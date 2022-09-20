Top performances of Week 5: East Coweta’s Tillman accounts for 6 touchdowns

*South Paulding RB Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-27 victory over East Paulding.

*Mill Creek LB Josh Anglin had three solo tackles, seven assists, two sacks, four tackles for losses and three QB hurries in a 52-36 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Walton WR/CB Ayden Jackson intercepted two passes, broke up two passes, had three tackles and three assists and caught four passes for 112 yards in a 30-17 victory over Marietta.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas RB Clark Jackson rushed for 150 yards on 22 carries and had 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for 267 of Aquinas’ 378 total yards, in a 27-20 loss to Harlem.

*Banks County RB Cam Cooper had 12.5 tackles and six tackles for losses in a 33-0 victory over George Walton Academy. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

*Brooks County QB Jamal Sanders rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, threw a TD pass and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in a 26-18 victory over Bainbridge.

*Brunswick LB J’Shawn Towns had a team-leading nine tackles and helped the Pirates hold Islands to nine total yards in a 49-0 victory.

*Calhoun QB Trey Townsend was 21-of-26 passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 victory over Sonoraville.

*Carrollton QB Julian Lewis was 23-of-33 passing for 340 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Jenkins.

*Cedar Shoals QB Mandrell Glenn was 18-of-24 passing for a school-record 300 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Central Gwinnett RB/FS Jason Jackson rushed for 100 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries, had eight tackles, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble in the third overtime of a 48-42 victory over Miller Grove.

*Chamblee WR Jordan Thornton had six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown and blocked a punt that he recovered for a touchdown in a 55-23 victory over Riverwood.

*Christian Heritage DB Camp Carpenter had 12 tackles and one tackle for a loss and caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 loss to Pickens.

*Coahulla Creek QB Kace Kinnamon was 19-of-25 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Ridgeland.

*Columbus RB Brooklyn Davis rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-20 victory over Shaw.

*Commerce RB Jacari Huff rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 28-12 victory over Lincoln County.

*Creekside WR/CB Travis Terrell rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and made three tackles in a 35-14 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Douglas County WR Monte Gooden had four receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over Alexander.

*Dunwoody RB Jordan Wade rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass in a 48-0 victory over Northview.

*Elbert County DE D.J. Raiford had three sacks and three other tackles in a 32-20 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

*Fannin County PK Jack Kantner was 8-for-8 on touchbacks and 8-for-8 on extra points in a 56-23 victory over Murphy, N.C.

*Fayette County RB Javon Graham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 34-0 victory over North Clayton.

*Gainesville WR Darius Cannon had five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-6 victory over Apalachee.

*Greene County WR Javaris Harris had 14 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-33 loss to Oglethorpe County.

*Hart County RB Nori Moore rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 victory over St. Francis.

*Heritage (Newnan) freshman LB Brysen Davies had three tackles for losses in a 51-0 victory over Cross Keys.

*Irwin County WR Mason Snyder had five catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 victory over Rockmart.

*Jackson County DB Cooper Galley had 17 tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up a pass in a 14-3 loss to North Forsyth.

*Jasper County RB Tyler Banks rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 27-8 victory over Lake Oconee Academy.

*Jonesboro WR Javon Dorsey had seven receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over Forest Park.

*Kennesaw Mountain WR Cayden Lee had 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-23 victory over Harrison.

*King’s Ridge Christian QB Brody Beach passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns in his first start in a 48-18 victory over Walker.

*Landmark Christian RB/LB Micah Lewis rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and had six tackles and a QB hurry in a 23-14 loss to McIntosh.

*Lanier Christian RB Zeke Clanton had 131 yards rushing and 266 all-purpose yards in a 52-44 overtime loss to Calvary Christian.

*Lee County QB Christopher Martin was 14-of-20 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns playing only the first half in a 51-0 victory over Lake Gibson, Fla.

*Loganville RB/DB Solomon Leslie rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and intercepted a pass in a 27-14 victory over Winder-Barrow.

*Long County RB Ahmari Douglas rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and intercepted two passes in a 62-6 victory over Groves.

*Manchester RB Quavion Cooper scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving) in a 54-3 victory over Marion County. Cooper rushed for 133 yards on eight carries and had three catches for 142 yards.

*McEachern RB Jaylon Brown rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 51-20 victory over Tucker.

*Miller Grove DB/LB Cayman Spaulding had 13 solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 48-42 overtime loss to Central Gwinnett.

*Monroe Area LB Truck Durham had 15 tackles and scored touchdowns on a fumble return and interception return in a 37-13 victory over Morgan County.

*Mount Vernon QB Sam Nazarian was 19-of-24 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 35-34 victory over Tattnall Square.

*Mountain View QB Jayden Dooley, playing for an injured starter, passed for 177 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 55-3 victory over Lanier.

*Norcross LB Jonathan Mathis had 15 tackles, 11 first hits, four hits behind the line, a pass breakup and a safety in a 37-0 victory over Discovery.

