Top players by position: Georgia boasts nation’s No. 1 junior, senior at tight end

Four of the top 10 senior tight ends in the country are from Georgia. Six of the top 20 junior tight ends are from the state. Those include the No. 1 senior, Landen Thomas, and the No. 1 junior, Elyiss Williams. GHSF Daily’s rollout of Georgia’s top 100 players continues today with tight ends. The 100 are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.

*Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta, Jr.: Barbour (6-3, 225) had 51 receptions for 714 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore on a 8-4 Class 6A team last season. He’s the consensus No. 3 junior TE prospect nationally. Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia are among his suitors.

*Luke Harpring, Marist, Sr.: Harpring (6-3, 210) got all-state recognition last season as a defensive lineman with 12 sacks but was run-oriented Marist’s leading receiver with 14 catches for 320 yards. He’s recruited to play tight at Georgia Tech. He’s a son of former Tech and NBA player Matt Harpring. Luke also got all-state recognition last season in his dad’s sport, basketball.

*Amir Jackson, Portal, Sr.: Jackson (6-4, 220) was the leading receiver (428 yards) and second-leading tackler (48 solo stops at free safety) for a 4-6 Class A team last season. He made GACA all-state. He will be a four-year starting basketball player who has averaged a double-double for his career. He’s the consensus No. 6 senior TE prospect nationally and Portal’s all-time highest-rated recruit. He committed to Florida in June.

*Walter Matthews, Hiram, Sr.: Matthews (6-7, 245) had 20 receptions for 425 yards and eight touchdowns for a 5-5 Class 5A team last season. He also started on Hiram’s state quarterfinal basketball team. He is the consensus No. 9 TE prospect nationally and the highest-rated Hiram player in history. Matthews committed to Southern Cal in June.

*Caleb Odom, Carrollton, Sr.: Odom (6-5, 215) had 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Class 7A runner-up last season. He had a career-high 167 receiving yards in the state championship game. Odom is the consensus No. 4 TE prospect nationally. He committed to Alabama last month.

*Michael Smith, Calvary Day, Sr.: Smith (6-4, 235) had 601 yards receiving for 12 touchdowns on an 11-1 Class 3A team last season. He has 21 TD receptions in his career. Smith is the consensus No. 10 TE prospect nationally, and 247Sports puts him at No. 5. He committed to South Carolina in January.

*Hunter Teal, Walton, Sr.: Playing mostly in the slot, Teal (6-1, 225) had 50 receptions for 970 yards and four touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 7A team last season. A three-star recruit as a tight end, he committed to Miami of Ohio in May.

*Landen Thomas, Colquitt County, Sr.: The consensus No. 1 TE recruit nationally, Thomas (6-4, 235) committed to Florida State in April. Thomas had 44 receptions for 753 yards and eight touchdowns for a 13-1 Class 7A team last season. He was credited with 33 pancake blocks.

*Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan, Sr.: Tremble (6-3, 195) had 62 receptions for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns for a 4-7 Class 3A team last season playing mostly as a wide receiver. On3 and 247Sports each rate him as a tight end and a top-300 national recruit. His brother Tommy is a tight end with the Carolina Panthers. Jamie Tremble is the highest-rated recruit in Wesleyan history, including his brother. He committed to Syracuse in June.

*Elyiss Williams, Camden County, Jr. – A five-star recruit, Williams (6-7, 235) is the consensus No. 1 TE recruit nationally among juniors and the No. 3 player overall in the class. He had only 192 yards receiving last season for a run-based offense at Charlton County. He transferred to Camden County, where he’d previously lived. He was a first-team all-state basketball player as a sophomore last season. Recruited to fill a Darnell Washington role, Williams committed to Georgia in June.

