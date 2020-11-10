Top performances from Week 10: Walker’s 335-yard effort worthy of gasps

*Heard County LB Chief Borders had 21 tackles, three for losses, and caught a TD pass in a 26-12 victory over Haralson County.

*Marist LB Tyler Hare had six solo tackles, three for losses, and three assists in a 23-0 victory over Stephenson. Hare is the leading tackler on a team that has not allowed a touchdown this season.

*Mount de Sales RB A’khori Jones rushed for 353 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-41 victory over Strong Rock Christian. Jones went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season and stands at 1,248.

*Washington County RB Malyk Walker rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 42-20 victory over Bleckley County. Walker also had a 31-yard reception and a 64-yard kickoff return. He has 1,561 yards rushing on the season.

Best of the rest

*Apalachee DE/LB Chase Hunter had eight tackles, five first hits, three sacks and two QB hurries in a 19-7 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Archer QB Vashaun Stockmann was 16-of-20 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over Discovery.

*Athens Academy RB Tre Hawkins rushed for a school-record 285 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 54-20 victory over Athens Christian.

*Bainbridge RB Rashad Broadnax had 199 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving and returning) in a 28-14 victory over Westover.

*Baldwin DL Antonio Reeves had eight tackles, four for losses, and two sacks and broke up a pass in a 35-0 victory over Spalding.

*Calhoun LB Christopher Lewis had 10 total tackles, three for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception returned 22 yards for a touchdown in a 44-14 victory over Cass.

*Carrollton DL Jared Nedd had four sacks for 25 yards in losses in a 35-7 victory over East Paulding.

*Carver (Atlanta) RB Jarveous Brown rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 21-14 victory over Sandy Creek.

*Cedar Grove QB Austin Smith was 20-of-30 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-10 victory over Westminster.

*Central (Macon) DL Caleb Heard had five tackles for losses and a sack in a 30-0 victory over Pike County.

*Cherokee RB Keith Adams Jr. rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Alpharetta.

*Coffee ATH Maurice Turner had 200 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in a 42-35 overtime victory over Veterans. Turner had yards passing, rushing and receiving and returning punts and kickoffs.

*Creekside RB Kamari Davis (171) and Jamond Lee (166) each rushed for more than 150 yards, and they scored five touchdowns, in a 56-7 victory over Mundy’s Mill.

*Dodge County ATH Mikhail Carr rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, scored a two-point conversion, made 10 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Northeast.

*Douglas County QB Mike Miller was 18-of-25 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown in a 41-6 victory over Dalton.

*Early County RB Ladarious Cesar rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Cook.

*East Coweta WR Amariyon Moss had five receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Campbell.

*East Jackson LB Ethan Ardis had 12 tackles and six assists and returned an interception 43 yards in a 27-12 loss to Franklin County.

*Fannin County MLB Micah O’Neal had 13 tackles, two for losses, and a safety in a 37-7 victory over Chattooga.

*Flowery Branch QB David Renard was 16-of-19 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 49-7 victory over Madison County.

*Grayson WR Jaden Smith had five receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-17 victory over Brookwood.

*Greenbrier WR Brayden Collett had seven receptions for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Griffin QB Quamari Williams was 10-of-18 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over Northgate.

*Harris County RB K.D. Hutchinson rushed for 129 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns, one on a reception, in a 41-21 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Hephzibah QB Marshall Chambers was 19-of-30 passing for 301 yards and rushed for 97 yards with three total touchdowns in a 62-28 loss to Burke County.

*Jefferson DL Kadin Bailey had three sacks, two other tackles for losses and two QB pressures that led to interceptions in a 67-12 victory over Chestatee.

*Jenkins County RB/CB Brandon Goodman had 29 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 25-8 victory over Emanuel County Institute. It was Jenkins County’s first victory over ECI in 19 years.

*Johns Creek RB Dylan Parr had 11 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns in 35-10 victory over Centennial.

*Kell QB Corbin LaFrance was 24-of-40 passing for 274 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-15 loss to Allatoona.

*LaGrange RB Kale Gibbs had 192 yards from scrimmage on 11 carries and one reception in a 38-7 victory over Spencer. He scored two touchdowns.

*Mary Persons QB Logan Hickman passed for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-17 victory over Upson-Lee.

*Milton LB A.J. Crawford had 13 tackles, two for losses, in a 20-14 victory over Roswell.

*Monroe Area ATH Mason Byron rushed for 138 yards, returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion in a 35-16 loss to Oconee County.

*Monticello RB Shamarian Greene rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries and surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for his career in a 19-6 loss to Lamar County.

*North Oconee WR Eli Warrington had 10 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown and one kickoff return for 30 yards in a 31-7 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Oconee County DB/LB Elijah Hamm had seven tackles and a strip sack that led to a touchdown in a 35-16 victory over Monroe Area.

*Ola RB Micah Bell rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 42-6 victory over Stockbridge.

*Peach County QB Christian Martin was 19-of-28 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-10 victory over Jackson.

*Pelham QB Brantley Shiver was 22-of-32 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-22 victory over Terrell County.

*Pickens QB Collin Kellogg passed for 142 yards and rushed for 60 in a 27-18 victory over Ridgeland.

*Rabun County WR Adriel Clark had four receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-7 victory over Elbert County.

*River Ridge RB Andrew Bingham rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 35-9 victory over Sequoyah.

*Rome DE Bryant Wilkinson had 10 solo tackles, four for losses, a sack and a pass breakup in a 31-14 victory over Alexander.

*St. Pius RB/LB Cameron DeBose rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and made four solo tackles and an assist in a 36-6 victory over M.L. King.

