title in 3:19.66.

Forsyth County: West Forsyth outdueled Lambert for both the boys’ and girls’ titles, 157.50-146 on the girls’ side, and 175.50-147.50 on the boys’ side. South Forsyth junior Riley Jones won the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 11-9 and West Forsyth senior Isaac Osifo won the boys high jump with a leap of 6-11.

Fulton County: The Westlake girls and Alpharetta boys took home the titles. The Lion girls easily outscored Riverwood, 158-103.50, while the Raider boys edged second place Westlake, 101-93.

Westlake junior Madyson Wilson won the girls’ 400-meter (55.98) and long jump (19-3) titles, while Cambridge junior Olivia Bollenbacher (12-0) outdueled North Springs freshman Layla Keadle (11-7) in the pole vault.

Gwinnett County: Greater Atlanta Christian edged Brookwood, 86-75, for the girels’ title while Parkview nipped Buford, 98-90, for the boys’ crown.

Peachtree Ridge junior Tamiia Fuller won the girls’ 100 meters in 11.66, Buford junior Sydney Harris won the 200 and 400 meters in 23.98 and 54.17, respectively, Greater Atlanta Christian’s 400-meter relay team won in 46.01, and Mill Creek senior Dallis Goodnight won the long jump with a leap of 18-9. Buford junior Isaiah Bond won the 100-meter title in 10.59, fellow Wolves junior Tobi Olawole won the 400 meters in 48.26, Dacula senior Adam Watkins won the shot put with a throw of 57-2, and the Parkview 400-meter relay team nipped Buford, 41.79 to 41.88. Buford had run 41.75 in the prelims.