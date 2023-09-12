Top performances of Week 4: Healthy Maddox has breakout game for Parkview

Not yet 100% healthy, Trelain Maddox was limited to seven carries in his first two games for Parkview, his new team. It’s safe to say he’s fully fit now.

Maddox, a transfer from Buford who is committed to Georgia Tech, rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, the last one a 3-yard run with 1:10 left, in a 35-32 victory over North Gwinnett. He also scored on runs of 82 and 78 yards and had five solo tackles and an interception.

“We knew that was coming,” Parkview coach Joe Sturdivant said. “It’s the first time he’s had a chance to show what he can do. We’d seen it in practice and scrimmages.”

Top five

*Benedictine RB/LB Bryce Baker rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, caught a 6-yard pass, had eight solo tackles and a sack and forced and recovered a fumble in a 31-24 victory over Ware County.

*Clinch County WR Jeremy Bell accounted for 379 total yards (160 rushing, 100 receiving, 119 returning), scored on runs of 75 and 85 yards, caught a 34-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 35-27 victory over Cook.

*Northwest Whitfield DB Myles Mays had 11 tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five QB pressures in a 38-35 victory over North Murray. Northwest Whitfield trailed 28-0 with 6:10 left in the third quarter.

*Parkview RB/LB Trelain Maddox rushed for 220 yards on 12 carries, caught an 8-yard pass, had five solo tackles and five assists, intercepted a pass and scored the winning touchdown with 1:10 left in a 35-32 victory over North Gwinnett.

*Veterans WR Preston Bird scored six touchdowns in a 49-41 loss to Perry. He had 12 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns and 14 yards rushing and four scores on five carries.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter WR Brice Whitley had eight receptions for 168 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-0 victory over Jordan.

*Alpharetta TE Ethan Barbour had six receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Apalachee RB Favian Williford rushed for 201 yards on 18 carries, had 33 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns in a 49-31 loss to Loganville.

*Bainbridge QB/RB Keenan Phillips rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in a 46-28 victory over Thomasville.

*Banks County RB Aucy Jacobs rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 34-16 victory over Franklin County.

*Brooks County WR/DB Camauri Brinson had 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in a 49-14 victory over Mitchell County.

*Burke County RB Jeremy Richardson rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and had two receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-14 victory over Evans.

*Calhoun LB Jacob Shuler had eight solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception in a 35-21 victory over Cedartown.

*Calvary Day TE Michael Smith had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 41-10 victory over Charlotte Christian of North Carolina.

*Cass WR Sacovie White had seven receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns and threw an 8-yard TD pass in a 40-21 victory over Adairsville.

*Cedar Grove DL/LB Javon Beckford had six tackles, forced two fumbles and returned one 29 yards for a touchdown in a 37-26 victory over Collins Hill.

*Central (Carrollton) RB Jonaz Walton rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-21 victory over McIntosh.

*Cherokee Bluff RB Conner Husley rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 27-26 loss to Madison County.

*Colquitt County WR Ny Carr had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 victory over Lee County.

*Drew RB Jaylen Aquino rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 33-0 victory over Riverdale.

*Dunwoody LB Jackson Wilcox had four solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a recovered fumble in a 36-7 victory over Druid Hills.

*Flint River Academy QB/DE Trent Young scored two touchdowns, threw a 59-yard pass and had four solo tackles and seven QB hurries in a 42-0 victory over Calvary Christian.

*Gainesville DL Julius Columbus had three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 24-7 victory over Clarke Central.

*Grayson DL Dre Fuller had eight solo tackles, two tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks in a 21-19 victory over Spartanburg, S.C.

*Greater Atlanta Christian DE Micah Pryor had three sacks for 30 yards in losses and five solo tackles in a 31-17 victory over Decatur.

*Greene County DL Kevin Wynn had four tackles for losses and forced a fumble in a 41-6 victory over Wilkinson County.

*Howard QB Cam Taylor was 25-of-41 passing for 271 yards and rushed for 54 yards in a 27-19 loss to Harris County.

