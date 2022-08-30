Top performances from Week 2: Troup’s Todd back to pre-injury form

Top five

*Douglas County QB Sire Hardaway was 20-of-22 passing for 438 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-41 victory over Mays. Hardaway is 44-of-48 for 743 yards on the season.

*Lamar County RB/LB C.J. Allen rushed for 108 yards and had 17 tackles and stopped a two-point attempt with four seconds left in a 21-20 victory over Upson-Lee.

*North Murray QB Seth Murray was 27-of-45 passing for 395 yards and three touchdown and rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 54-50 victory over Pickens.

*Oconee County LB/RB Whit Weeks rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, had seven solo tackles, broke up two passes and had a sack in a 33-9 victory over Clarke Central.

*Troup QB Taeo Todd was 12-of-17 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries in a 49-21 victory over Hardaway.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter RB Aaron Davis rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 29-15 victory over GMC Prep. Davis has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

*Appling County ATH Mikel Crayton returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, then ran back the only other opposing kickoff 85 yards for a score in a 42-7 victory over Aiken, S.C.

*Arabia Mountain DL Kendal Brown, in his first season of organized football, had five solo tackles, five tackles for losses, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in a 34-6 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*Athens Academy TE Noah Prior caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and had six tackles and two sacks in a 23-7 victory over Mobile Christian, ranked No. 4 in Alabama’s Class 3A.

*Athens Christian RB/DB T.J. Finch rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in a 42-8 victory over Lakeview Academy.

*Bainbridge RB Keenan Phillips rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and had 43 return yards in a 24-21 victory over 17-point favorite Coffee.

*Banneker RB/LB Sharmar Dixon-Swan rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, had two tackles and deflected a pass in a 14-12 victory over New Manchester.

*Berrien WR/QB/S Josiah Davis had four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown, three rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown, one kickoff return for 79 yards and a touchdown and five tackles in a 49-19 victory over Atkinson County.

*Blessed Trinity LB Mavrick Torrico had three sacks and intercepted a pass in a 37-14 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

*Carver (Atlanta) WR Z’yeek Mender had five receptions for 146 yards and touchdowns of 44 and 47 yards in a 44-24 victory over Riverdale in the Great Atlanta Bash.

*Central Gwinnett LB Sean Moon had nine tackles, two sacks, two other tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 20-13 victory over Apalachee. Central is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

*Central (Carrollton) RB Jonaz Walton rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over Bowdon.

*Chamblee LB Mason Carrington had six solo tackles, two sacks and four other tackles for losses in a 58-0 victory over Towers.

*Charlton County RB Jalen Lilley rushed for 181 yards in a 21-7 victory over Yulee, Fla. Lilley has rushed for 336 yards in two games.

*Chattahoochee WR D.J. Avery had seven catches for 112 yards in a 42-13 loss to Osborne.

*Christian Heritage RB/LB Eli Thomason had 247 yards from scrimmage (177 rushing, 70 receiving) and three touchdowns and made 14 tackles in a 21-7 victory over Temple.

*Dade County RB Braylon Sullivan rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and made three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 50-13 victory over North Sand Mountain, Ala.

*Darlington RB D’Marion Floyd rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 45-22 victory over Sonoraville.

*Dougherty QB Kameron Davis was 15-of-24 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-14 victory over Randolph-Clay.

*Duluth WR Travion Jackson had 11 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown in a 22-7 loss to Jackson County.

*Dutchtown WR Gerrod Pope had two receptions for touchdowns of 77 and 20 yards in a 33-7 win over Tift County.

*East Forsyth QB Brock Szakacs was 10-of-12 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Seckinger.

*Elbert County RB Quan Moss carried 31 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns and had three receptions for 15 yards in a 48-34 victory over Madison County.

*Fannin County WR Corbin Davenport had nine receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and three touchdowns on six carries in a 49-35 loss to Gilmer.

*Fellowship Christian WR Josh Milhollin had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 23-19 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Flowery Branch DB Jordan Elder had five solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two recoveries in a 9-0 victory over St. Pius.

*GMC Prep RB/DB Caleb Bush rushed for 90 yards, had 75 yards receiving, scored two touchdowns and made eight tackles, one for a loss, in a 29-15 loss to ACE Charter.

*Grayson freshman LB/Edge Tyler Atkinson had 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 other tackles for losses, five QB pressures and a blocked punt in a 44-14 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Greater Atlanta Christian QB Jack Stanton was 24-of-36 passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-19 victory over Lovett. His TD pass to Xavier Daisy with eight seconds left was the game-winner.

*Greene County WR Javaris Harris had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown in a 43-22 loss to Morgan County.

*Habersham Central WR Canon Wilbanks had seven receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over White County.

*Hebron Christian WR/SS J.T. Hornick had three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, two rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown in a 48-9 victory over Providence Christian.

*Heritage (Newnan) freshman QB Dylan Barber was 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Creekside Christian.

*Heritage (Ringgold) RB Paxton McCrary rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 24-9 victory over East Hamilton, Tenn.

