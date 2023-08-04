Top players by position: State’s elite receivers are smaller, faster

GHSF Daily’s rollout of Georgia’s top 100 players continues today with wide receivers. Smaller and faster describe most of them. Six stand no taller than 5 feet, 9 inches. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered.

*Dakarai Anderson, Perry, Sr.: Anderson (5-8, 165) had 66 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 4A team in 2022, when he made first-team AJC all-state. A four-year starter, Anderson has 2,143 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in his career. He has run the 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. He’s Perry’s highest-rated prospect since Johnnie Farms in 2009. Anderson committed to Cincinnati in April.

*Ny Carr, Colquitt County, Sr.: Carr (6-0, 170) is a longtime Georgia commit who had 62 receptions for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing two games for a 13-1 Class 7A semifinalist last season. He was a first-team AJC all-state receiver. He has 1,934 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in his career. A consensus top-75 national recruit, Carr committed to Georgia the summer before his junior season.

*B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Sr.: Gibson (6-0, 195) had 70 receptions for 1,387 yards and 16 touchdowns a 9-4 Class A team last season. He was first-team AJC all-state. A consensus top-400 recruit, Gibson committed to Florida State in April.

*Ben Grice, Woodward Academy, Sr.: Grice (6-0, 180) had 50 receptions for 910 yards and 11 touchdowns for an 11-2 Class 6A quarterfinal team last season. He also returned four punts for touchdowns. He first found stardom as a lacrosse player and for a time was committed to Delaware in that sport. He has a 4.3 GPA. A consensus three-star recruit, Grice committed to Wake Forest in May.

*Brady Kluse, Harrison, Sr.: Kluse (6-3, 185) had 66 receptions for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 4-8 Class 7A team in 2022. He has 19 TD receptions for his career. He’s also an outstanding baseball player and track-and-field long jumper (45″ 8″). Kluse committed to Memphis in June.

*Mike Matthews, Parkview, Sr.: Matthews (6-1, 180) is a consensus top-25 national prospect, the nation’s No. 1 WR prospect according to ESPN and Rivals.com, and the highest-rated recruit in Parkview history. Matthews had 48 receptions for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns for an 8-4 Class 7A team in 2022. He has 1,794 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for his career. He also plays significantly in the secondary and he’s an all-region basketball player. Matthews committed to Tennessee in July.

*Terry Mitchell, Brunswick, Sr.: Mitchell (5-8, 160) had 43 receptions for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns for a 10-1 Class 6A team as a junior, when he made first-team AJC all-state and was his region’s player of the year. Mitchell had 1,386 all-purpose yards. He has 1,522 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. Mitchell has several mid-major offers.

*Zion Ragins, Jones County, Sr.: Ragins (5-9, 160) is the state’s fastest receiver with a personal best of 10.37 in the 100 meters. He won the Class 5A 100 meters as a freshman and sophomore and was runner-up as a junior. He has 2,202 receiving yards in his career, including 1,062 as a sophomore, though his numbers dipped to 557 receiving yards and 161 rushing as a junior on a 6-5 Class 5A team. A consensus top-250 national recruit and Jones County’s top prospect this century, Ragins committed to Oklahoma in July.

*Kale Woodburn, Houston County, Sr.: Woodburn (5-9, 155) had 67 receptions for 1,044 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 6A team last season. He’s the main target of all-state quarterback A.J. Hill. He’s the top-rated WR recruit in Houston County history. Woodburn committed to Cincinnati in April.

*Sacovie White, Cass, Sr.: White (5-10, 165) had 54 receptions for 759 yards and seven touchdowns for a 5-7 Class 5A team that won its first playoff game since 1983 last season. He also scored two special teams touchdowns and intercepted four passes. White’s recruiting ratings range wildly from the No. 16 WR nationally (Rivals) to No. 121 (On3). He’s the top prospect from Cass since Richard Samuel in 2008. White committed to Georgia in October.