*Jasper County QB Chevy Sands rushed for 129 yards, with touchdown runs of 57 and 35 yards, on six carries in a 24-17 loss to Putnam County.

*Jefferson DL/LB Skylar Zimmerman had 10 tackles, eight assists, three sacks and a tackle for a loss, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 44-7 victory over Oconee County.

*John Milledge Academy DL Tyrecus Harrison had 13 tackles, one tackle for a loss, a sack and a QB hurry in a 34-7 victory over George Walton Academy.

*Lanier Christian QB C.J. Britt passed for 297 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Rock Springs.

*Lovett WR Luke Wallace had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, made four tackles and an assist and intercepted a pass in a 27-14 victory over Pace Academy.

*Lowndes DB K.J. Massey had five solo tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception and a pass breakup in a 23-12 victory over Rock Creek Christian of Maryland.

*Lumpkin County RB Mason Sullens rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Temple.

*M.L. King DL Denzel Reid had seven solo tackles, six tackles for losses and two sacks in a 25-6 victory over North Springs.

*McIntosh County Academy RB/DB Nehemiah West had six tackles, two assists, a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a two-point conversion in an 18-0 victory over West Nassau of Florida.

*Miller Grove QB Amonte Harden was 16-of-18 passing for 222 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-18 victory over Campbell.

*Milton DL Caleb Bell had four sacks, four tackles for losses, seven solo tackles and two QB hurries in a 34-14 victory over Roswell.

*Montgomery County WR Jordyn Patterson had five receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 loss to Wheeler County.

*Norcross DE Jackson Bussey had 13 first hits, three tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and one blocked field goal in a 25-21 victory over Archer.

*North Atlanta QB Ian Reynolds was 10-of-17 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards in a 52-18 victory over River Ridge.

*North Cobb RB David Eziomume rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 33-22 victory over Marietta.

*North Hall WR Ryals Puryear had nine receptions for 142 yards and a 59-yard touchdown in a 28-6 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Oglethorpe County DE Ashton Sexton had five tackles, three sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in a 20-7 victory over Lake Oconee Academy.

*Perry RB Ahmad Gordon rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 49-41 victory over Veterans.

*Pinecrest Academy QB Matthew Mitchell was 14-of-22 passing for 283 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 48-28 victory over Harvester Christian.

*Providence Christian LB Patton Dunahoo had six tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Riverside Military.

*Putnam County RB Kaleb Crawford rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 24-17 victory over Jasper County.

*Richmond Hill QB Kirk Scott rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, was 10-of-13 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown and led his team to six touchdowns on its first six drives in a 49-31 victory over Creekside of Florida.

*Sandy Creek DL Evan Harvey had seven tackles, five tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a 31-14 loss to East Coweta.

*Schley County WR/DB Jalewis Solomon had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in a 48-42 victory over Bleckley County.

*Southeast Bulloch DL Forrest Fretwell had five solo tackles, two assists, two sacks and four QB pressures in a 20-13 victory over Effingham County.

*Spalding QB Curt Clark was 12-of-16 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 41-27 victory over Dutchtown.

*St. Anne-Pacelli QB Christian Brown was 10-of-13 passing for 103 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 victory over Mount de Sales.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon had 140 yards rushing, 10 receiving and 10 passing and scored two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Dawson County.

*Stephenson freshman DL Kwame Green Jr. had four solo tackles, three sacks, one for a safety, four tackles for losses and a blocked punt in a 29-14 victory over Carver (Atlanta).

*Swainsboro DB Jylerris Williams had 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for losses in a 11-7 victory over Dodge County.

*Toombs County freshman DE Hayden Johnson had eight tackles, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 44-0 victory over Jefferson County.

*Trion PK Andy Ramirez was 8-for-8 on extra points, kicked two touchbacks and made a school-record 47-yard field goal in a 65-6 victory over Gordon Central.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 36-22 loss to Dacula.

*Wesleyan QB Ben Brown was 19-of-26 passing for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-15 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*West Laurens RB Shannon Adkins rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries in a 24-21 victory over Vidalia.

*Westfield QB Brayden Gay was 14-of-19 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-35 victory over Tiftarea Academy.

