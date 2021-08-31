Top performances from Week 2: Singleton runs past top-ranked Milton

*Bowdon QB Robert McNeal was 10-of-18 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 32-28 victory over Bremen.

*Mary Persons sophomore QB Duke Watson scored six touchdowns – five rushing, one receiving – in a 48-28 victory over McDonough. Watson rushed for 213 yards on 21 carries and had three receptions for 45 yards.

*North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton rushed for 224 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries and was 11-of-19 passing for 84 yards in a 40-21 victory over No. 1-ranked Milton.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Aaron Philo threw for a school-record 557 yards – the fourth-highest total in GHSA history – in a 59-18 victory over Christian Academy of Tennessee. He was 25-of-34 passing with five touchdowns and also scored two touchdowns.

*Pierce County LB Donelius Johnson had 15 tackles, six tackles for losses, two sacks and a QB hurry, plus a rushing touchdown, in a 25-0 victory over Wayne County.

Best of the rest

*Adairsville LB Tokyo Gordon had a team-leading 10 solo tackles, one a 10-yard sack, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 29-28 overtime victory over Cass.

*Arabia Mountain RB Solomon Rayton rushed for 202 yards, his second consecutive game with more than 200, in a 21-0 victory over M.L. King. Rayton had 31 carries and scored two touchdowns.

*Athens Christian RB Johne’ss Davis rushed for 199 yards on 22 carries in a 23-22 victory over St. Francis.

*Brookstone PK/P Peter Todd was 5-for-5 on extra points, made a 49-yard field goal in his only attempt, put four kickoffs in the end zone and averaged 38 yards on punts in a 40-0 victory over Walker.

*Brookwood QB Dylan Lonergan was 17-of-26 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-7 victory over Dacula.

*Buford LB Aubrey Smith had four solo tackles, one sack and another tackle for a loss in a 16-3 victory over Clarke Central.

*Calvary Day freshman RB Donovan Johnson rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries and had four receptions for 56 yards in a 28-14 victory over Bulloch Academy.

*Carrollton QB M.J. Morris was 15-of-22 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-28 victory over Johns Creek.

*Cartersville QB Jake Parker was 13-of-20 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over West Forsyth.

*Central (Carrollton) freshman RB Cameron Bolton, playing his first varsity game, had 36 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 victory over Chapel Hill.

*Chamblee QB Fabian Walker passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns, both school records, in a 54-7 victory over Lumpkin County. Walker completed 12 of 21 attempts and scored a touchdown.

*Chattahoochee County DB Artellious Edmond returned two interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over McNair.

*Cherokee Bluff QB Sebastian Irons was 9-of-11 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns and scored two touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 60-21 victory over Chestatee.

*Cherokee LB Tyler Goddard had 17 solo tackles and a sack in a 26-25 victory over Sequoyah.

*Christian Heritage DE/OL Daniel Geil had 12 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for losses, three QB pressures, a blocked kick and a forced fumble in a 27-18 loss to Landmark Christian. He played every play in the game.

*Colquitt County RB Charlie Pace had 214 yards from scrimmage on 22 carries and three receptions in a 31-24 loss to Westlake. He scored two touchdowns.

*Dunwoody RB Porter LeDoyen rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 19-6 victory over North Springs.

*Eastside RB Dallas Johnson rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 20-8 victory over Winder-Barrow.

*Greater Atlanta Christian WR/DB Will Hardy had 13 solo tackles, 10 assists, two tackles for losses, a pass breakup and four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 16-12 loss to Lovett.

*Johns Creek OLB Thaxton Gallagher had six tackles, a sack and three QB pressures in a 41-28 loss to Carrollton.

*Jones County sophomore WR Zion Ragins had five receptions for 240 yards and rushed for 29 yards in a 34-28 victory over North Gwinnett.

*Kell LB T.J. Felix had five tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and 14 tackles in a 20-16 victory over Hillgrove. His tackle on the 2-yard line on the final play preserved the victory.

*King’s Ridge Christian QB/OLB Charlie King threw a 47-yard TD pass and forced and returned two fumbles for touchdowns of 31 and 29 yards in a 27-15 victory over Greene County.

*LaGrange QB Tae Snead was 12-of-13 passing for 315 yards receiving and rushed for 41 yards in a 57-14 victory over McIntosh. Over 100 yards receiving were Tristan Smith (3-142-2) and Kobe Jones (5-127-1).

*Lee County QB Christopher Martin was 8-of-11 passing for 150 yards and five touchdowns to four receivers, all in the first half, in a 64-0 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.

*Lincoln County RB Tevin Gartrell rushed for 210 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 48 and 68 yards in a 22-0 victory over Bryan County.

*Long County DB Dwayne Rowe had five tackles and scored on a 77-yard interception return and 45-yard punt return in a 44-29 victory over Bacon County.

*Lovett PK/P Conner Deviney was 3-for-3 on field goals, good from 19, 34 and 30 yards, in a 16-12 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Mill Creek LB Jamal Anderson had six tackles, one tackle for a loss and a QB hurry and intercepted a pass in a 41-13 victory over Norcross.

*Macon County LB Ken’Wan Felton had five tackles for losses, three sacks, four QB hurries and a fumble recovery in a 35-14 victory over Dooly County.

*Miller Grove RB Ta’Jon Corbitt rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while RB Jayden Brown ran for 146 yards on 14 carries in a 47-0 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta. Both scored two touchdowns.

*Monroe Area DE Bernard Manga had five sacks, three tackles for losses, a blocked punt and five QB hurries in a 35-0 victory over Walnut Grove.

