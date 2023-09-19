Top performances of Week 5: Johnson’s 4 touchdowns ignite Newton’s upset

Zion Johnson is a consensus top-250 national prospect among juniors, and his star should only rise after Friday night, when the Newton running back scored all four of his team’s touchdowns in a 27-12 victory over seventh-ranked Westlake, a team with seven Division I-committed players on its defense.

Johnson, who is 5 feet, 9 inches and 175 pounds with 10.9 speed in the 100 meters, rushed for 140 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown.

“Zion runs violently and always makes the first defender miss,” Newton coach Josh Skelton said. “He does a great job running behind his pads and catching the ball out of the backfield. His work ethic and commitment to his preparation make him great.”

Top five

*Bryan County RB/LB Austin Clemons rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, scored two two-point conversions, had three tackles for losses and scored all of his team’s points in a 22-14 victory over Portal.

*East Coweta WR/FS Deshun Horsley caught five passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns and had four solo tackles and three assists in a 42-30 victory over Lowndes.

*Newton RB Zion Johnson rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and scored on a 70-yard punt return in a 27-12 victory over Westlake.

*Northeast RB Nick Woodford rushed for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 52-26 victory over ACE Charter.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Aaron Philo was 34-of-50 passing for 408 yards and six touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 58-18 victory Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Best of the rest

*Appling County DL Jailan Bennett had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 40-6 victory over Moore Haven, Fla.

*Athens Christian WR Bryson Campbell had 15 receptions for 205 yards in a 71-0 loss to Providence Christian.

*Benedictine LB Third Scroggins had six solo tackles and three assists, one tackle for a loss and two sacks in a 35-10 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Bremen RB/LB Parr Folson rushed for 100 yards, had 81 yards receiving and made 10 tackles in a 31-3 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Brunswick QB J.R. Elkins was 7-of-7 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 63-0 victory over Islands.

*Buford DE John Frazier had three solo tackles, five assists, three tackles for losses, a QB pressure and a deflected pass in a 31-0 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*Burke County QB Sean Vandiver was 10-of-15 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown in a 49-17 victory over Oconee County.

*Calhoun QB Trey Townsend was 15-of-19 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-16 victory over Sonoraville.

*Cedar Grove WR Andrew Leslie had 133 yards and two touchdowns and Devin Carter had 154 yards and three touchdowns, each on seven receptions, in s 56-35 loss to Mill Creek.

*Christian Heritage QB Carter Triplett was 14-of-24 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 29-24 victory over Pickens.

*Clinch County QB Aaron Bryant rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, was 5-of-9 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown and had seven tackles in a 28-26 victory over Bacon County.

*Commerce DL Jeremiah Mintz had five tackles, two tackles for losses and two QB pressures in a 17-10 victory over Lincoln County.

*Dalton QB Ethan Long was 9-of-15 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-20 victory over Lassiter.

*Douglas County ATH James Johnson had 183 all-purpose yards (58 rushing, 80 receiving, 45 returning), scored three touchdowns and two two-point conversions and had four solo tackles in a 50-8 victory over Alexander.

*Eagle’s Landing QB Breylan Dewberry passed for 306 yards and a touchdown and scored three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Union Grove.

*East Forsyth RB Tripp Morris rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 49-7 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*East Jackson RB Quay Hill rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 53-10 victory over Frankin County.

*Flint River Academy RB/LB Cale Cartwright rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and had 14 tackles, one tackle for a loss, a sack and four QB hurries in a 17-6 victory over McNair.

*Glascock County RB Nicholas Holton rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on five carries in a 41-6 victory over Thomas Jefferson Academy.

*Harlem QB Ethan Evangelista was 15-of-25 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 47-43 victory over Aquinas.

*Howard DE Mikelle Johnson had six solo tackles, six assists and a fumble recovery in a 49-0 victory over Pike County.

*Jasper County LB Brandon Ridley and LB Cam Farley had four tackles for losses apiece in a 12-6 victory over Lake Oconee Academy.

*Jenkins County RB/LB Robtravius Coney rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and had five tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 39-0 victory over Screven County.

*John Milledge Academy LB Bryce McDonel had six tackles, two tackles for losses, one interception and one blocked punt in a 17-7 victory over Frederica Academy.

*Lamar County RB Jordan Glover rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over Jackson.

*Lambert LB Branson Brooks had seven solo tackles, seven assists, one tackle for a loss, one QB pressure and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 49-33 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Lanier Christian ATH Shepard Acton had four receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns, seven carries for 58 yards and 12 tackles and two tackles for losses in a 35-21 loss to Calvary Christian.

*Long County RB Ahmari Douglas rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on three carries and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in a 76-26 victory over Groves.

*Lovett ATH Kalil Townes had 72 yards rushing and 71 receiving and scored three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over McDonough.

*Marist QB Jack Euart rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 31-14 victory over Blessed Trinity.

*McIntosh QB Elliot Sterbaum was 9-of-10 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 67-0 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Mill Creek LB Josh Anglin had four solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss and two sacks in a 56-35 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Milton LB Jack Lawson had seven solo tackles and two assists, three sacks, five tackles for losses, a QB pressure and a safety in a 37-12 victory over Alpharetta.