*Savannah Christian ATH Ely Brown rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, caught two passes for 41 yards, intercepted a pass and made several tackles a 49-20 victory over Aquinas.

*Social Circle RB Amarion Russell rushed for 103 yards, caught two passes for 45 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 48-22 loss to Commerce.

*Sonoraville QB Brady Lackey was 15-of-18 passing for 265 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown in a 42-38 victory over LaFayette.

*South Paulding RB Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles on special teams in a 38-0 victory over Paulding County.

*Stratford Academy RB Nate Slappey rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-28 victory over Tattnall Square.

*Toombs County ATH Chandler Lynn was 15-of-25 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries, returned three kickoffs for 114 yards, made nine tackles and defended two passes in a 39-36 loss to Vidalia.

*Towns County LB Seth Gillis had 10 tackles, four for losses, an interception and a safety in a 20-0 victory over Greene County. It was Towns' first shutout in a region game since 1996.

*Upson-Lee RB Milique Smith had 239 yards rushing on 23 tries and scored two touchdowns in a 22-17 loss to Mary Persons.

*Valdosta QB Amari Jones was 13-of-14 passing for 249 yards in a 31-14 victory over Houston County.

*Veterans QB Blake Etheridge was 25-of-36 passing for 415 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-38 loss to Coffee.

*Vidalia QB Bryce Davis rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, passed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of a 39-36 victory over Toombs County.

*Warner Robins LB/RB Ahmad Walker scored on a run, a reception and a 51-yard interception return in a 40-6 victory over Wayne County.

*Washington-Wilkes LB Quinshawn Hearst had 12 solo tackles and five assists in a 14-13 victory over Lincoln County.

*Wesleyan WR/DB Wyatt Hodges had eight receptions for 197 yards and intercepted a pass in a 49-8 victory over Providence Christian.

*West Forsyth LB Kobe Haynes had six primary tackles, three tackles for losses and one QB hurry in a 14-7 victory over Gainesville.

*Wilcox County QB Abe Stowe passed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-6 victory over Hawkinsville.

*Woodstock LB Preston Lawrence had 10 tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble on a sack that was returned for a touchdown in a 24-14 victory over Etowah.

*Worth County WR Tayshaun Shipp had 11 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 55 yards for a score in a 42-30 victory over Berrien.

Lines of distinction

*Bowdon’s offensive line of Mason Bailey, Garret Gray, Blake Whitman, Quay Calloway and Aiden Nunn paved the way for 346 rushing yards in a 49-21 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County. Robert McNeal (135) and Gage Stephens (108) each went for more than 100 yards.

*The Carver (Columbus) offensive line of Elijah Pritchett, Anthony Harvey, Jashun Gaines, Malik Martin and Kelton Smith paved the way for 535 total yards, 308 rushing, with no sacks over 20 passing attempts in a 47-7 victory over Columbus.

*Chapel Hill’s offensive line of Drake Hudson, Jamar Milfort, Andrew Patrick, Andrew Dorsey, Elijah Brummet and tight end Xavier Turner opened holes for 321 rushing yards (6.7 per carry) in a 45-27 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Cherokee’s offensive line of Nason Simmons, Ryan Chandley, Ben Rice, Steve Hardison, Derrick Battle and Colt Childers with fullback Cody Butler helped produce 385 total yards and 19 first downs, and allowed no sacks in a 28-14 victory over Alpharetta.

*Denmark’s offensive line of Shamurad Umarova, Jake Seubert, Jack Madden, Will Purdy and Aidan Whillock with tight end Andrew Harvey paved the way for 398 rushing yards and 523 yards of total offense in a 36-22 victory over South Forsyth. QB Aaron McLaughlin, a 6-foot-5 quarterback committed to N.C. State, rushed for 219 yards on 19 carries and passed for 125 yards as Denmark won its fourth consecutive game and claimed first place in Region 6-7A.

*Creekview’s offensive line of Anthony Dorr, Francisco Perez, Braden DaBrowa, Jalen Thibodeaux and Cooper Saladin opened holes for 326 yards rushing (8.4 per carry) and allowed no sacks in 23 passing attempts in a 38-21 victory over Chattahoochee. RB Tyler Stevens rushed for 222 yards.

*Harrison’s offensive line of Nick Springer, Cole Simmer, Gavin Gnagey, Sean Santos and Peyton Bumpers with tight ends Bryce Stanfield and Nick Charles helped the Hoyas pound out 451 total yards in a 51-28 victory over Marietta.

*King’s Ridge Christian’s offensive line of Josh Flynn, Noah Smith, Will Strain, Parker Maddox, Bryson Tanner and Matt Ackerman paved the way for 369 yards rushing at 8.8 yards per carry in a 35-0 victory over St. Francis. Ethan Joseph ran 12 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

*McIntosh County Academy’s offensive line of Peyton Waters, Daniel Rush, Lake Linton, RayJon West and Tristan Rayhon paved the way for 477 yards rushing and 32 passing in a 47-14 victory over Screven County.

*Statesboro’s offensive line of Rusty Hoffman, Grant Melton, Taylor Moon, Cole Lindsey and X’Zavion Michael with tight end Jack Avery Thompson opened holes for 385 yards rushing and three 100-yard rushers – Aundrell Grace (115), Jalin Mikell (122) and Ames Rackleff (108) – in a 41-7 victory over South Effingham.

*Warren County’s offensive line of D.J. Thomas, Tyler Collins, Donquez Ward, Diamonte Devero, O’Marion Jackson and Ken’Vonte Brinkley opened holds for 426 yards rushing in a 44-0 victory over Georgia Military. Going over 100 yards rushing individually were Travis Moss (172) and Kyree Evans (138).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.