Top performances from Week 12: Jefferson’s Robinson has ‘night for the ages’

*Jefferson CB Kam Robinson returned punts 60, 57 and 88 yards for touchdowns and scored on a 59-yard run in a 47-0 victory over Madison County. Playing cornerback, Robinson helped the Dragons limit the Bulldogs to 53 total yards and three first downs.

*Kennesaw Mountain RB T.J. Jenkins rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries in a 60-7 victory over Osborne.

*New Hampstead ATH Noddy Thomas rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 118 yards and intercepted two passes in a 48-7 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Brock Vandagriff was 18-of-24 passing for 494 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-9 victory over Athens Christian.

Best of the rest

*Allatoona RB Jayden Ponder rushed for 211 yards in a 30-14 victory over Pope.

*Bowdon QB Robert McNeal was 9-of-12 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-17 victory over Armuchee.

*Brookwood QB Jack Spyke, replacing injured starter Dylan Lonergan, was 17-of-18 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-25 victory over Parkview.

*Buford RB Gave Ervin rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in a region-clinching 35-0 victory over Dacula.

*Callaway OLB LaQuize Gilbert had 13 tackles, three for losses, in a region-clinching 30-17 victory over Heard County.

*Calvary Day FS/WR Brogan Korta intercepted three passes, made six tackles and caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 37-19 victory over Aquinas.

*Carrollton LB Brock Bibbee had three tackles for losses totaling 29 yards in a 23-7 victory over Douglas County.

*Carver (Columbus) QB D.J. Riles was 16-of-17 passing for 176 yards and rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-29 region-clinching victory over Troup.

*Cherokee QB A.J. Swann was 27-of-36 passing for 437 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-29 loss to Milton.

*Christian Heritage QB Christian Thomas was 8-of-15 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards in a region-clinching 28-13 victory over North Cobb Christian.

*Creekside DE Dennard Flowers had nine tackles, two sacks and intercepted a pass in a region-clinching 42-17 victory over Woodward Academy.

*Eastside LB Christian Benson had three sacks in a 44-7 victory over Greenbrier.

*Fannin County DE Dalton Ross had 5.5 sacks with eight other tackles and one assist in a 55-7 victory over Dade County.

*Gainesville DL Lemuel Gayle had four tackles, four QB pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing every snap at guard in a 17-0 victory over North Forsyth.

*Georgia Military RB Yasir Saleem rushed 29 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over ACE Charter.

*Gordon Lee RB Cade Peterson rushed 25 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-13 victory at Trion.

*Habersham Central RB Joshua Pickett was 7-of-11 passing for 142 yards and rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-37 victory over Shiloh.

*Heard County RB/LB Ashton Bonner rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles in a 30-17 loss to Callaway.

*Irwin County QB Cody Soliday was 11-of-16 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-14 victory over Turner County.

*Jones County DL Kaleb Wiggins had two tackles for losses, a sack and a pass breakup in a 21-13 victory over Dutchtown.

*LaFayette RB Jamario Clements rushed 18 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-42 loss to North Murray.

*LaGrange RB Kale Gibbs rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 20-19 victory over Hardaway.

*Milton RB Jordan McDonald rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a region-clinching 41-29 victory over Cherokee. His 44-yard TD run with 50 seconds left iced the game.

*Monroe Area ATH Mason Byron returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, a punt 40 yards, rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, made eight tackles and forced a fumble in a 19-16 victory over Hart County.

*Monticello RB Shamarian Greene rushed for 107 yards on 29 carries and had 143 yards in returns for 250 all-purpose yards in a 54-6 loss to Washington County.

*New Manchester RB Teondre Carter rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and scored on a 78-yard kickoff return in a 33-16 victory over Chapel Hill. The win clinched New Manchester’s first region championship in history.

*North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries and had a hand in all six touchdowns in a 43-13 victory over North Paulding.

*North Murray WR Michael McDade had five receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-42 victory over LaFayette.

*Ola DL Kendrick McDaniel had three solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 49-7 victory over Locust Grove.

*Perry QB Lane Rucker was 18-of-25 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 region-clinching victory over Baldwin.