*Houston County sophomore QB A.J. Hill was 34-of-50 passing for 414 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-56 victory over Perry.

*Howard LB Zelin Pollard had eight tackles, three assists, two tackles for losses, a safety and an interception in a 46-19 victory over Central of Macon.

*Hughes QB Prentiss “Air” Noland was 12-of-19 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-21 victory over McEachern.

*Jefferson RB/LB Sammy Brown rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns and had 10 tackles in a 56-28 victory over Wren, S.C.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and returned a punt 60 yards in a 27-14 victory over Jenkins County.

*Jones County RB Javious Bond had 240 yards from scrimmage (149 rushing, 91 receiving) and three touchdowns on 14 touches in a 35-14 victory over Dacula.

*Kell DL Josh Barker had four solo tackles, four assists, two sacks and a tackle for a loss in a 21-9 victory over Allatoona.

*Kennesaw Mountain QB Cayman Prangley was 18-of-22 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Campbell.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) WR Asher Lin had five receptions for 135 yads and two touchdowns in a 30-6 victory over Northview.

*Lambert WR Brandon Jones had four receptions for 256 yards and touchdowns covering 80, 73 and 87 yards in a 49-6 victory over Dawson County.

*Lanier County RB Jaylon Calhoun rushed 174 yards and scored his team’s touchdowns in a 35-20 loss to Telfair County.

*Lithia Springs ATH Devon Green had four receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 victory over Alexander. Green has 254 receiving yards in two games.

*Lincoln County RB/DB Semaj Jenkins rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, caught an 11-yard TD pass and had a tackle in a 27-6 victory over McCormick, S.C.

*Long County LB Steven Wyatt had 14 tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack in a 22-9 victory over Tattnall County.

*Lovejoy RB Trevon Kinchen rushed for 216 yards, and WR/DB Javon Kinchen, his brother, had two interceptions and four receptions for 76 yards in a 27-17 victory over Jackson. Both scored touchdowns.

*Madison County QB Camden Smith rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and passed for 46 yards in a 48-34 loss to Elbert County.

*Marist RB Jackson Hughes rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries, several for first downs, and had a tackle for a loss in a 33-22 victory over Pike Road, Alabama’s 2021 Class 5A champion.

*McIntosh QB Tate Morris passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown in a 56-48 loss to Hampton.

*Metter LB Ethan Oglesby had nine tackles, blocked a field goal and scored on a 65-yard pass in a 28-14 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Miller Grove RB Tajon Corbitt rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 24-7 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.

*Mitchell County RB Marlon Mitchell rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 24-20 loss to Clinch County. Mitchell has rushed for 446 yards in two games.

*Montgomery County RB/DB Cameron Wallace rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and had six tackles in a 33-8 victory over Warren County.

*Mount Pisgah Christian QB Jack Cendoya was 16-of-24 passing for 325 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 42-7 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*North Forsyth PK Adrian Droze was 5-of-5 on extra points and 5-of-6 on touchbacks in a 35-7 victory over Forsyth Central.

*North Paulding QB Boone Anderson was 9-of-10 passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns, three to Owen DuPree, in a 49-24 victory over East Paulding.

*Northside (Warner Robins) QB Damian Dee was 9-of-14 passing for 157 yards and rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Peach County.

*Northwest Whitfield QB Owen Brooker was 30-of-40 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winning TD with 49 seconds left in a 35-31 victory over Coahulla Creek.

*Osborne RB Khalif Walters rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 42-13 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Pace Academy NT Trovon Baugh had nine tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for losses and played every snap on the offensive line in a 21-19 victory over Westminster. It was Pace’s first win over its Buckhead rival.

*Parkview RB Khyair Spain rushed for 175 yards on 24 carries in a 20-8 victory over Shiloh.

*Paulding County freshman RB Andre Gianopolous rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 21-20 victory over Sprayberry.

*Peachtree Ridge MLB Ashton Braswell, who started playing football in May, had eight tackles and three tackles for losses in a 23-3 victory over Lanier.

*Perry QB Armar Gordon was 15-of-18 passing for 380 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-56 loss to Houston County.

*Pickens WR Marcus Pike had five receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 54-50 loss to North Murray.

*Pierce County QB D.J. Bell rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries and was 2-for-2 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown in a 56-17 victory over Jeff Davis.

*Redan WR Xavian Green had seven receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, passed for 21 yards and rushed for 25 yards in a 34-6 victory over Stone Mountain.

*Rutland WR/FS Neico Sandifer had seven receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown and forced a fumble in a 35-29 victory over Hawkinsville.

*Sandy Creek WR Rich VanZant had two receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown in a 46-21 victory over Greenwood, S.C.

*Savannah Christian WR David Bucey had four receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 69-6 victory over Islands.

*Social Circle WR Mason Moore had eight receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown in a 25-0 victory over East Jackson.

*South Cobb LB Jimi Olarinde had 12 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble return to the 1-yard line, a sack, four tackles for losses and a blocked kick in a 38-15 loss to Pebblebrook.

