Top performances of Week 6: Eziomume leads North Cobb’s turnaround

North Cobb began the season 0-2 with respectable losses to top-10 teams Westlake and Buford. Since then, the Warriors and David Eziomume have turned it on.

With Eziomume rushing for 205, 268 and 326 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns, North Cobb has won three straight, its latest victory against No. 8 Milton 42-27 last week.

As coaches like to say, Eziomume is going to Clemson for a reason. He’s 6 feet, 1 inch and 205 pounds, and he’s run a 10.84 100 meters and long-jumped 19 feet, 7 inches.

Top five

*Bainbridge WR Antavious Murphy had 13 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over defending Class 5A champion Ware County.

*Douglas County WR/DB James Johnson had 140 all-purpose yards, scored three touchdowns and had eight solo tackles in a 30-27 victory over defending Class 6A champion Hughes.

*Jefferson RB/LB Sammy Brown rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, caught a 44-yard TD pass, had seven solo tackles, two tackles for losses and five assists and punted three times for a 43.0 average, two downed inside the 20-yard line, in a 22-14 victory over Clarke Central.

*North Cobb RB David Eziomume rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 42-27 victory over Milton.

*Worth County freshman QB Lyndon Worthy was 18-of-30 passing for 409 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-6 victory over Terrell County. The Georgia High School Football Historians Association has no record of more TD passes by a GHSA freshman.

Best of the rest

*Adairsville QB Jonathan Gough completed 15 of 24 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran eight times for 30 yards and a score in a 28-26 victory at Ringgold.

*Bowdon WR Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 42-20 victory over Temple.

*Bremen SS Brody Barrow had 15 tackles, seven for losses, in a 21-14 victory over Ridgeland.

*Burke County ATH Jensen Brantley had 136 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches and scored four touchdowns and made a tackle in a 34-0 victory over Statesboro.

*Calvary Day WR/DB Thomas Blackshear had eight receptions for 112 yards and one of Calvary’s three interceptions in a 42-21 victory over Savannah Christian.

*Chattahoochee WR D.J. Avery had 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 loss to Cambridge.

*Coahulla Creek QB Chase Ward was 13-of-20 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 42-21 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Coffee RB Fred Brown rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 21-0 victory over Richmond Hill.

*Commerce PK Ivy Tolbert made a 32-yard field goal and all five extra points and scored the 100th point of her career in a 38-21 victory over Banks County.

*Creekside RB/DB Roderick McCrary rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and had five tackles and two pass breakups in a 49-14 victory over Chapel Hill.

*Crisp County WR Deshaun Fedd had eight receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 25 seconds left, in a 20-16 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Fayette County ATH Trennedy Whatley rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and intercepted two passes, one returned for a touchdown, in a 25-12 victory over Riverdale.

*Flint River Academy RB/SS Hunter Waddell rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on six carries and had four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 40-0 victory over Lakeside of Alabama.

*Flowery Branch WR Jeremiah Ware had seven receptions for 162 yards and four touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 39-32 loss to Eastside.

*Glynn Academy RB/DB Jayden Ellis was inserted as quarterback in the second half and rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, one the game-winner in overtime, in a 22-15 victory over Brunswick.

*Gordon Lee RB Peyton Groce rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, made seven solo tackles and intercepted two passes in a 21-20 overtime victory over LaFayette.

*Grayson QB J.D. Davis was 21-of-25 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 40-0 victory over Lowndes.

*Greenville QB Antavious Richardson rushed for 242 yards and scored on runs of 64, 72 and 70 yards in a 24-21 victory over Marion County.

*Heard County LB Antonio Heath had 17 tackles, four tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in a 37-6 victory over Clarkston.

*Houston County WR Ricky Johnson had seven receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Warner Robins.

*Jasper County QB Chevy Sands was 11-of-13 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Mount Zion of Carrollton.

*Jeff Davis LB Carter Mullis had seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and four assists, blocked a punt and scored his team’s touchdown on a 16-yard reception in a 21-6 loss to Cook.

*LaGrange RB Jonathan Keys rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 35-0 victory over Whitewater.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe LB Payton Simpson had 13 tackles and five assists and returned a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown in a 42-21 loss to Coahulla Creek.

*Lamar County FB Qua Hughley rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 19-7 victory over Social Circle.

*Lambert WR/DB Christian Smith had 11 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass to clinch a 23-22 victory over East Coweta.

*Lincoln County LB C.J. Crite had 12 solo tackles, three tackles for losses, one blocked punt, one pass breakup and a 45-yard TD reception in a 38-6 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Loganville WR Ahmed Souare had eight receptions for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*Lovett QB Preston Lusink was 21-of-33 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 loss to Fellowship Christian.

*Lumpkin County RB Mason Sullens rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 49-14 victory over Pickens.

*Mill Creek LB Josh Anglin had two sacks, two tackles for losses, five solo tackles and two pass breakups in a 30-20 victory over Parkview.