*North Cobb LB Joshua Josephs had 12 tackles, three for losses, a sack and five QB hurries in a 40-21 victory over Milton.

*Parkview WR Zion Taylor had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns and 116 return yards in a 37-24 victory over Mountain View.

*Pebblebrook QB Qamar Grant was 20-of-31 passing for 336 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-6 victory over South Cobb.

*Pickens LB/RB Kadyn Hampton scored three touchdowns, two rushing, one receiving, and was in on 22 tackles, two for losses, in a 37-8 victory over Commerce.

*Putnam County QB Gerald Kilgore rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and passed for 81 yards while WR/DB Jalon Kilgore, his brother, had two receptions for 59 yards and made eight tackles at safety. Both have offers from Georgia Southern.

*Rockmart DB/WR Dennis Sims had 12 tackles, one for a loss, an interception, a punt return for a touchdown and six receptions for 56 yards in a 28-21 victory over Villa Rica.

*Roswell WR Ethan Crite had five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over Centennial.

*Social Circle defensive ends Rowen Vandergriff and Trey Douglas, posting nearly identical statistics, combined for 17 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for losses, two forced fumbled, one recovered fumble and five QB hurries in a 21-0 victory over Providence Christian.

*South Effingham ATH Jamari Fields had 174 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on eight touches in a 62-31 loss to Metter.

*St. Pius RB/MLB Shug Bentley had 11 tackles, seven solo, one tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and 85 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 21-14 victory over Westminster.

*Strong Rock Christian WR Charlie Guinade had six receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-20 loss to Greenville.

*Trinity Christian QB David Dallas was 18-of-20 passing for 292 yards and six touchdowns to five receivers in a 54-3 victory over Mount Vernon.

*Walton WR Mustafa Hefner had three receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 victory over Pope.

*Ware County QB Thomas Castellanos was 19-of-27 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-28 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

*Warner Robins RB Malcolm Brown rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in a 50-34 victory over Archer.

*West Forsyth RB Peyton Streko rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 42-35 loss to Cartersville.

*Westlake QB R.J. Johnson was 16-of-24 passing for 203 yards and rushed for 52 yards on eight carries in a 31-24 victory over Colquitt County.

*Whitefield Academy RB/LB Caleb LaVallee rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and had nine solo tackles, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 14-13 victory over Darlington.

*Woodland (Stockbridge) LB Daryl Wilson had 13 solo tackles and three tackles for losses in a 14-3 victory over Luella.

Lines of distinction

*Appling County’s offensive line of Mykel Reed, Jacob Gardner, Lee Lightsey, Rhett Stone, Toby Taylor and Garrison Coleman, along with TE Gavin Spell and H-backs Dawson Griffis and D.J. Wilcox, facilitated 370 rushing yards on 45 carries in a 33-6 victory over Clinch County. Cousins Jarvis Mims and Dennis Mims each went over 100 yards rushing.

*Camden County’s offensive line of Noah DeMeritt, Kiison Kennedy, E.J. Kerbo, Kerrigan McClain and Kayden Thompson with tight end Ian Peterson put the Wildcats on a path to 533 rushing yards in a 46-21 victory over Glynn Academy. Over 140 yards rushing were Jamie Felix (12-149-1) and Jake Lindsey (6-144-2).

*Dade County’s offensive line of Zac Counts, Landon Williams, Isaac Pangle, Austin Sorrelle, Andrew Buffington, Zac Smith and Wesley Owensby led a dominant rushing performance of 390 yards in a 51-0 victory over North Sand Mountain of Alabama. The line had 13 pancakes and 21 knockdowns. Backs over 100 yards rushing were Cayden Cooper (21-158-3) and Cody Williams (14-122-2).

*Howard’s offensive line of Jalen Smith, Keon Gray, Jaylen Parham, Ryan Rodgers, Zaniyon Spencer, Ashton Moss, Anthony Johnson and Jaquon Rogers cleared a path for 399 rushing yards in a 35-0 victory over Southwest.

*Metter’s offensive line of Cole McCranie, Lawrence Galvan, Nate Woodcock, Kanirion Jenkins, Brooks Longgrear, Christian Martinez and Brayden Burke was the catalyst behind the Tigers’ school-record 502 yards rushing on 48 carries in a 62-31 victory over South Effingham. Josh Kelly rushed for 231 yards. Metter had 102 yards passing.

*North Oconee’s offensive line of Boaz Stanley, Ashton Hefner, Jameson Martin, Kaleb Dock, Jayden Williams, Cole Davidson and K.J. Moon helped the Titans rack up 402 yards of offense – 228 rushing, 174 passing - in a 31-20 victory over Ola. Dominic Elder Jr. rushed for 187 yards on a school-record 38 carries.

*Southeast Bulloch’s offensive line of Kyle Knight, J.R. Raub, Cleve Hart, Quintez McMillan and Quenton McMillan paved the way for 396 yards of total offense in a 28-0 victory over Brantley County. The line delivered nine pancakes and allowed no sacks.

*Stephens County’s offensive line of Walker Thomason, Ethan Westmoreland, Matt Moore, Dylan Hunt, Cooper Dean and Wyatt Hammons helped the Indians produce 405 yards in total offense, 215 rushing, in a 42-0 victory over North Hall. No sacks were allowed.

*Stratford Academy’s offensive line of Brigg White, Griffin Moore, Kjell Stevenson, James Burrell and Eli Miscall and TE Hampton Yarbrough made room for two 100-yard rushers, Nate Slappey (10-132-2) and Shaun Wilmore (9-107-1), in a 47-7 victory over George Walton Academy.

