Top performances of Week 9: Haynes in elite group among rushers

*Fannin County QB/RB Corbin Davenport rushed for 337 yards and six touchdowns and was 2-of-2 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 68-42 victory over North Murray.

*McIntosh ATH Marcus Malone rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, returned a missed field-goal attempt 85 yards for a touchdown and returned two punts for 38 yards – a total of 413 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns – in a 58-21 victory over Drew.

*Upson-Lee RB Ja’Quan Bentley rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries in a 42-21 victory over Jackson.

Best of the rest

*Athens Christian QB Sam Bush rushed for 112 yards and passed for 156 in a 28-6 loss to Fellowship Christian.

*Bowdon RB T.J. Harvison rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 42-21 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Cambridge RB Christian Isibor rushed for 212 yards on 31 carries in a 42-24 victory over Kell.

*Carrollton QB Julian Lewis was 22-of-26 passing for 368 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-12 victory over Pebblebrook.

*Christian Heritage RB/LB Jaylon Gray rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had 10 tackles in a 42-21 loss to Bowdon.

*Clarke Central QB Lucian Anderson III was 10-of-10 passing for 221 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards in a 63-7 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*Colquitt County QB Neko Fann was 17-of-22 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over Camden County.

*Commerce RB Jaiden Daniels rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 49-24 victory over Athens Christian.

*Creekside LB Javeon Miller had three tackles, 1.5 sacks and four QB hurries in a 42-0 victory over Douglass.

*Dade County RB Brody Cooper rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns and was 6-of-11 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 44-14 victory over Coosa.

*Dalton RB Tyson Greenwade rushed for 274 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and caught a 16-yard TD pass in a 31-28 victory over Cass.

*Dougherty WR Larry Lane had six receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in a 45-12 victory over Monroe.

*Glynn Academy WR Greg Peacock returned kickoffs 99 and 96 yards for touchdowns and caught a 21-yard TD pass in a 46-14 victory over Grovetown.

*Greater Atlanta Christian QB Jack Stanton was 14-of-19 passing for 254 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over North Springs.

*Harrison QB Braylan Ford was 27-of-37 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over North Paulding.

*Jefferson CB Chase Johnson had four tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a 35-5 punt average and a 58.6 kickoff average with three touchbacks in a 27-0 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 47-7 victory over Glascock County.

*Lamar County RB/LB C.J. Allen rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and had four solo tackles and three QB hurries in a 52-6 victory over Temple.

*Lincoln County QB/DB Trey Huff rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, was 4-of-5 passing for 78 yads, had eight tackles and broke up a pass in a 28-24 victory over Aquinas.

*Manchester RB Quavion Cooper rushed for 243 yads and four touchdowns in a 41-6 victory over Greenville.

*Meadowcreek QB Cameron Ellis was 27-of-33 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Discovery.

*Metter DE Kaliq Jordan had three tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and an interception in a 51-0 victory over Savannah.

*Milton RB Scott Moskowitz rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and caught an 18-yard pass in a 38-0 victory over Forsyth Central.

*Norcross LB Esias Tompkins had five first hits, three behind the line, in a 63-0 victory over Berkmar.

*North Cobb LB Grayson Hodges had 21 tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack and three QB hurries in a 45-14 victory over Wheeler.

*North Hall WR A.J. Jones had nine receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns and rushed once for 32 yards in a 28-21 victory over Chestatee.

*North Murray WR Jadyn Rice had 12 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 68-42 victory over North Murray.

*North Oconee WR/DB Khalil Barnes had eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 60-yard run in a 48-0 victory over East Forsyth.

*Northside (Columbus) RB Malachi Hosley rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in a 33-27 victory over Northgate.

*Ola RB Joel Jones rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 48-24 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Parkview RB Khyair Spain rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in a 33-7 victory over Archer.

*Peach County QB Colter Ginn was 13-of-16 passing for 163 yards and all five of his team’s touchdowns in a 35-18 victory over Mary Persons.

*Peachtree Ridge LB Bryson Williams, making his first varsity start, had 10 tackles and one for a loss in a 35-7 loss to North Gwinnett.

*Pickens DL Kaleb Nicholson had 12 tackles, four tackles for losses, two QB pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 27-10 victory over Gilmer.

