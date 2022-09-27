Top Performances of Week 6: Houston leads Buford’s stifling defense

*Norcross DB Tywan Royal had five tackles and one tackle for a loss, broke up a pass, intercepted a pass that he returned for a touchdown, blocked a punt and downed a punt at the 1-yard line in a 41-18 victory over South Gwinnett.

*Northeast sophomore RB Nick Woodford rushed for 275 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries in a 67-27 victory over Southwest. Woodford has rushed for 1,072 yards in five games.

*Roswell QB K.J. Smith was 10-of-12 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 56-13 victory over Johns Creek.

Best of the rest

*Benedictine WR Thomas Blackshear had seven receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 26-7 victory over Bolles of Florida.

*Berrien LB/WR Josiah Davis returned kickoffs 90 and 85 yards for touchdowns, threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and had 294 all-purpose yards in a 56-46 loss to Worth County.

*Bowdon RB T.J. Harvison rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-27 victory over Temple.

*Brentwood FB/FS Wells Muller rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries and had nine tackles in a 41-26 victory over George Walton Academy.

*Calvary Day RB/MLB A.J. Butts rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and had five solo tackles, two sacks and a QB hurry in a 34-28 victory over Savannah Christian.

*Carrollton WR Kiyun Cofer had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Hillgrove.

*Cass QB Brodie McWhorter passed for 263 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-7 victory over M.L. King.

*Cedartown RB Harlem Diamond, playing only the first half, rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, caught a 40-yard pass and had five tackles and two tackles for losses in a 43-9 victory over Dalton.

*Clinch County WR/DB Jeremy Bell returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, had three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made two tackles in a 45-6 victory over Frederica Academy.

*Colquitt County LB Nicholas Pace had two sacks for 24 yards lost, three other tackles for losses and a team-leading 14 tackles overall in a 39-17 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Creekside LB Khary Morrow had 10 tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 39-0 victory over Chapel Hill.

*Crisp County LB Julian Fox had 18 tackles, two for losses and a fumble recovery in a 29-10 loss to Northside of Warner Robins.

*Eastside DE Jacorey Jackson had 10 total tackles, three tackles for losses, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass knockdown and two QB pressures in a 34-14 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Fannin County QB Elijah Weaver was 9-of-14 passing for 215 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-6 victory over Gordon Central.

*Fellowship Christian RB Nick Persiano rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown and had three tackles and a sack in a 21-10 victory over Lovett.

*Gilmer RB/FS Will Kiker played all 112 plays in a 35-20 victory over Wesleyan. He rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, caught a 7-yard pass, returned three kickoffs for 102 yards and made six tackles.

*Glascock County QB Landon Griswell rushed for 210 yards on 21 carries in a 40-21 victory over Augusta Prep.

*Gordon Lee RB/DB Nate Dunfee rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, had four tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted two passes, returning one for a 65-yard touchdown, in a 26-22 victory over LaFayette.

*Griffin RB Ronshon “RJ” Johnson ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over West Laurens.

*Habersham Central QB Carson Parker rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown and passed for 167 yards in a 25-21 loss to Lanier.

*Hebron Christian WR/DB J.T. Hornick had 70 yards receiving and two touchdowns, made six tackles and intercepted a pass in a 56-13 victory over Athens Christian.

*Hephzibah RB Telly Johnson rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 38-33 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*Heritage (Newnan) RB Juice Bolden rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and scored on a 70-yard kickoff return in a 62-12 victory over Calvary Christian.

*Hughes RB/DB Jekail Middlebrook rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, made 10 tackles and broke up two passes in a 48-3 victory over Douglas County.

*Jackson County RB M.J. Spurlin rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 28-10 victory over Apalachee.

*Jefferson DB Chase Johnson had five solo tackles and returned an interception 52 yards to set up the clinching touchdown in a 17-7 victory over Clarke Central.

*Jenkins County DE Tyler Williams had 10 total tackles and three tackles for losses, one for a safety, knocked down a pass, blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble that he returned 30 yards for a touchdown in a 23-8 victory over Claxton.

*Johnson County RB/FS Jook Whitley rushed for 110 yards, had 10 solo tackles, two for losses, and forced a fumble in a 27-21 overtime victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Kell QB Bryce Clavon was 17-of-23 passing for 165 yards and rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 26-9 victory over Centennial.

*LaFayette QB/DB Dawson Pendergrass, normally a running back, passed for 209 yards rushed for 93, made seven solo tackles and six assists and scored 20 of his team’s points in a 26-22 loss to Gordon Lee.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe K/P Bryson Sullivan averaged 50.2 yards on five punts, two downed inside the 10-yard line, and put three of four kickoffs in the end zone in a 25-22 loss to Coahulla Creek.

*Landmark Christian P Gideon Cruver averaged 43 yards on seven punts, two leading to muffs and turnovers and two others downed inside the 10-yard line, in a 35-3 loss to ELCA.

*Lanier RB Kaden Beard rushed for 253 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in a 25-21 victory over Habersham Central.

*Lincoln County QB/DB Trey Huff was 8-of-10 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns, scored on an 18-yard run and had nine solo tackles and four assists in a 41-20 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Lowndes NG Jayden Battle had three sacks and recovered a fumble in a 24-14 victory over Grayson.

*Lumpkin County WR Cal Faulkner had 10 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Pickens.

*Meadowcreek QB Cameron Ellis was 22-of-32 passing for 323 yards and rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-19 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

*Mill Creek RB Cam Robinson rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 40-17 victory over Parkview.

