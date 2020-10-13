Top performances from Week 6: Dacula’s Edwards puts versatility on display

*Central (Macon) RB Maurice Elder rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 26-20 victory over Mary Persons.

*Dacula WR/CB Kaleb Edwards had 300 all-purpose yards – 174 rushing, 83 receiving, 43 returning – and scored three touchdowns, allowed no completions on defense and recovered a game-clinching onside kick in a 28-27 victory over Lanier.

*Dawson County QB Zach Holtzclaw passed for 362 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over previously unbeaten White County. His 77-yard TD pass to Jaden Gibson broke a 35-35 tie late in the fourth quarter.

*Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and was 8-of-17 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-21 victory over Valdosta. His 64-yard run in the final minute clinched the victory.

*Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton passed for six touchdowns and ran for two others in a 70-36 victory over East Jackson. Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 422 yards and rushed for 55 yards on three carries.

Best of the rest

*Appling County DB Jamori Wright had a team-leading seven solo tackles, one for a loss, and intercepted three passes, returning one 69 yards for a touchdown, in a 23-20 victory over Wayne County.

*Bleckley County RB Jahvon Butler rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 38-33 victory over Dodge County.

*Brookstone DB Joel Jones had a team-leading 12 tackles, returned an interception 60 yards and a kickoff 50 yards and blocked an extra point in a 34-31 loss to Whitefield Academy.

*Brunswick QB K.J. Lee was 12-of-19 passing for 242 yards and threw a 75-yard TD pass to Tyrease Jones with 16 seconds left in a 24-21 victory over Glynn Academy. It was Brunswick’s first victory in the series since 2013.

*Calvary Day freshman QB Jake Merklinger was 17-of-22 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Strong Rock Christian.

*Carrollton LB Christian Zachery had 2.5 tackles for losses totaling 33 yards and two QB hurries in a 34-12 victory over Rome.

*Centennial WR Jaden Lewis had seven receptions for 178 yards in a 27-12 loss to Chattahoochee.

*Central (Carrollton) RB Narada Levett rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in a 32-13 victory over Heard County.

*Chamblee RB Brayson Seaborne rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 27-14 victory over the Georgie Force.

*Cherokee Bluff MLB/OL Garrett Davis had 10 tackles, four for losses, and four pancake blocks in a 21-6 victory over Gilmer.

*Coffee LB Brandon High had five solo tackles, two tackles for losses and two assists in a 37-13 victory over Camden County.

*Crisp County QB A.J. Brown had 16 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-0 victory over Upson-Lee.

*Douglas County MLB Shakai Woods had 10 solo stops and two tackles for losses in a 7-0 victory over Alexander.

*East Coweta CB Willie Rice and S Pierre Robinson had three pass breakups and six tackles apiece in a 24-17 overtime victory over Collins Hill.

*Eastside RB D.J. Rogers rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 41-14 victory over Dade County.

*Fannin County QB Luke Holloway was 9-of-12 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-6 victory over Gordon Central.

*Gainesville RB Naim Cheeks had 214 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a 28-27 loss to Hillgrove.

*Gordon Lee RB Cade Peterson (170) and Bo Ruhdy (126) each went over 100 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns between them in a 48-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Haralson County LB JoJo Chandler had 10 tackles, three for losses, a sack, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery in a 44-0 victory over Banks County.

*Jefferson DL Jaheim Hardy had two sacks, six QB pressures and two forced fumbles in a 40-10 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Johns Creek S/WR John Stegenga had 10 tackles and a forced fumble and caught a TD pass in 27-20 victory over Riverwood.

*LaGrange QB Jaylan Brown was 12-of-15 passing for 222 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over Shaw.

*Lanier WR Reese Scott caught nine passes for 151 yards in a 28-27 loss to Dacula.

*Lincoln County DB Johnny Wise had eight tackles, one for a loss, and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in a 27-20 victory over Elbert County.

*Lithia Springs LB Michael Wilson had nine solo tackles, six assists, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 20-14 victory over New Manchester.

*McIntosh County Academy RB Trenton Johnson rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 43-22 victory over Claxton.

*Mount Pisgah Christian QB Coleman Smith was 35-of-57 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-24 loss to Christian Heritage. Garrett Sutherland (10-156) and Nick Speros (12-141) each had more than 100 yards receiving.