*Providence Christian QB Ben Klassen was 19-of-30 passing for 358 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-49 loss to Union County.

*Rabun County WR Jaden Gibson had 13 receptions for a career-high 285 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 victory over Elbert County. Gibson ran his career receiving total to 4,537 yards, breaking a 49-year-old state record.

*Richmond Hill LB Lee Williams had 14 tackles, one for a loss, in a 20-0 loss to Valdosta.

*Roswell RB Nykahi Davenport rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a 56-3 victory over Pope.

*Sandy Creek MLB Marcellius Pulliam had four solo tackles, a team-leading seven total tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and an interception in a 22-12 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*Schley County QB Jay Kanazawa was 16-of-24 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-13 victory over Taylor County.

*Shaw RB Jaylin Bass rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-13 loss to Bainbridge.

*Social Circle LB Mekki Butts had seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and two QB hurries in a 28-14 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*South Atlanta RB Keyjuan Brown rushed for 220 yards on 26 carries and threw a 91-yard TD pass to Steven Moore in a 30-12 victory over North Cobb Christian.

*South Effingham LB Jah’Tavion Weickerson had 10 tackles, four tackles for losses, a half sack and two QB hurries in a 26-13 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

*South Forsyth DB Cole Yeager had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery and a pass breakup in a 10-3 victory over Denmark.

*Towns County RB Seth Gillis rushed for 177 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-21 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Trion QB Kade Smith was 10-of-14 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first half and the first series of the second in a 42-0 victory over Chattooga.

*Union County QB Caiden Tanner was 24-of-31 passing for 403 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 59 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-49 victory over Providence Christian.

*Valdosta RB Jordan Gatlin, getting his first start, rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries in a 20-0 victory over Richmond Hill.

*Wesleyan WR Jamie Tremble had five receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Dawson County.

Lines of distinction

*Cambridge’s offensive line of Tommy Broderick, Gabe Smith, Cameron Phillips, Gabe Chigwere and Wesley Tiedeman with fullback Drew Petit were integral in the Bears’ 431 rushing yards and 488 total yards in a 42-24 victory over previously unbeaten Kell. Christian Isibor rushed for 292 yards on 30 carries.

*Cartersville’s offensive line of Johnathan Cline, Andrew Medina, Luke Surrett, Devin Hill and Malachi Toliver with tight ends Connor Brasfield and Landen Heath paved the way for 523 total yards – 356 rushing and 165 passing – in a 44-26 victory over Hiram. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

*Commerce’s offensive line of Jonathon Orozco, Logan Sherman, Braxton Epps, Hampton Hutto, Joey Duncan and Colton Hill opened holes for 474 rushing yards (12.5 per carry) in a 49-24 victory over Athens Christian. Jaiden Daniels ran for 276 yards four touchdowns.

*Dodge County’s offensive line of Clay Lee, Dallas Parkerson, Emanuel Sutton, Jimmy Givens, Brian Hall and Damarion Simmons made space for 498 yards of total offense - 164 passing and 334 rushing - in a 35-14 victory over Sumter County.

*Etowah’s offensive line of Tate Nelms, Kamden McQuaid, Dylan Nichols, Jordan Graham, Jonathan Presmy and John Cassidy cleared the path for 293 yards rushing and 200 passing without allowing a sack in a 42-21 victory over Woodstock. QB Xavier Mahoney rushed for 146 yards.

*St. Pius’ offensive line of Nick Karas, Nathan Altiery, Will McBride, Luke Inskeep and Jack Woods with tight ends Jack Geeslin and Hampton Gilleland paved the way for 417 rushing yards in a 33-6 victory over Dunwoody.

*Stephenson’s offensive line of Bryce Favors, O’Shea Stroman, Marcus Andrews, Brandon Perkins and Matthew Rowland helped create 471 yards total offense in a 55-20 victory over Miller Grove. Devin Ingram rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

*Walton’s offensive line of Philip Eichelzer IV, Will Fitzpatrick, Brady O’Connell, Sam Trainor and Hudson Pruet with tight ends Hunter Teal and Drake Luckie paved the way for 349 rushing yards on 39 carries (8.9 yards per carry) and 520 total yards with no sacks allowed in a 42-14 victory over previously unbeaten Kennesaw Mountain in a Region 5-7A game. Makari Bodiford rushed for a career-high 265 yards and four touchdowns.

