Top performances from Week 12: Maddux leads Trion to first region title in 20 years

The senior running back/linebacker rushed for 261 yards, had 54 yards receiving, scored five touchdowns, made 15 tackles and recovered a fumble. He even threw a 33-yard pass.

Maddux took the lead in Class A Division I rushing with 1,646 yards, and more importantly, Trion beat Darlington 42-14 to win the Region 7 championship. It is Trion’s first region title since 2003 and first 10-0 regular-season since 1974.

“Toby has such great vision, balance, and he’s a powerful runner,” Trion coach Sean Patrick said. “People rarely square him up, and he’s just hard to tackle. He definitely has the ability to play at the next level, and some college is going to get a heck of a player.”

Top five

*Arabia Mountain LB/RB Daniel Turpin had 15 tackles (eight solo) and three tackles for losses and scored two touchdowns in a 24-23 victory over Tucker for a region championship.

*Bainbridge QB Cam Sanders was 17-of-21 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 56-6 victory over Cairo.

*Newton WR Marcus Calwise had seven receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns and returned an interception 67 yards to the 1-yard line in a 47-14 victory over Archer.

*Stephenson RB Devin Ingram rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in a 41-32 victory over Southwest DeKalb. Ingram went over 3,000 yards rushing for his career (3,162) and set a school record for rushing touchdowns in a season (26).

*Trion RB/LB Toby Maddux rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, threw a 33-yard pass and made 15 tackles in a 42-14 victory over Darlington.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter WR Brice Whitley had seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 30-27 victory over Spencer.

*Adairsville RB Jamarian Pullum rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, the game-winner on a 55-yard run, in a 28-21 victory over Coahulla Creek.

*Appling County LB Ed Williams had a team-leading five solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for losses in a 50-14 victory over Brantley County.

*Athens Academy RBs Jamari Welch (156) and Jeremiah Wingfield (162) each topped 100 yards rushing in a 59-21 victory over East Jackson.

*Athens Christian WR Bryson Campbell had 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 45-14 loss to Mount de Sales.

*Burke County WR Ronderius Gray had five receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*Callaway RB freshman RB Christian Kennedy rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 56-3 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Cedar Grove DL Wesley Brown had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 24-14 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*Chamblee QB/LB Ashton Bolston passed for 131 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 77 yards and four touchdowns, made six tackles and one tackle for a loss and blocked a punt in a 49-14 victory over Lithonia.

*Coffee DB Isaiah Johnson had five tackles and an interception return for a touchdown for a 14-3 lead in a 28-5 victory over Ware County.

*Cook QB Drew Folsom was 16-of-21 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns, one a 35-yarder for the winning score in the final three minutes, in a 31-28 victory over Worth County.

*Dooly County WR De’Ante Burden had six receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-23 victory over Hawkinsville.

*Druid Hills DL Ahmaun Brown had 4.5 tackles for losses and seven tackles in a 49-0 victory over Stone Mountain.

*Eastside DB Jayden Barr had eight solo tackles and six assists in a 35-0 loss to Jefferson.

*Fannin County QB/DB Lawson Sullivan passed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown and returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown in a 41-14 victory over Haralson County.

*Fellowship Christian WR/DB Josh Milhollin had four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns, two solo tackles and the game-clinching interception in the end zone in a 28-21 victory over Union County.

*Flint River Academy WR/LB Sully Jones had two sacks, two solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and a 42-yard reception in a 48-6 victory over Harvester Christian.

*Gilmer DB/RB Grant Ballew had 14 tackles in a 35-28 loss to White County.

*Greater Atlanta Christian LB Gold Chyrack had eight tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 17-7 victory over Centennial.

*Hebron Christian LB Carrington Coombs had eight tackles, two sacks and five QB pressures in a 37-6 victory over Stephens County.

*Jeff Davis LB Carter Mullis had three solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss, one QB pressure, a blocked punt and an interception and scored a touchdown in a 21-0 victory over Sumter County.