*North Hall RB Clark Howell rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over West Hall.

*Oconee County WR/DB Darius Jackson had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, 44 kickoff return yards and two tackles in a 14-6 victory over Veterans.

*Ola DL Devin Lee had three solo tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack and a forced fumble in a 30-6 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Perry WR Curtis Head had 99 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on nine touches and two pancake blocks in a 49-12 victory over Rutland.

*Putnam County QB Gerald Kilgore was 13-of-19 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-8 victory over Laney. Putnam is 5-0 for the first time since 1994.

*Ringgold RB Kori Dumas rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 34-14 victory over Murray County.

*Roswell WR Marquis Willis had six receptions for 165 yards and accounted for 95 yards in a 98-yard drive that sent the game into overtime in a 23-17 victory over Walton.

*Savannah Christian SS Bradley Anderson forced two fumbles and made nine solo tackles and three tackles for losses in a 40-11 victory over Mount de Sales.

*South Forsyth WR Mitch Thompson had six receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-7 victory over Alcovy.

*St. Pius RB/CB Mason Benefield rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on six carries on offense and broke up three passes and made three tackles on defense in a 42-7 victory over Northview.

*Temple RB Phillip Johnson rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 49-20 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

*Turner County FS MonQuarik Taylor had three tackles, five assists, two interceptions, one returned 40 yards for a touchdown, and 2.5 sacks in a 26-12 victory over Atkinson County.

*Washington-Wilkes RB Zaikous Jackson rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in a 43-20 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*West Hall LB Shakye Shaw had 18 total tackles, three for losses, in a 42-13 loss to North Hall.

*Westlake RB Zina Mulbah rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 50-35 victory over Shiloh.

*Winder-Barrow RB J.C. Green rushed for 266 yards on 28 carries in a 27-21 loss to Habersham Central.

*Woodward Academy RB Damari Alston rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 41-14 victory over Banneker.

Lines of distinction

*Christian Heritage’s offensive line of Bubba Salaices, Ben Williamson, Lane Massengale, Caden Mathis, Levi Lewis and Trey Kruse opened holds for school records for rushing yards (421) and total yards (636) in a 44-24 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian. Solomon Locke rushed for 219 yards, and Gage Leonard had 237 yards from scrimmage.

*George Walton Academy’s offensive line of Adam Head, Bradyn Sorry, Austin Cole, Mason Mathis and Austin Head with tight end Michael Dagenhart made room for 392 yards rushing in a 39-13 victory over Mount Vernon Presbyterian. Mathis and Head are freshmen. So is QB Gavin Hall, who rushed for 141 yards.

*Griffin’s offensive line of Ashton Fluellyn, K.J. Mosby, Micah Brown, Gerald Pope and Keith Chambless paved the way for 415 yards on 42 carries in a 38-7 victory in a 38-7 victory over McIntosh. Jordan Favors rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

*Hughes' offensive line of Johnathan “Bo” Hughley, Shannon Childs, Sherman Turner, Arelious Dunn and Jamari Freeman paved the way for 458 rushing yards in a 33-14 victory over Cambridge. RB Antonio Martin rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. QB Xavier Smith rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Hughes is 4-0 for the first time since the south Fulton County school opened in 2009.

*South Paulding’s offensive line of Madden Sanker, Shaun Smith, Andrew Young, Jack Eason and Issac Keene won the trenches in a 20-16 victory over Dalton, helping Brian Maina (158) and Jamarion Wilcox (113) to go over 100 yards rushing. South Paulding ran for 357 yards as a team, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

*Villa Rica’s offensive line of Brady Smallwood, Jason Whitlock, Carter Abercrombie, Jacoby Johnson and Thomas Daniels powered the Wildcats' 408 yards rushing in a 59-8 victory over Grady.

*Walnut Grove’s offensive line of C.J. Hann, Brady Dexter, Nick Landrum, Dallas Dimsdale and Kyle Smith paved the way for a 100-yard rusher for the third consecutive week in a 21-7 victory over Greenbrier as Chad Walden ran for 154 and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Walnut Grove allowed no sacks and helped the offense control more than 30 minutes of possession.