*Newnan RB Antevius Berry rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries in a 21-15 victory over South Paulding.

*Norcross DE Jaylen Brown had nine tackles, seven first hits and five tackles for losses in a 27-20 victory over South Gwinnett.

*North Gwinnett DE Cole Funderburk had six solo tackles, four sacks, two forced-and-recovered fumbles and a defensive touchdown, all in one half, in a 48-7 victory over Berkmar.

*Northeast DB Elijah Johnson had five tackles and an interception returned 100 yards for a touchdown in a 48-6 victory over Southwest.

*Northgate LB Brysen Davis had seven solo tackles, six assists, a tackle for a loss, a fumble recovery and a QB hurry in a 35-14 victory over Veterans.

*Peach County FS Bryson Hughley had three solo tackles and a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 47-6 victory over Hardaway.

*Peachtree Ridge QB Darnell Kelly passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-12 victory over Meadowcreek that made the Lions 6-0 for the first time in history.

*Pierce County QB Caden McGatha was 12-of-16 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 56-6 victory over Brantley County.

*Prince Avenue Christian freshman WR Hudson Hill had nine receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-20 victory over Pensacola Catholic of Florida.

*Rabun County ATH Reed Giles had 10 rushes for 95 yards and 10 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Ringgold RB Alijah Bradberry rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 29-26 loss to Adairsville.

*Sandy Creek LB Eddie Springer had 12 tackles, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 46-14 victory over Jackson.

*Schley County LB Jack Clark had six tackles, two sacks, one tackle for a loss, two QB pressures and a fumble forced and recovered in a 34-7 victory over Macon County.

*Therrell WR Quintorion McClendon had four receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-8 victory over South Atlanta.

*Thomas County Central ATH Dee Reddick returned two punts for touchdowns, had three tackles and a forced fumble and caught three passes for 28 yards in a 55-19 victory over Godby of Florida.

*Thomson RB Jamere Roberts rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-29 victory over Washington County.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy returned kickoffs 83 and 87 yards for touchdowns, rushed for 107 yards on 24 carries and caught three passes for 67 yards in a 48-42 loss to Stephenson.

*Upson-Lee RB JaQuan Bentley rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in a 55-0 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

*Wesleyan WR Jamie Tremble had eight receptions for a school-record 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-28 victory over Gilmer.

*West Laurens QB Ty Cummings rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 44-27 loss to Griffin.

*Wilcox County WR B.J. Gibson had five receptions for 91 yards and three touchdowns, one two-point conversion, an interception returned 54 yards, three tackles and two kickoff returns for 83 yards in a 44-6 victory over Terrell County.

Lines of distinction

*Camden County’s offensive line of Anthony Green, Zach Owens, Caden Whitfield, Cayden Thompson, Zach Taylor, Joshua Locklear, Elyiss Williams and DeNigel Cooper was integral in the Wildcats’ 467 total yards (265 rushing with four touchdowns and 182 passing with three touchdowns) in a 47-7 victory over Atlantic Coast of Florida.

*Fellowship Christian’s offensive line of Caden Coffin, Evan Hildebrandt, Caleb Silvers, Josh Petty, Caden Lickovitch and Parker Acrey opened for 248 yards rushing, led by C.J. Shivers’ 198 on 33 carries, in a 30-24 victory over Lovett.

*Lanier’s offensive line of Jared Hill, Anthony Rios, David Arthur, Rylan Haight and Tomas Hernandez with tight ends Ethan Montenegro and Carson Cowart paved the way for 424 total yards (196 rushing, 228 passing) in a 35-14 victory over Habersham Central.

*Lanier Christian’s offensive line of Quinn Winfrey, Rocco Lioi, Joshua Waymack, Titus Lulinski and Asher Acton blocked for three 100-yard rushers – Isaiah Hreuic (131), Shepard Acton (124) and Noah Freeman (101) – in a 34-31 victory over Pinecrest Academy.

*Norcross’ offensive line of Rontay Grady, Myron McNeil, Cole Hilsmier, Jaidyn Williams and Kendall Ramsey with tight ends Robert Benson and Michael Straughter blocked for two 100-yard rushers – A.J. Watkins (162) and Kevin Maven (111) – in a 27-20 victory over South Gwinnett.

*North Cobb Christian’s offensive line of Mills Morris, Jaden Lee, Andy Reed, Mike Patterson, Jackson Elbert and Connor Feltault paved the way for 461 total yards (205 rushing, 256 passing) in a 28-0 victory over Washington.

*Stephenson’s offensive line of left tackle Jordan Woody, left guard O’Shea Stroman, center Marcus Andrews, right guard Brandon Perkins, right tackle Da’Mario Brown and tight ends Keiron Wright and Romando Craddock paved the way for 435 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in a 48-42 victory over Tucker.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.