*North Cobb LB Kam Owens had 20 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and two QB hurries in a 20-17 overtime loss to Northside of Warner Robins.

*Northeast RB Nick Woodford rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries and had five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 47-21 victory over ACE Charter.

*Pace Academy LB Jordan Burns had 7.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses, one sack and an interception in a 31-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. Woodland was held to minus-8 yards rushing.

*Parkview DE Nolan Marshall had eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses in a 38-21 victory over St. Pius.

*Paulding County QB Ty Collins passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-25 victory over Newnan.

*Pierce County WR Jaquez White had 245 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on four rushes and four receptions in a 48-13 victory over Charlton County.

*Rabun County LB Ethan Owens had 10 solo tackles, nine assists and four QB hurries in a 42-13 victory over Heard County.

*Ringgold RB Peyton Williams rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and had four receptions for 86 yards in a 42-24 victory over LaFayette.

*South Forsyth QB Ty Watkins was 16-of-24 passing for 300 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 49-yard TD pass in a 41-34 victory over Clarke Central.

*Southeast Bulloch RB Kyon Taylor rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught a 46-yard pass in a 23-9 victory over Tattnall County.

*Southeast Whitfield RB Brady Ensley rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and scored two conversions in a 28-21 victory over Armuchee.

*Swainsboro RB Qin Brown rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 42-12 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Temple WR McClann Metayer caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over Pepperell.

*Troup QB Taeo Todd rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 7-of-16 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-33 victory over Whitewater.

*Union County LB Gage Barnes had 10 solo tackles, five tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks and two assists in a 48-7 victory over West Hall.

*Valdosta QB Todd Robinson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on three carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Coral Glades, Fla.

*Veterans QB Mathew Bruce rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-20 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-17 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

*Wayne County RB Matt Fuller rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 28-7 victory over Statesboro.

*Westminster P Carson Wilkie averaged 42.3 yards with no returns on seven punts, with five downed inside the 10, four inside the 5, in a 31-7 victory over Centennial.

Lines of distinction

*Cherokee Bluff’s offensive line of Jacob Benjamin, Caleb Williford, Parker Waldrop, Will Hansen and Noah Davis and tight end Carter Daum helped the Bears score touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions in a 42-21 victory over Chestatee. Cherokee Bluff finished with 322 yards rushing, 183 passing.

*Creekview’s offensive line of Andrew Rosinski, Anthony Caraballo, Pierson Sears, Can Mears and Cooper Knauff blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Austin Guest (156) and Isaac Hubert (137) – in a 24-22 victory over Allatoona. The group had 30 pancake blocks.

*Johnson County’s offensive line of Ashton Davis, Josh Taylor, Twix Sharber, Chris Moorman, Brantley Martin, Frankie Curry and Tony Cannon created space for 383 rushing yards and 403 yards total in a 34-6 victory over East Laurens. Germivy Tucker rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

*Lamar County’s offensive line of Noah Maurice, Keion Smith, Damian Settles, Trace Morton, Clint Williamson and Clayton Nelson paved the way for 368 total yards on 51 plays and two 100-yard rushers – Antonio Altman (133) and C.J. Allen (1213) – in a 42-16 victory over Jackson.

*Long County’s offensive line of Ho’oh Naki, Devin Williams, Billy Bramwell, Jacob Hewitt and Tanner Benton with tight ends Mareon Montgomery and E.J. Portela set up RB Ahmari Douglas for a 251-yard rushing game in a 62-6 victory over Groves. Long County rushed for 365 yards and seven touchdowns.

*Richmond Hill’s offensive line of Ashtin Fisher, Brody Miller, Landen Hurst, Thomas Zimbalatti, Jeera Monti Greene and Billy Meadows and tight ends Andrew Matthews and Colton Sanchez helped the Wildcats rush for 272 yards and three touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion in a 28-27 overtime victory over New Hampstead. Richmond Hill also passed for 125 yards and allowed no sacks.

*Savannah Christian’s offensive line of Jep Hudspeth, Cole Burnsed, Noah Lewis, Tyson Gross and Luke Gunn blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Zo Smalls (147) and Kenry Wall (133) – in a 45-6 victory over Savannah Country Day. The Raiders rushed for 390 yards and had 150 yards passing.

*Wheeler’s offensive line of Paul Adetona, Josh Hillman-Jones, Joao Noleto, King David Igbokwe and Jabril Abdur-Rahiem paved the way for 360 rushing yards in a 20-13 victory over North Atlanta. Wheeler’s Josiah Allen rushed for 270 yards.

*Wheeler County’s offensive line of Bryce Miller, J.T. Gillis, Jordan Bridges, Walker Bridges and Owen Stokes blocked for two 200-yard rushers – Jason Culver (209) and Alvin Ricks (200) – in a 25-20 victory over Claxton. Wheeler County rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.