*Pickens WR Mykel Hand had four receptions and three touchdowns in a 29-23 loss to Northwest Whitfield.

*Putnam County RB Cedrion Brundage rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over Butler.

*Savannah Christian LB David Bucey had seven solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a QB pressure in a 49-28 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*Social Circle QB Logan Cross was 16-of-25 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-7 victory Greene County. The win clinched the Redskins’ first playoff berth in 11 seasons.

*Sonoraville WR Jaxon Pate had six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown and threw a 20-yard TD pass in a 33-12 victory over Coahulla Creek.

*South Effingham RB Desmond House rushed for 132 yards on 28 carries, scored a touchdown and threw for a two-point conversion in a 28-14 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Sprayberry WR Fatir Muhammad had four receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-7 victory over South Cobb.

*Stratford Academy QB Lawson Cole was 3-of-3 passing for 180 yads and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Deerfield-Windsor.

*Stone Mountain QB Shahiem Bailey rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and was 17-of-27 passing for 257 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in a 53-12 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta. Bailey went over 4,000 yards passing (4,013) and 2,500 rushing (2,535) in his career, becoming the first player in DeKalb County history to surpass both milestones.

*Walton FS Ryan Polinski had 13 tackles, two for losses, in a 36-24 loss to Marietta.

*Ware County RB Cartevious Norton had 190 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches in a 42-7 victory over Wayne County.

*Washington County RB Malyk Walker rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-6 victory over Monticello and finished as the state’s leading rusher in the regular season with 2,053 yards and 29 touchdowns on 152 attempts.

*West Forsyth LB Hudson Posey had four of his team’s 10 tackles for losses, including two sacks, and recovered a fumble in a region-clinching 20-10 victory over Denmark.

*West Hall WR Rodrigo Lopez had 13 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over Lumpkin County. Lopez finished with 1,021 yards receiving on the season.

Lines of distinction

*Johnson County’s offensive line of Josh Cox, Frankie Currie, Landry Thompson, Aiden Greenway and Mark Kolasa paved the way for 432 yards of total offense on 43 plays in a 40-20 victory over Hawkinsville. The line has blocked for Germivy Tucker, who finished the regular season with 1,430 rushing yards.

*Kennesaw Mountain’s offensive line of Tracy Vincent, Treston Roberds, Connor Lew, Tyler Pearce and Ben Smith with tight end Evan Duke paved the way 599 yards rushing – 357 by T.J. Jenkins – and allowed no sacks in a 60-7 victory over Osborne.

*Marist’s offensive line of Steven Nahmias, Brendan Reback, Henry Clark, Will Blair and Ian Erickson helped the War Eagles rush for 325 yards on 32 attempts from 16 ball carriers in a 52-21 victory over Mays. Marist had 23 ball carriers in the regular season, and 11 scored touchdowns.

*Southwest DeKalb’s offensive line of Josh Parks, Anthony Lovett, John Yarborough, Evin Scott, and Caleb Grant opened holes for 548 yards of total offense – 403 rushing, 145 passing – in a 48-6 victory over Northview. Billy Johnson rushed for 172 yards, and Josh Taylor rushed for 103.

*Warner Robins’ offensive line of Bobby Hutchinson, C.J. Brooks, Jose Gonzalez, Noah Stovall, E.J. Carter, D.K. King and Ethan Georgia helped the Demons accumulate 550 yards of total offense – 414 rushing, 136 passing – in a region-clinching 49-21 victory over Veterans. Malcom Brown rushed for a season-high 215 yards, and Jahlen Rutherford rushed for 162 yards.

*West Hall’s offensive line of Reagan Byrd, Anthony Garcia, Tito Hernandez, Victor Rodriguez and Garrett McCray helped produce 495 yards of total offense – 349 passing, 146 rushing – in a 56-13 victory over Lumpkin County.

*Whitewater’s offensive line of Xavier Campbell, Ethan Crawford, John Raines, T.J. Hill, Ethan Boelsterli, and Bryce Hale opened holes for 308 yards rushing in a 21-14 victory over Harris County.