*Jenkins County DL Derrick Grier had six solo tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and a forced fumble in a 36-34 loss to Portal.

*Jones County QB Devin Edmonds passed for 292 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Union Grove.

*Kell WR Peyton Zachary had eight receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Chattahoochee.

*LaFayette QB/DB Dawson Pendergrass was 8-of-9 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns and had six tackles, two interceptions (giving him seven on the season) and two pass breakups in a 21-0 victory over Ridgeland.

*LaGrange DE/TE Parker Shattuck had six solo tackles, two assists, a tackle for a loss, a QB pressure, a forced fumble and an interception returned 87 yards in a 23-7 victory over Troup.

*Lambert DT Thomas Hall had six tackles, two assists, two tackles for losses, a sack and a QB pressure in a 37-16 loss to Milton.

*Lincoln County RB Semaj Jenkins rushed for 104 yards and scored a touchdown in the first half of a 42-7 victory over Towns County.

*Marietta QB Chase McCravy was 23-of-44 passing for 207 yards and rushed for 121 yards on nine carries in a 35-27 loss to North Paulding.

*Metter QB Mike Ricks rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and was 4-of-6 passing for 58 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 victory over Screven County.

*Mill Creek WR/DB Justin Content scored touchdowns on a 69-yard reception and 51-yard run and made two solo tackles and two assists in a 33-7 victory over Mountain View.

*Milton DE Drew Cohen had four solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for losses, one assist and two QB hurries in a 37-16 victory over Lambert.

*Morgan County RB Jayden Dorsey rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a 35-21 victory over Harlem.

*Mundy’s Mill WR Matthew Strickland had four receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Morrow.

*Norcross QB A.J. Watkins rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, was 4-of-9 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 51-41 loss to North Gwinnett.

*North Cobb LB James Askew had 11 tackles, three tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 31-7 victory over Osborne.

*North Gwinnett LB Jake Godfree had eight solo tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in a 51-41 victory over Norcross.

*North Paulding DB Danny Pitts had 13 tackles, two tackles for losses and five pass deflections and rushed for 40 yards and three touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion in a 35-27 victory over Marietta.

*Northeast QB Reginald Glover was 10-of-19 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-3 victory over Rutland.

*Pickens WR McCord Purdy had 10 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-20 loss to Wesleyan.

*Portal QB Elijah Coleman was 14-of-17 passing for 143 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-34 overtime victory over Jenkins County.

*Rome WR DeKaylon Daniel had six receptions for 133 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns in a 65-0 victory over Etowah.

*Sandy Creek QB Amari Latimer rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 22-21 victory over Douglass.

*Savannah Christian LB Jaden Miles had 11 solo tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 63-21 victory over Liberty County.

*Sequoyah WR/DB Jackson Hancock had five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, six tackles, one tackle for a loss, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 49-14 victory over Woodstock.

*Southwest DE Rinaldo Calloway had six solo tackles, four tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks and a safety in a 37-3 victory over Rutland.

*Southwest DeKalb freshman QB Braylon Carter was 23-of-31 passing for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-32 loss to Stephenson.

*Starr’s Mill WR Lincoln Delaere had six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 victory over Whitewater.

*Stockbridge RB Jordyn Mack and Jayden Scott each rushed for 152 yards and combined for five touchdowns in a 63-21 victory over McDonough.

*Thomson RB Anthony Jeffery rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries in a 63-6 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a 24-23 loss to Arabia Mountain.

*Union County WR Jensen Goble had 13 receptions for 152 yards in a 28-21 loss to Fellowship Christian.

*Walton LB Ashton Woods had eight solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for losses and two sacks in a 42-16 victory over Wheeler.

*Wesleyan WR Jamie Tremble had six receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Pickens.

*Westside (Macon) RB K.D. Iverson rushed for 132 yards and three fourth-quarter touchdowns on 20 carries in a 27-21 comeback victory over Howard.