*South Forsyth LB Conner Futch had 10 tackles, one for a loss, a forced fumble and four QB hurries in a 24-21 victory over Harrison.

*Southwest DeKalb QB Isaiah Logan passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to Tucker. Logan became the 20th player in in modern DeKalb County history to pass for more than 4,000 yards in his career.

*St. Francis RB Kevin Maven rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 21-13 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Stephens County DB Jasec Smith had 11 tackles and three pass breakups as the primary DB covering all-state WR Jaden Gibson, holding him to 38 yards in a 14-7 loss to Rabun County.

*Stratford Academy RB Keondre Glover had nine carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-17 victory over Westfield.

*Swainsboro LB Jonorian Foots had three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 42-0 victory over Washington County.

*Tattnall County RB David Hill rushed for 156 yards on 15 carries in a 22-9 loss to Long County.

*Thomson DL Dan’Quavious Cummings had six tackles, three tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and two assists in a 48-6 victory over Jefferson County.

*Towns County LB/RB Seth Gillis had 16 tackles and a sack, broke up a pass, rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and had four receptions for 31 yards in a 23-0 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. It was Towns’ first home shutout since 2008.

*Vidalia LB Trace Thompson had six tackles, two for losses, forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and scored on a 3-yard run in a 48-0 victory over Beach.

*Walton DB Matt Traynor had 10 solo tackles and four assists, punted twice for a 44.0-yard average and had 60 yards on punt and kickoff returns in a 34-20 victory over Brookwood.

*Westlake CB Aveion Terrell had four punt returns for 184 yards, one a 65-yard touchdown, and anchored a defense that didn’t allow a first down in a 47-7 victory over Crisp County.

*Winder-Barrow RB Tyreeck Hall rushed for 246 yards and a school-record five touchdowns on 12 carries in a 48-0 victory over M.L. King.

Lines of distinction

*Adairsville’s offensive line of James Foster, Mason Tordrup, Bobby Campbell, Luke Altizer and Seth Sellers opened holes and protected their quarterback in route to 564 total yards – 355 rushing on 31 attempts and 209 passing – in a 51-50 overtime victory over Cherokee Bluff.

*Columbus’ offensive line of Tyranny McGowan, William Carroll, Hayden Willis, Evan Toelle and Joseph Baker was the catalyst for 350 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 22 attempts in a 55-0 victory over Jordan. Columbus ran 23 plays.

*East Coweta’s offensive line of Zach Clayton, A.J. King, Aaron Fenimore, Matthew Haberman and Aston Sample wore down Newnan in a rivalry game. The Indians put up 528 total yards – 354 rushing, 174 passing – in the 38-17 victory.

*Gilmer’s offensive line of Blake Reece, Bryson Shubin-Gibbs, Kyler Norton, Herschel DeFoor, Blane Banks, Aaron Walker and Charles Norman led the Bobcats’ offense to 441 total yards – 379 rushing and 62 yards passing – in a 49-35 victory over Fannin County. It was Gilmer’s first victory over Fannin since 2014.

*Hampton’s offensive line of Tyrone Tumblin, Jonathon Cook, Dejuan Brown, Nasir Gordon and Camaurion Johnson blocked for an offense that had 512 total yards – 300 rushing, 212 passing – in a 56-48 victory over McIntosh. Hampton was seven-for-seven on two-point conversions. The 56 points are a school record.

*Jackson County’s offensive line of Dylan Starnes, Blake Burge, Holden Gilstrap, Ethan Mathewson, Kyle Steeb and Manny Arreola was vital to the Panthers’ 160 yards rushing and 189 passing in a 22-7 victory over Duluth. RB M.J. Spurlin had 15 carries for 109 yards.

*Mary Persons’ offensive line of left tackle Caden LaVinka, left guard Joc Owens, center Andon Riley, right guard DerMarian Davis and right tackle J’vyon Tatum with tight ends Auden Berry and Jack Gordon paved the way for 427 yards rushing in a 41-28 victory over Spalding. Preseason all-state RB Duke Watson rushed for a school-record 290 yards.

*Portal’s offensive line of Landon Young, T.J. Frison, Liam Fordham, Tucker Baird, Aiden Deal, Chase Smith and Buck Bragg led the way to 367 rushing yards and 447 total yards in a 47-0 victory over Twiggs County in the Erk Russell Classic. Portal is 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

*Statesboro’s offensive line of Mathis Lanier, Kairo Lee, Cole Lindsey, Adrian James, Drew Yawn and Hamp Haralson blocked for a pair of 100-yard rushers – RB Jordan Lovett with 178 and QB Kam Mikell with 100 – in a 56-14 victory over Southeast Bulloch in the Erk Russell Classic. The Devils have rushed for 700 yards in two games.

*Taylor County’s offensive line of Davian Gooch, Marvin Brand, Tyler Hamby, Javarus Griffin and Zach Nada blocked for three 100-yard rushers – Cameron Lawhorn with 102, Draquez Woodard with 133 and D.J. Jenkins with 102 – in a 28-7 victory over Crawford County.