*Westside (Macon) ATH Jessie Bell rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-32 victory over Rutland.

*Woodstock DE Braedy Sommerville had four sacks and two other tackles for losses and forced a fumble in a 20-10 victory over Lassiter.

Lines of distinction

*Baldwin’s offensive line of Jace Powell, Jaylen Sherman, Josh Jarrett, Jeremiah Thomas, Decori Elum and Jonquavious Russell blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Micah Welch (125) and Lamar Pounds (135) – in a 20-10 victory over Washington County.

*East Coweta’s offensive line of Zach Clayton, Courtney Heard, Ashton Sample, A.J. King and Courtlin Heard provided 407 total yards (249 rushing, 158 passing) in a 31-14 victory over Sandy Creek.

*Eastside’s offensive line of Tagen Brown, Stephen Anglin, Carlton Belgrave, Jacob Wilson and Gavin Gorham paved the way for 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries in a 31-0 victory over Alcovy. Anquez Cobb rushed for 185 yards.

*Gilmer’s offensive line of Tyler Wright, Charles Norman, Blane Banks, Sam Jones, Austin Green, Kyler Norton, Avery Mosely and Bryson Fink paved the way for 383 yards on 61 carries and 21 first downs in a 31-7 victory over Ringgold. Wyatt Stokes rushed for 153 yards.

*Jackson’s offensive line of Liam Harland, James Charles, Gavin Stewart, Jacob Pace, Camari Edwards and Brandyn Parks led the way to a 494 total yards and freshman RB Danari Brown’s 174-yard rushing effort in a 38-20 victory over Union Grove.

*Loganville’s offensive line of Dylan Robbins, Jake Taylor, Caleb Dabney, Devon West, Carter Hayes, Henry Simpson and tight end Joseph Barnes paved the way for 496 total yards on 59 plays in a 49-31victory over Apalachee. Olani Francis rushed for 250 yards.

*Peachtree Ridge’s offensive line of Adrian Guerrero, Jacob Kim, LeState Williams, Ashton Grady and Jalen Williams created space for 402 total yards in a 46-0 victory over Winder-Barrow. Peachtree Ridge is averaging 425 total yards and 43 points and hasn’t allowed a sack this season.

*Prince Avenue Christian’s offensive line of left tackle Jake Atha, left guard Caleb Chandler, center Austin Head, right guard Mason Townsend and right tackle Cody Mitchell helped produce 521 total yards (10.2 per play) and six touchdowns with zero sacks, negative plays or penalties in a 45-17 victory over Monroe Area, the No. 7 team in Class 3A.

*South Effingham’s offensive line of Shane Alvin, Peyton Kirby, Bristian Runkle, C.J. Lord, Ashton Anderson and Colby Triplett opened the door to 477 total yards (430 rushing) in a 52-36 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Southwest Georgia Academy’s offensive line of Thomas Peed, Avery Smith, Braden Morris, Banks Mathis, Hunter Duke, Bo Williams and Jackson Jones helped the Warriors rush for 513 yards on 62 rushes in a 42-27 win over Deerfield Windsor. Eli Enfinger rushed for 195 yards.

*Stratford Academy’s offensive line Grant Matson, Gaby DeCastro, Evan Devenney, Griffin Moore, Brooks Garner, Maddox Whitehead and Lock McMahon produced 407 yards on 52 carries, including a game-clinching 95-yard, 12-play drive in the fourth quarter with all running plays, in a 45-26 victory over Brookwood School. Top rushers were Billy Noblitt (161 yards) and Cope Smith (166 yards).

*Strong Rock Christian’s offensive line of Jack Gagnon, Jacob Shea, Jackson Wentz. Ethan Trammell and Aiden Hamilton blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Jake Johnson (111 on five carries) and Jaylen Berry (102 on three) – in a 61-0 victory over Athens Christian.

*Valdosta’s offensive line of Jalen Burgess, Jeremiah Alexander, Demauree Bennett, Ashton Beaufort and Jermaine Booker paved the way for 481 total yards (314 rushing, 167 passing) in a 45-12 victory over Warner Robins.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.