*White County LB Alex Johnson had six solo tackles, nine assists, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 35-28 victory over Gilmer.

*Worth County WR Deontae Fulton had 18 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to Cook.

Lines of distinction

*Buford’s offensive line of Braden Jacobs, Preston Clark, Wyles McCammon, Dale Greene and Vince Forney with rotators Graham Houston, Rex Polly and Ben Mubenga helped produce 494 total yards (229 rushing, 265 passing) and nine touchdowns in a 67-0 victory over Central Gwinnett.

*Dublin’s offensive line of Antwain Hudson, Kel Gilmore, Drew Rozier, Kemauri McRae, Nasir Johnson, Brennan McCloud, Tamaj Carswell, Corn Rozier, Brandan Chatman and Traybo O’Neal cleared the way for 383 total yards, 374 on the ground, in a 41-20 victory over Swainsboro.

*East Forsyth’s offensive line of Alex Day, Mason Johnson, Mitchell Dunlap, Austin Adams, Jaxon Mayo and Rick Wiggins paved the way for 529 total yards (355 rushing, 174 passing) in a 42-39 victory over North Hall that clinched the Broncos’ first playoff berth. Gus Martin rushed for 154 yards.

*Evans’ offensive line of Mason Short, Justin Tillman, Stephen Heard, Allen Morris, Joshua Tanksley, Khristian Bland and Camden Myers opened holes for 365 rushing yards in a 35-20 victory over South Effingham for the final playoff berth in Region 2-6A. Rayshaun King rushed for 237 yards.

*Grayson’s offensive line of left tackle Walt Flynn, left guards Don Egbe and Andrew Johnson, centers Josh Threat and Bryce Hudson, right guard Alex Demesier and right tackle Chris Gardner with tight end Kylan Fox paved the way for 354 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 region-clinching victory over seventh-ranked Parkview.

*Johnson County’s offensive line of Nic Jackson, Isaiah Moorman, Matthew Bianco, Ashton Davis, Twix Sharber, Chris Moorman and Brantley Martin produced a 373-yard rushing performance in a 41-20 victory over Hancock Central.

*Metter’s offensive line of Cjay Smith, Mike Woods, Slate Stapleton, Victor Bolanos, Darious Holsey and Amonte Carwell cleared the path for 336 yards rushing on 30 carries (11.2 yards per carry) in a 30-17 victory over Screven County.

*North Gwinnett’s offensive line of Logan Ressel, Christian O’Dell, Chase Morrow, Josh Jones, Zach Lewis and Quintin White with B-backs Hudson Morton and Jack Brumbelow supported 446 yards, seven touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 51-41 victory over Norcross. Julian Washington rushed for 173 yards.

*Putnam County’s offensive line of Noah Long, Zac Long, Ryan Parks, Tyler Dennis, Isaac Pope and Jaypeth Nelson opened holes for 432 rushing yards and two 100-yard rushers – Kaleb Crawford (239) and Rashod Daniel (139) – in a 49-47 victory over Washington County.

*Roswell’s offensive line of Anthonie Knapp, Nathan Stubblefield, Andrew Ryan, Kevin Guardado, Andrew Stargel, Nigel Hall and Ethan Gurela paved the way for 363 rushing yards and 200 passing yards with no sacks in a 52-13 victory over Alpharetta. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 241 yards.

*Valwood’s offensive line of Conner Hutto, Nate Young, Jake Goff, Brayden Corbett and Jack Melendez blocked for four 100-yard rushers – Marquis Fennell (208), De’Mar Riley (140), Tayt Snellgrove (126) and Triston White (111) – in a 77-42 victory over Brookwood School for the GIAA 3-3A championship. Valwood had 587 rushing yards.

*Wilcox County’s offensive line of Jesse Aultman, Boppy Hilliard, Vern Emory, Kevin Dorminey, Walker Fuller, Jayden Barefoot and Tre Griffin paved the way for 285 yards rushing and 186 passing in a 30-20 victory over Wheeler County.