*Morgan County LB Landen Vickers had six first hits, three assists, two tackles for losses, two QB pressures and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown in a 35-17 victory over Monroe Area.

*Mount Vernon RB Walker Warshaw rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught an 85-yard TD pass in a 40-20 victory over Tattnall Square.

*Norcross LB Andre Thompson had six tackles for losses in a 39-0 victory over Discovery.

*North Atlanta ATH Xaden Benson caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and had a team-leading six solo tackles and two tackles for losses in a 30-22 victory over Wheeler.

*North Cobb RB David Eziomume rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-17 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*North Oconee WR Landon Roldan had three receptions for 141 yards and 223 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns in a 38-8 victory over Madison County.

*North Paulding DE Ethan Maddox had 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in a 52-21victory over Pope.

*Ola freshman RB Caden Waye rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Eastside.

*Parkview DB Antonio White-Williams had 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for losses in a 48-0 victory over St. Pius.

*Peachtree Ridge RB Sedric Addison rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 39-7 victory over Berkmar.

*Riverwood RB Jackson Davis rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 35-13 victory over Chamblee.

*Rutland QB Marquies Lattner passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and caught an 11-yard pass in a 41-20 victory over Central of Macon.

*Sandy Creek RB/DB Amari Latimer rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 57-yard pass and had seven tackles in a 27-21 victory over Collins Hill.

*Savannah Christian RB/DB Kenry Wall had 141 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 35-0 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*South Gwinnett QB Jared Echols was 10-of-15 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Decatur.

*Southeast Bulloch LB Kyle O’Brien had nine tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in a 17-0 victory over Tattnall County.

*Southwest WR/DB Carmelo Mays had five receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns and returned two interceptions for 80 yards in a 40-0 victory over Jordan.

*St. Anne-Pacelli LB Justin Sanchez had 12 solo tackles and two tackles for losses, a sack and a forced fumble in a 22-3 victory over Stratford Academy.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, had 84 receiving yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 64 yards for a score in a 56-26 victory over White County. Gordon had 267 all-purpose yards.

*Stockbridge RB Jayden Scott rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a 41-20 victory over Hampton.

*Taylor County RB DeKeitheon Jenkins rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns on 13 touches, had 148 all-purpose yards and scored a two-point conversion in a 34-14 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*Thomson DB/WR Kasai Jones returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, had three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, had three solo tackles and an assist and intercepted a pass in a 28-14 victory over Laney.

*Union County WR Jensen Goble had 13 receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over West Hall.

*Upson-Lee RB Jaquan Bentley rushed for 168 yards on 15 carries and scored his team’s three touchdowns in a 21-3 victory over Haralson County.

*Valdosta freshman RB Deron Foster rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 victory over Deerfield Beach, Fla.

*Walton LB Ashton Woods had five solo tackles, four tackles for losses, a sack, a QB hurry, an interception and a forced fumble in a 52-8 victory over Marietta.

*Warner Robins WR Isiah Cannon had 13 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-22 victory over Dutchtown.

*West Laurens LB Jordan Spencer had 10 solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a fourth-down tackle in overtime in a 33-27 victory over Bleckley County.

*Westminster DB Wade Penn had 10 solo tackles and five tackles for losses in a 32-21 victory over Centennial.

*Westover RB Kamone Smooth rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 40-27 victory over Turner County.

*Wilcox County WR/DB C.J. McAdoo had five tackles, an interception for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a 44-12 victory over Tiftarea Academy.

*Winder-Barrow RB M.J. Dowdy rushed for 246 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries in a 19-15 victory over Loganville.

Lines of distinction

*Cherokee Bluff’s offensive line of Caleb Williford, Parker Waldrop, Noah Davis, Will Hansen and Aiden Willis paved the way for 350 rushing yards in a 48-0 victory over Chestatee.

*Cherokee Christian’s offensive line of Sean Jones, Tristan Warren, Joel Tellason, Tate Murphy and Christian Breaux blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Jayben Meder (136) and Gavin Jarrard (126) – in a 20-6 victory over King’s Academy.

*Creekside’s offensive line of Caleb Holmes, D.J. Milfort, Caleb Noel, Michai Boireau and B.J. Willams blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Rod McCrary (119) and Travis Terrel (194) – and 404 yards rushing overall in a 49-6 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Lanier’s offensive line of Rylan Haight, Tomas Hernandez, Arthur David, Anthony Rios and Jared Hill and tight end Ethan Montenegro created space for 426 total yards (192 passing, 234 rushing) in a 28-24 victory over Mountain View.

*North Hall’s offensive line of Mason McGill, Thomas Green, Eli Ham, Charlie House and Kade Hawthorne – all underclassmen – cleared the way for 521 total yards (295 rushing, 226 passing) in a 49-14 victory over East Hall.

*Troup’s offensive line of left tackle Jatorian Blackmon, left guard Steven Davis, center Wade England, right guard Amarius Perdue and right tackle Isaiah Hall with tight end Ben Taylor and immediate subs Bennett Kirk and Gavin Laney paved the way for 493 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 37 carries and 611 total yards on 51 plays in a 56-7 victory over Whitewater.

