Top transfers congregating at common destinations

*Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood: A top-100 national prospect among juniors, Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia in May. He came from Grayson, where he was the only sophomore to make first-team all-Region 8-7A last season.

*Andrew Stewart, Brookwood: Stewart is teaming up with Groves-Killebrew to give Brookwood the most talented pair of cornerbacks in the state. Both are juniors, and transfers. Stewart also came from Grayson. He committed to Auburn. In fact, Brookwood may have a similar deal at wide receiver as Sam Mbake (four-star from IMG Academy, originally North Cobb, whose leaders are Georgia and Penn State) and Denylon Morrissette (three-star from Maryland, which postponed football) also are in the Broncos’ stable.

*Nathaniel Wiggins, Westlake: Wiggins is the consensus No. 8 cornerback prospect nationally, and all seven 247Sports “crystal balls” have him headed to LSU. In 2019, Wiggins was a two-way starter last year at Grady, where he had 30 receptions for 814 yards and nine touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games.

*Dacari Collins, Westlake: Collins has been committed to Clemson for nearly a year. He had 39 receptions for 595 yards and six touchdowns last year for McEachern.

*M.J. Morris, Pace Academy: Morris is the No. 2 dual-threat QB prospect nationally among juniors, according to 247Sports, and has offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU. As a sophomore, Morris passed for for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns last year for an 11-1 Carrollton team. Morris is back at Pace, where he attended middle school.

*Chief Borders, Carrollton: The Trojans lost Morris, but they picked up some good ones, too. Borders is one. He’s a linebacker/defensive back, also a tight end, who committed to Florida in December after his junior season at McEachern. He joins a Carrollton defense that also features Georgia-committed linebacker Chaz Chambliss. The Trojans also welcomed running back Christian Lett and defensive end Khristian Zachary from Landmark Christian and linebacker Byron Green of McEachern, all Division-I caliber players.