*Montgomery County QB/DB Cameron Wallace rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, was 3-of-9 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and had nine tackles, two for losses, in a 28-10 victory over Treutlen.

*Mount Pisgah Christian QB Jack Cendoya was 25-of-34 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards in a 35-28 victory over First Presbyterian.

*North Forsyth QB West Roberts was 18-of 30 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-34 victory over Shiloh. Roberts was 6-of-7 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, when North Forsyth rallied to take the lead.

*Northside (Columbus) RB Malachi Holsey rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, had 47 receiving yards and threw a 21-yard TD pass in a 35-0 victory over Westover.

*Oglethorpe County RB Jake Turner rushed for 146 yards four touchdowns and a scored on a two-point conversion in a 63-12 victory over Riverside Military.

*Peachtree Ridge PK/P Ahmed Mohammed made field goals of 36, 47 and 50 yards, improving to 7-for-7 on the season, and averaged 38.4 yards per punt in a 42-19 loss to Meadowcreek.

*Pierce County RB Jimarion Guyton rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and scored on a 52-yard pass in a 49-7 victory over Brantley County.

*Putnam County RB/DB D.J. Bland rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 40-0 victory over Josey.

*Rabun County WR/DB Cory Keller had 162 all-purpose yards, seven tackles and three pass breakups in a 28-14 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Social Circle WR/LB Petey Baynes had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack, caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, had one carry for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 82 yards in a 39-7 victory over Lamar County.

*Spalding QB Curt Clark was 18-of-26 passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 36 yards and caught a 46-yard TD pass in a 40-14 victory over Baldwin.

*St. Francis QB Jaiden Jenkins was 23-for-37 passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-7 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Stone Mountain RB Antonio Hardge rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and intercepted a pass in a 35-7 victory over Drew.

*Temple QB Cam Vaughn rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and was 6-of-12 passing for 80 yards in a 55-27 loss to Bowdon.

*Thomas County Central QB Sam Brown was 13-of-15 passing for 258 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-13 victory over Godby, Fla.

*Toombs County RB Tank Morris rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 31-29 victory over Tattnall County.

*Valdosta QB Todd Robinson was 10-of-18 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries in a 24-14 victory over McEachern.

*Veterans WR Chandler Thomas had eight receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-9 victory over Northgate.

*Washington-Wilkes LB Jordan Dawson had 13 solo tackles, four assists and a pass breakup in a 27-0 victory over Hancock Central.

*Wayne County RB Matthew Fuller rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 17-14 victory over Jenkins.

*West Laurens freshman QB Ty Cummings rushed for 209 yards on 23 attempts in a 28-16 loss to Griffin.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-17 victory over Campbell.

*Whitewater RB Braxton Mueller rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 36-yard TD pass in a 29-21 victory over LaGrange.

Lines of distinction

*Athens Academy’s offensive line of Jake Mullen, James Mullen, Ethan Lopez, Darian Crandall, Jimmy Humphries and Noah Prior opened holes for 368 rushing yards in a 47-21 victory over Mount Vernon. QB Sam Bush rushed for 161 yards and five touchdowns.

*Brunswick’s offensive line of Josh Walker, Quan Gibson, Jonathan Welson, Eli Smith and Jamal Meriweather paved the way for 486 total yards – 289 rushing, 197 passing – in a 55-21 victory over Glynn Academy in a city championship game.

*Jackson County’s offensive line of Dylan Starnes, Blake Burge, Holden Gilstrap, Ethan Mathewson, Manny Arreola, Kyle Steeb and Wren Skinner cleared the way for 153 yards rushing and 173 passing in a 28-10 victory over Apalachee.

*Manchester’s offensive line of Ty Crews, O’Marion Brown, Kameron McInvale, Jayden Revell, Octavis White and Justus Terry created space for 412 rushing yards in a 14-7 victory over Chattahoochee County. Manchester is averaging 353 yards rushing per game.

*North Cobb’s offensive line of Robert Grigsby, Marcelle Felton, Blake Ellsworth, Elvin Da La Cruz and Zac Addison and tight ends David Eziomume and James Roe paved the way for 424 rushing yards in a 21-7 victory over Milton. Ben Hall rushed for 175 yards on 24 carries.

*Rome’s offensive line of Jarvis Adams, Cesar Parker, Will Byington, Tim Baltimore and Jamiel Williams helped the Wolves put up 434 total yards with five TD passes against only one sack in a 42-19 victory over Allatoona.

*Stephenson’s offensive line of Bryce Favors, O’Shea Stroman, Marcus Flowers, Brandon Perkins and Matthew Rowland blocked for a pair of 100-yard rushers – Cheik Keita (109) and Devin Ingram (101) – in a 28-3 victory over Tucker. Stephenson produced 381 total yards.

*Troup’s offensive line of sophomores Jatorian Blackmon and Amarius Perdue and juniors Steven Davis, Jeremy Patrick, Braden Smith and Isiah Hall helped the Tigers put up more than 400 yards of total offense and 40 points for the second consecutive game against a top-10 opponent as Troup had 409 yards in a 44-17 victory over then-No. 5 Starr’s Mill. The week before, Troup had 507 total yards in a 43-33 victory over Whitewater.

*Wilcox County’s offensive line of Boppy Hilliard, Cole Blackwell, Will Fore, Jesse Aultman, Jayden Barefoot and Tanner Collier blocked for 500 yards of offense – 295 passing, 205 rushing – and allowed no sacks in a 54-23 victory over Terrell County. Abe Stowe had 295 yards passing. Day Day Lawson had 189 rushing. B.J. Gibson had 161 receiving.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.